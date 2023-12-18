"There is a proven way to improve the health of a nation": Concerning obesity statistics spark calls for greater promotion of cycling and walking

The publication of NHS figures, showing hospital admissions linked to obesity have doubled in six years to more than 3,000 people a day, has prompted renewed calls for the government to prioritise active travel and use cycling as a "proven way to improve the health of a nation".
That comment came from the West Midlands' walking and cycling commissioner Adam Tranter who shared the figures, reported on the front page of today's edition of The Times, alongside a call for active travel to be part of the solution.
"There is a proven way to improve the health of a nation: by designing our urban areas to promote walking and cycling," he told followers on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter. "Active travel has the added benefits of saving people money and fitting into existing routines. Even the gentlest of exercise can transform health outcomes."
The NHS figures show that hospital ward admissions linked to obesity have doubled in six years and now stand at more than 3,000 people a day. There are three times as many admissions linked to obesity than there are linked to smoking, and more than 20 children a day are admitted in cases linked to obesity, a figure that has doubled.
In terms of cost, figures suggest the estimated cost of obesity to the NHS is £98 billion a year, which includes £19 billion of NHS treatment and £15 billion in economic productivity losses.
And while Daisy Cooper, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, told The Times that the Conservative government has "squandered numerous opportunities to make the UK a healthier place to live", active travel was not mentioned explicitly in her comments or the rest of the article.
Cooper accused the government of "choosing to kick the can down the road time and again".
"All this is having a huge impact on people's wellbeing, not to mention on our NHS and economy. Investing in improving public health would not only reduce pressure on the NHS, it would help get more people back to work and boost our economy," she said.
Sir Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical officer, has spoken about the benefits of cycling too, last year urging people to use the bicycle to tackle obesity.
Applauding "imaginative" active travel schemes introduced during the pandemic, he said "the idea that the UK is a country [where] you can't actually do cycling is clearly incorrect" and labelled physical exercise one of the "most effective ways of improving health".
"And active transport is a particularly important way to do this because it builds it into people's normal routines of daily life, rather than being seen as something that is separate," he said.
Cycling UK too has advocated cycling as a means of tackling obesity, especially among children, and in 2017 argued getting more kids cycling should be a public health priority.
Responding to the most recent NHS figures, a government spokesperson said: "We are taking strong action to encourage healthier food choices and to tackle obesity across all socio-economic groups and in deprived areas, recognising that it is the second biggest cause of cancer."
As usual with our combatative governing system, its short term thinking rather than long term that wins elections.
The car industry brings in tax money now and helps employment numbers look good. Supporting that at all costs helps optics now and at the next election but in the long term costs the country significantly in increased NHS costs.
I don't claim to have a good solution but if governments could be incentivised into doing the most long term good, not gaining the most short term votes from indecisive swing voters, we would be in a better position on so many issues.
We don't know if long-term thinking on active travel wins elections, because it hasn't been attempted.
That said, although the Conservative manifesto was the worst of the bunch on active travel, quite a lot of progress was made under Andrew Gilligan.
While it's not exactly news that active travel is the quickest, easiest, most cost effective way of tackling the obesity epidemic, we have a government which supports driving and nothing else. I wrote to my MP, Mark Harper, making just those points, and three months later received a reply which was his conference speech, when he says that the tories are the party of the driver.
The fact that he is almost certain to lose his seat in the next election isn't much comfort when he could still be there for another year.
Doubtless we'll get the usual wailing and gnashing of teeth at the impossibility of doing anything to tackle obesity, apart from the failed policies of taxing fast food and sugar, while the msm will focus entirely on diet, ignoring the proven effects of active travel.
As it's annual awards time, perhaps Road.cc could do an award for employer contribution/consideration for employee cycling incentives (e.g. provision of changing/bike storage facilities) , or one of their reviews could be a review of the best employers for cycling support.
Now that's a bloody good idea...
An excellent idea, I'd nominate my employer, M&S Bank immediately. They are absoluyely brilliant, honest. Secure storage, changing rooms, lockers, hot showers and they supply the clean towels.
Nobody will beat that