Cannondale pro rider seen blasting past amateurs in viral video fired over early use of Specialized SL7

It is being reported that the EF Education-Nippo pro cycling team has sought to end the contract of its outgoing rider Sergio Higuita, after the Colombian was caught using a sponsor-incorrect bike in a video that went viral over the weekend.

Higuita’s use of the Specialized S-Works SL7 that he will be racing on during the 2022 season for Bora-Hansgrohe has resulted in the team seeking to immediately end the rider's contract, Cyclingnews reports.

While the video means that Higuita could be missing out on a month’s pay, it did give us one of the best ever illustrations of just how fast the pros are when you compare them to the average rider; so if you’ve ever wondered what combining a stupidly high FTP with a sub 60kg bodyweight does, here’s the answer…

A diferença dos WORLDTOUR para os demais ciclistas.@HiguitSergio e @danifmartinez96 pic.twitter.com/ADtDXSgQZf — País do Ciclismo (@DoCiclismo) November 7, 2021

Higuita is riding with Ineos Grenadiers’ Dani Martinez, the super mountains domestique who helped Egan Bernal to overall victory in this year’s Giro d’Italia. As you can see in the video, they’re engaged in a bit of a ding-dong battle up a climb while a sportive is taking place.

The sportive is the Giro de Rigo, a closed-road event which is organised by EF teammate Rigoberto Uran. The riders in yellow are all taking part and most are probably just hoping to get round in a decent time. But the two pros have turned this section of the climb into a bit of a race and they can be seen sprinting up the road, trying to drop each other.

While it is a great watch, it has probably crushed the dreams of a few of us that think we could still hang on with the peloton in the mountains and for Higuita, the video has more serious consequences. An EF Education spokesperson said: “We recognise Sergio needs time to adjust to his new equipment, as he’s heading to a new team next season. Riders routinely request permission before using new equipment at team camps and in non-public settings, which the team routinely grants.”

While that sounds as though Higuita should be fine to use his new bike, the team were apparently unhappy that he had used the bike at such a large public event, saying that the move showed a lack of “respect for the partners that support” him.

“As a result, the team has sent a notice of termination regarding his contract. We ultimately hope to work with Sergio to come to an amicable solution.”

Should Higuita’s contract end up being terminated early, he’ll be free to switch over to a full Bora-Hansgrohe setup and EF will be a rider short for a month or so. Still think you might get the call-up?