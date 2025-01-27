Elite Jet Green Bottle 550ml

The Elite Jet Green bottle is a simple, eco-friendly design from the Italian manufacturer, but it's let down by a bite valve that shuts itself while you're drinking.

I tested the bottle in its 550ml guise, but it's also available in 750ml and 950ml variants. It's nice to see nearly-litre-sized bottles being offered, as a lot of brands top out around 750ml. The lid screws on just fine, and I didn't have any issues with the bottle rattling around or slipping out of the bottle cage.

However, using the Elite Jet bottle was quite frustrating. Every time I went to take a drink, the bite valve would shut itself after a few sips, so I had to change the way I drink to hold the valve open with my teeth while squeezing.

Maybe it's just a case of trying to break the habit of a lifetime, but I just found this so frustrating. I'd take a sip and the valve would shut, so I'd have to hold it open and squeeze the liquid into my mouth – then the valve would shut, meaning the bottle would remain compressed rather than reforming its cylindrical shape, which affected the way it sat in the bottle cage.

I haven't had this issue with any Tacx, Specialized Purist, Zefal or Camelbak bottles I've used, so for me this would be a bit of a dealbreaker.

It's a shame because I love the bottle's eco credentials. It's made of bioplastic derived from sugar cane rather than a petroleum-based plastic. It's great to see a cycling brand committing to sustainable materials in an effort to offset the industry's carbon footprint.

Price-wise, it's in line with other 500ml bottles from the likes of Tacx, Zefal and other models in Elite's own range, and less than half the price of Specialized Purist bottles (which are often branded up by premium brands like Rapha or Pas Normal Studios as their own).

It has its good points – it's available in loads of different sizes, and represents a good step towards more sustainable cycling – but for me, the issues with the bite valve were too irritating to ignore.

Verdict

Sustainably made bottle, but issues with the bite valve mean it can be annoying to use