This springy suspension saddle provides "unparalleled comfort for your rear end", claims its inventor... plus tech news from Zwift, Colnago, Factor, Mavic, Basso + more

Is Air Seat the answer to lightweight comfort on your bike?
The bike industry spends a whole lot of time and money engineering ways to make its products more comfortable, but is this Air Seat design the simple answer to a smooth ride? It allows you to use your favourite saddle with a little added movement.
Air Seat calls its design “the most comfortable full-floating suspension system available on the market”. It sits between your seatpost and your saddle and here’s how it works:
Paul from Air Seat told us, in possibly our favourite quote of the week, “Our primary goal is to provide unparalleled comfort for all cyclists and their sensitive rear ends.”
Air Seat says, “[Our design] solves most people’s butt pain, and does not affect pedalling efficiency.
“Air Seat weighs only 250g and brings you an unimaginable riding experience. [In a] traditional suspension system, only a single axial shock absorption can be used. Air Seat can also make the saddle cushion up and down, back and forth, for all-round shock absorption.”
Made from stainless steel and aluminium, the Air Seat is available in three versions. You pick the one that best suits your body weight and riding position.
Air Seat argues, though, that its design allows you to stick with your preferred saddle shape rather than being restricted in choice (it works with round saddle rails of 7mm diameter, not oval-shaped rails).
Suspension seatposts have had a bit of a resurgence in recent years, too. Our man Stu Kerton got on well with the Redshift ShockStop Suspension Seatpost, for instance, saying that it did a good job of taking the sting out of a rough ride, although that post was heavy at 545g.
Zwift avatars’ faces will be getting a new appearance in February. With Avatar Choice, you’ll also be able to choose between all of Zwift’s avatar types rather than just those that correspond with the gender selected in your profile. Event categories will still match the gender of your profile for social events and racing, no matter which avatar you select – so if you have a male profile, you can’t enter female events even if your avatar is female.
In other Zwift news, Apple Watch heart rate compatibility will be added this winter. If you own an Apple Watch, you’ll be able to pair it with the Zwift Companion app, like any other heart rate monitor, and track your heart rate on-screen.
We’ve already told you about the Zwift Games which the company believes will “transform cycling esports” in February and March 2024. Before that, the Tour de Zwift returns in January, allowing you to ride routes that are inaccessible most of the year, and earn route badges while you do it. You’ll also unlock a new in-game kit when you complete stages or the whole tour, and will be able to buy a matching real-world kit from Le Col.
If you’re planning to ride L’Etape du Tour de France next year – or even if you’re not – Zwift is introducing monthly two-stage Fondos over weekends in February, March, April, and July. Zwift will also offer an eight-week training programme for the L’Etape du Tour and add famous climbs from the route to Zwift’s Climb Portal.
US company Twisted Spoke has released a new CBD (cannabidiol) drink mix that it reckons will improve your performance on the bike, reducing inflammation and performance anxiety and boosting your VO2 (your maximum rate of oxygen consumption).
“A recent study monitored the effects of 300mg CBD on the performance of nine endurance athletes,” Twisted Spoke says. “In a double-blind trial, athletes performed for an hour at 70% VO2, followed by an intense effort to exhaustion, with and without CBD. The athletes that used CBD showed improved VO2, pleasure ratings, reduced blood lactate during the 60-minute efforts, and enhanced VO2 and breathing [respiratory exchange ratio/RER] in the effort to exhaustion.”
That study concluded that “CBD appears to alter some key physiological and psychological responses to aerobic exercise without impairing performance” but said that larger studies were needed “to confirm and better understand these preliminary findings”.
Twisted Spoke’s CBD HydroMix is a CBD isolate that’s designed to boost your sports drink. Of course, there’s no THC in here – the psychoactive constituent of cannabis – so you won’t get high or have an attack of the munchies.
“Mix this supplement with any hydration, carbohydrate, protein powder, mushroom blend, soup, smoothie, you name it,” says Twisted Spoke. “The nanotechnology enables CBD absorption by the body far faster and more completely than other products on the market – making it a perfect addition to your preferred performance fuel.”
Twisted Spoke already offers loads of other CBD products, including chamois cream.
You get 50 servings of Twisted Spoke CBD HydroMix for $49.99 (around £39).
Basso unveils super-cool Signature Series road bikes
Italy’s Basso has introduced what it’s calling Act I of its Signature Series bikes “where exclusive paint techniques meet component options not in the current lineup”. They’re special editions, basically, available for a limited time and in limited numbers, and they look pretty damn sweet from here.
Two existing road bikes are included here: the lightweight Diamante (above) and the aero Diamante SV (below). Yes, they look pretty similar from a distance. The top sections of the frame and fork are a taupe colour with a reflective chrome-effect finish down below. The Basso logo sits on the underside of the down tube.
The bikes feature components from Shimano and Fulcrum, and CeramicSpeed OSPW pulley wheels are included as standard.
The range runs from the Diamante SV with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset and Microtech RE38 wheels for €8,000 (about £6,900) to the Diamante with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Fulcrum Speed 57 wheels for €11,100 (about £9,570).
You have to pledge at least €89 (about £77) to be in line to receive an Overade helmet and remote control, or €149 (about £129) for a helmet, remote, brake sensor, and visor. Delivery is pencilled in for May 2024. Pledging money isn’t the same as buying through a retailer. Rewards aren’t guaranteed.
Factor has revealed limited editions of its Ostro VAM road bike and Hanzo time trial bike to mark the success of the Japanese team which it sponsors: JCL Team UKYO. Members of the team won the Japanese national championships in both the road race and time trial this year.
The graphics feature Hatsune Miku who – and I’m sure you’re one step ahead of me here – is “a renowned Japanese virtual singer”. Of course she is. We just think the frames look pretty cool.
The Factor Ostro VAM Miku Edition frameset (including cockpit and seatpost) is $5,799 (around £4,550) with complete bikes starting at $8,599 (around £6,750).
The Factor Hanzo Miku Edition frameset is $6,599 (around £5,170) with complete bikes from $9,699 (around £7,600).
Colnago reveals new V4Rs livery for UAE Team Emirates
Tadej Pogacar and the rest of UAE Team Emirates will be riding the Colnago V4RS in new livery in 2024.
What’s that? You don’t think it looks very different from before? True, it’s still black with white and red accents, it’s just that everything has been given a bit of a rejig. Still, nice looking bike.
SoundPeats debuts open-ear GoFree2 headphones that let you hear ambient noise
If you’re looking for open-ear headphones that allow you to play tunes while also hearing what’s going on around you, SoundPeats has just released the GoFree2.
SoundPeats says that with a 16.2mm bio-membrane speaker, the GoFree 2 offers “an almost lossless audio quality experience for users” and “not only delivers deeper bass tones but also creates a more immersive music experience”.
I'd wait for reviews before considering buying, 'cos it looks very bouncy but at least it has the advantage that it can be changed easily from 1 bike to another, so if it doesn't convince on a gravel, or a touring bike, maybe it works on a hardtail.
Erm, haven't Brooks been doing that for over a century.
To be fair (AFAIK) they've never offered the opportunity to add the spring suspension system to any saddle you like, so not really.