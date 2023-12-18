"There is a proven way to improve the health of a nation": Concerning obesity statistics spark calls for greater promotion of cycling and walking

The publication of NHS figures, showing hospital admissions linked to obesity have doubled in six years to more than 3,000 people a day, has prompted renewed calls for the government to prioritise active travel and use cycling as a "proven way to improve the health of a nation".

That comment came from the West Midlands' walking and cycling commissioner Adam Tranter who shared the figures, reported on the front page of today's edition of The Times, alongside a call for active travel to be part of the solution.

"There is a proven way to improve the health of a nation: by designing our urban areas to promote walking and cycling," he told followers on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter. "Active travel has the added benefits of saving people money and fitting into existing routines. Even the gentlest of exercise can transform health outcomes."

The NHS figures show that hospital ward admissions linked to obesity have doubled in six years and now stand at more than 3,000 people a day. There are three times as many admissions linked to obesity than there are linked to smoking, and more than 20 children a day are admitted in cases linked to obesity, a figure that has doubled.

In terms of cost, figures suggest the estimated cost of obesity to the NHS is £98 billion a year, which includes £19 billion of NHS treatment and £15 billion in economic productivity losses.

And while Daisy Cooper, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, told The Times that the Conservative government has "squandered numerous opportunities to make the UK a healthier place to live", active travel was not mentioned explicitly in her comments or the rest of the article.

Cooper accused the government of "choosing to kick the can down the road time and again".

"All this is having a huge impact on people's wellbeing, not to mention on our NHS and economy. Investing in improving public health would not only reduce pressure on the NHS, it would help get more people back to work and boost our economy," she said.

Sir Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical officer, has spoken about the benefits of cycling too, last year urging people to use the bicycle to tackle obesity.

Applauding "imaginative" active travel schemes introduced during the pandemic, he said "the idea that the UK is a country [where] you can't actually do cycling is clearly incorrect" and labelled physical exercise one of the "most effective ways of improving health".

"And active transport is a particularly important way to do this because it builds it into people's normal routines of daily life, rather than being seen as something that is separate," he said.

Cycling UK too has advocated cycling as a means of tackling obesity, especially among children, and in 2017 argued getting more kids cycling should be a public health priority.

Responding to the most recent NHS figures, a government spokesperson said: "We are taking strong action to encourage healthier food choices and to tackle obes­ity across all socio-economic groups and in deprived areas, recognising that it is the second biggest cause of cancer."