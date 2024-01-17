"Peak UK nonsense": Disbelief from cyclists and walkers at "utterly bizarre" barriers and signage installed on popular route controversially closed by council; Pro cycling's next noughties-born superstar? + more on the live blog

Before we get stuck into this one, some context...

This is the popular road that runs along the western shore of Thirlmere reservoir in the Lake District. It is a "key part" of the National Cycling Network and, in Cycling UK's campaign on the matter, is described as "one of the only safe road cycling routes" towards Keswick. If this route were to disappear then vulnerable road users would be forced to use a busy A-road "hemmed in by walls with fast flowing traffic and heavy goods vehicles" as the "only alternative".

> "If it was important for motorised traffic it would have been done": Cyclist slams council's plan to permanently close quiet route and send everyone along busy main road

Unfortunately the quiet and picturesque waterside route was closed, at first temporarily, for two years due to storm damage. However, in the autumn, Cumberland Council proposed a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) to close the road to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians.

> "Beyond credulity" – Cycling UK slams council's assertion that busy Lake District road is safe alternative to closed National Cycle Network route

Despite calls from many, including Cycling UK and the more than 1,000 cyclists and walkers who ignored the closure to protest the proposed closure, it was approved in November, which leaves us here today. Introducing your new Thirlmere reservoir barriers and signage...

Yes, this is the route now closed to cyclists and pedestrians, but where horse riding is allowed, hence the barrier design.

Needless to say there has been a fair bit of reaction to this...

Richard Brown: "I don't understand why all traffic apart from horse riding. Surely the risk is even greater being on a horse than being in a vehicle if there is falling debris."

Simon Douglas: "Peak UK nonsense. There will be nothing that a weekend of work won't fix and they'll spend more adding barriers over the years to stop people walking along the road than they would on just fixing it."

Merton Cycling Campaign: "The insanity (for cyclists) is the alternative route — the A591 — is FAR more dangerous. As a cyclist you cannot leave decisions about risk to organisations who don't understand or care about cycling."

Paul: "An absolutely bizarre option."

Duncan O'Sullivan: "Just fix the damn road already."

Neil Evans: "What in the hellscape is this nonsense?"

During the campaign, road.cc reader Dave got in touch to say he had cautiously avoided the previous construction site-style barriers to ride through during a summer bikepacking trip and took the picture below...

In fairness, a quite considerable amount of damage, as noted in his report, however: "There was an obvious route through and evidence of plenty of use [...] It seemed clear to me, and the other cyclist I met, that: there has been a totally unnecessary delay on dealing with this route. If it had been important for motorised traffic it would have been done very quickly."

The official line was there is a risk of falling rocks, however as Cycling UK pointed out, that while public safety is most important and falling rocks are an "obvious hazard" there "are plenty of roads around the country where falling rocks remain a risk without resulting in the extreme solution of permanent closure", not least on... the A591 on the opposite shore...

A glimmer of hope?

The road is owned by United Utilities, Cycling UK calling upon the water company to make the necessary repairs and that it should be fined if it failed to do so, and that such works could be carried out under a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TRO).

It is the company's responsibility, as local historian Ian Hall pointed out during the campaign, the 1879 Manchester Corporation Waterworks Act entitled the corporation to dam the lake at Thirlmere, thus creating a reservoir to pump water to Manchester. But crucially, under the act the company would be required to build and maintain a road for public use, a route that "shall be maintained by and at the cost of the corporation forever" (not until some trees fall down and you can't be bothered).

A United Utilities statement released on January 12 said:

A section of the West Road at Thirlmere is currently closed beneath Rough Crag for safety reasons. We’re currently working on a project to make the Crag safe so that the road can be reopened again as soon as possible.

A glimmer of hope? I'm sure many will want to see action before believing words...