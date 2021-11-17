Near Miss of the Day 660: Cyclist forced to ride in coned off section of roadworks for safety

“It is a regular thing in Cheshire and Manchester for Cadent Gas to not leave enough time for cyclists at a set of roadworks,” says road.cc reader Bob, who as a result was forced to ride in the coned off section for safety, as highlighted in the above video he sent in for our Near Miss of the Day feature.

“They cone off a long section of road, presumably for the safety of their workers, but they don't give cyclists enough time to get through,” he explained.

Contacting the company didn’t do much good, either, with Bob saying: “Last time I complained they just put up ‘Cyclist Dismount’ signs.

“Here is a video of their latest effort near Tatton Park in Cheshire, which seems unchanged since I passed it a week ago, except more cones have been demolished,” he continued.

“I seem to be only halfway through when cars start coming the other way.

“I went into the coned off section for safety.

“Note that they are not working at the site,” he added.

