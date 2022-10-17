“Bloody kids cycling on the pavement!”: Internet misses point of bike lane tweet; Is pro cycling boring to watch? Cash incentives to cycle to work; That’s how you celebrate a rainbow jersey; Cyclocross is back; Oblivious driving x2 + more on the live blog

Professional cycling is boring to watch.

And no, that’s not the opinion of your next-door neighbour, asking how you could possibly insist on watching that ‘Giro de France rubbish’ when the third test of the Ashes is on, but Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Tour of Lombardy winner Dan Martin.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Guardian – to promote his recently-published autobiography Chased by Pandas – the retired Irish pro touched on, among other things, his desire to prove British Cycling and Dave Brailsford’s track-focused approach wrong early in his career, doping in the peloton (”throughout the history of testing, the cheats have always been ahead of the testers”), the physical and mental sacrifices required to stay at the top (citing the early retirements of Tom Dumoulin and Fabio Aru as examples of burnout), and the excesses and extremes permitted by teams if it means winning (Martin deplored the ‘eating is cheating’ mantra prevalent in the bunch and claimed that Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas had even deprived themselves of salads during the 2018 Tour, lest they retained “excess water” in their digestive tracts).

Martin wins Il Lombardia 2014 (Gian Mattia d'Alberto, LaPresse)

One of the more controversial points made by Martin in the interview, however, was that pro bike racing has become boring in recent years.

A prominent example of swashbuckling, aggressive racing throughout his career, the former Garmin rider told the Guardian how he had rejected a move to Team Sky in 2018, because he didn’t want to join a squad he says had “sucked the joy out of cycling”.

“That’s why I stopped riding this time last year – because the sport was becoming so controlled,” he said. “I’d lost my advantage because every cyclist now is told exactly what they’re doing and each team’s methodology is the same.

“I want to be able to decide why, when and what training I do and what tactics I use. If I had gone into that [Sky] team, I wouldn’t have enjoyed myself.”

Martin then claimed that the Sky effect – of imposing negative, controlled tactics on the bunch through an army of powerful domestiques – had infected the rest of the peloton in recent years.

“It’s the freedom of expression as well. That freedom to attack. Racing is quite boring to watch now as nobody makes mistakes any more.

“Everything is so fine-tuned you don’t see guys having bad days. Everybody is nutritionally perfect, training is perfect, and it’s lacking that human element. Racing has become quite prescriptive.”

Unipublic:Graham Watson

That comment may surprise cycling fans, who have been rushing over themselves in recent years to proclaim the advent of a new golden era for road racing, but the 36-year-old says any excitement in the men’s sport comes as a result of one rider only.

“Even though people say it’s the best racing ever, it’s really down to Pogačar. He is the loose cannon who attacks whenever he feels like it, whereas the rest of the racing is so scripted and controlled.”

What do you think? Is Martin right? Has the men’s side of the sport become too controlled, to the point of no return? Have race radios and finely-tuned nutrition and training plans drained road racing of its colour, turning the riders into pre-programmed robots?

With respect to Dan, I disagree. WVA, MvDP, AVV, Pog, Rog, Pidders, Jonas, Begbie, Cecilie, Vos, Remco, Cavendish - should I go on? — Ned Boulting (@nedboulting) October 17, 2022

In this humble writer’s opinion, the answer is no. While a brilliantly inventive and attacking racer himself, the high points of Martin’s career – the early to mid-2010s – represented a particular nadir for exciting cycling (with the exceptions of occasional standout performances from the likes of Boonen, Cancellara and Sagan, and the odd free-for-all at the Giro or Vuelta).

During that period, in the biggest races at least, teams rushed to emulate Sky’s patented mountain train, which suffocated grand tours to the extent that it made US Postal’s Playstation racing of the early 2000s feel like the height of panache, while the sprinters’ teams were so dialled in that breakaway merchants needn’t have bothered getting out of bed on the morning of a flat Tour stage.

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

But since the Covid-era (though there were certainly rumblings of it beforehand), a new generation of male riders has emerged, keen to rip up the script and throw away the old formula by attacking from distance and racing to win throughout the year, on any terrain. And it’s not just Pog either: Jumbo-Visma – who at one point seemed destined to become the Sky of the 2020s – won their Tour this year by throwing caution to the wind and, dare I say it, attacking. That’s before we even get onto the sheer 1980s-style madness of the likes of Evenepoel, Van der Poel, and Van Aert.

It may not be perfect, of course – and many have already deemed Remco’s long-range attacks ‘boring’. But just thank your lucky stars it’s still not 2012, eh?

However, not everyone in the office agrees with me. road.cc co-founder Tony Farrelly thinks Martin has a point, “apart from sprint finishes and nice helicopter shots.”

Tony says, “It’s one of those sports (like tennis) that’s better to play than to watch.

“Or as a member of the Who once said, like heavy rock, fun to play, but he wouldn’t want to listen to it.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Dan? Has the men’s side of professional cycling become too boring? Or have we truly entered a new golden age of swashbuckling, unpredictable racing?

Let us know!

