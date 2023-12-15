“F*** cars forever”: Comedians unite in demanding safer cycling conditions after peer killed while riding a bike

Comedians in the United States have joined forces to call out the dangers posed to cyclists by drivers and the dire need for better, segregated cycling infrastructure after a celebrated member of the community was killed while cycling in Brooklyn, New York last week, taking the total number of cyclist deaths in the city to 28 in 2023 and making it the worst year since 1999, and the second-deadliest ever recorded in terms of cyclist deaths.

Kenny DeForest was a stand-up comedian, mostly known for his hilarious and beloved appearances on Comedy Central, as well as shows like "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden".

According to a GoFundMe page that was set up by his friends, DeForest was riding his e-bike in Brooklyn last week when the collision occurred. The 37-year-old was rushed to the Kings County Hospital, where he underwent neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed.

StreetsblogNYC reports that he was in a stable condition following the surgery, however, he passed away at the hospital five days later. Following his death, a number of comedians have come forward to raise awareness about safer cycling and even vented their anger at drivers for the loss of their peer.

Comedian Adam Conover, mourned his friend's death on Instagram, writing: "Kenny DeForest was one of the funniest and most beloved comics any of us knew. A tragedy. Watch his special on YouTube. It came out three months ago. It’s beautiful. Fuck cars forever."

Conover, also a writer, actor and labour organiser, with several appearances on shows like Bojack Horseman, was once a guest on the ironically named podcast "The War on Cars", discussing car culture and its negative impact on American suburbia. He even did a segment about jaywalking on his show "Adam Ruins Everything".

He says in the video, talking about the history of the term: "A group of private businessmen coined an offensive slur to promote the product and it worked so well that today it's a legal term... The street went from being a public place where everyone was welcome to a terrifying, off-limits death trap."

Another comedian Kate Willett, shared a grief-stricken message on social media, writing: "Kenny was an incredible comic and nice to everyone... He was struck by a driver while on his bike and I’ve never been more convinced of the need for widespread protected bike lanes. He deserved the chance to live out his life and we all deserved a chance to keep hanging out with him and hearing his new material."

My friend just died a tragic death from being hit by a car on a bike. I know there’s big overlap between jail and cop happy YIMBY’s and bike lane advocates, but this is an issue where you shouldn’t let the (odious) messengers ruin from the message. We need protected bike lanes. — Kate Willett (@katewillett) December 14, 2023

Many people in the comments came forward to offer sympathies, but also rage at the car-culture which has ingrained itself in the United States. One person wrote: "Cars destroy communities. They end lives. They wreck the planet. What a terrible mistake they are."

Another user commented: "It's infrastructure problems plus reliance on car culture to the point of ignoring safety. A driver's test should be harder than it is, and our road infrastructure isn't safe or has no care for pedestrians and cyclists, and does not prioritize their safety."

Transportation Alternatives, a New York-based non-profit organisation aimed at "reclaiming NYC from cars" and transforming the streets into "safe, sustainable, & equitable places to walk and bike", also lamented DeForest's death.

Its executive director, Danny Harris said: "We are devastated to learn that another New Yorker riding a bike was killed in New York City, making 2023 the deadliest year for cyclists since 1999.

"Our leaders failed Kenny — and every bike rider killed in this record-breaking year for cyclist deaths. Our leaders know how to prevent crashes from happening, especially as we’re on track for the safest year for pedestrians during Vision Zero, and they must bring this same effort and urgency to keeping cyclists safe."