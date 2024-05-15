Cyclists blame "utterly ridiculous bike prices" for brands' ongoing struggles, after Giant's sales slashed again; Visma–Lease a Bike's cursed 2024 continues; Devastated Arsenal fan turns to... Lance Armstrong; Bargain hunting + more on the live blog

Yesterday, we reported that one of the world's largest manufacturers of bicycles, Taiwan-based behemoth Giant, had reported a 20 per cent slump in sales in the first quarter of 2024, with profits down 38 per cent as a result. Those financials were in comparison with the same months in 2023 when, you guessed it, the numbers were down on the year previous too.
> Giant sales down 20% and profits slashed by 38% as bike industry challenges continue
It's not just Giant of course, the story a now-familiar tale for the bike industry in a post-pandemic world, Shimano also reporting a huge fall in sales for the same first quarter a few weeks ago too.
And while it's worth pointing out that both of the massive names still posted profits during 2023 and the opening months of 2024, albeit significantly reduced, the news has prompted much discussion among our readers and the wider cycling community about everyone's favourite topic... no, not disc brakes... no, not helmets... no, not mechanical vs electronic groupsets... alright, one of everyone's favourite topics... the price of bikes.
Giant pointed to the ongoing inventory challenges in Europe and North America for the challenging picture. In very basic terms, pandemic = bike boom, bike boom = brands purchasing more stock to meet demand, pandemic ends and demand drops = less buyers for said stock, less buyers = stock sitting on shelves unsold. In short, not good.
> Is now the best time ever to buy a bike? What cycling industry turbulence and deep discounting could mean for you
We've seen a few surprise sales in recent weeks as a result, brands keen to shift stock. Specialized slashed gravel and mountain bike prices by up to 50 per cent, while Trek launched a major sale on its website too.
It's to all that context that the comments began rolling in on yesterday's story about Giant's finances, and boy did more than a few of you have something to say...
The most commonly made point was something along the lines of 'bikes are way too expensive, why would I buy another one if I don't have to?' N+1 blasphemy but probably a very realistic and sensible position for most of us. The other was that bike brands are misunderstanding what customers want...
Dan Birchett: "The equivalent 2024 version of my road bike is £5,400. In 2016, mine was £2,200."
*Big sigh* (their name, not my comment): "It's why I'm still on my 2014 BMC. Yeah, it's rim brakes but the cost of an upgraded bike is prohibitive. I can easily afford the new offerings, but I'm not buying when there's no value."
David Williams: "Maybe the bike industry needs to look at reducing the cost of their machines."
Velo Retro: "I bought a fairly top flight road bike in 1991. Back then it cost around 5 per cent of a decent average salary. I would say that something comparable now, would be nearer 10 per cent. It would be interesting to see some objective data around affordability."
Rich Harle: "Almost as if pretty much every bike business in the country misjudged the Covid boom and overordered. Several large suppliers going bust, and now Giant struggling too."
Recycled-Carbon: "I went on a site the other day and saw a bike for 13k. I laughed out loud and shut the site."
Paul Hilton: "Perhaps they can now start selling bikes without people needing to take out small mortgages for them then? I'd love to get a new one but it's £5k+ for a decent one and £10k+ for a good one. Ludicrous."
Robert Marsh: "Utterly ridiculous bike prices now, plus lots of high tech forcing prices ever higher. Sure, some people will pay a huge premium, but not the mass market."
We could go on, but you get the idea... we haven't even got to the Facebook comments yet...
Add new comment
28 comments
"I wonder, anything to do with a decent bike costing £10K?"
That's just veblen goods pricing. A very decent bike is much less than half that. or are we at a point where expectations of 'decent' now includes min Ultegra Di2 and carbon wheels and integrated bar and stems?
Just having full carbon frames and forks plus discs puts the prices up over where things were 10 years ago. The only reason to pay £10k is keeping up with an image or something like that?
So bike sales are down recently compared to previous years, almost like everyone bought the bikes they wanted 3-4 years ago.
Can't think why, can you ?
Cyclists really need to take a look in the mirror and ask themselves if the bottom spec Spesh Allez (or 7 other big brands equivalent in the same price ballpark) wouldn't actually do what they need... everything else is vanity unless you are racing for a living, and if you are, someone else is paying for your bike so you don't have to care what it costs.
Psychos inspired by the social media or just psychos.
Presumably RCC will be doing a piece on this...?
"London transport: Call for ban of 'floating' bus stops"
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-69001698
Prices are stupid and stupid people pay stupid money for what is essentially a fashion accessory or bragging rights.
The manufacturers are constantly 'innovating' but it's 'innovating' for lock in, not for technology improvement.
There is no reason that adding electronics to a groupset should make the groupset more expensive by several hundreds £. There is no reason why 'electronics' can't be universal and tuned in a standard way but SRAM/Shimano/Campag all do it differently.
The whole industry aims for the shiny high spend market instead of going for the lower end market and selling bikes that people can use day to day and not be worried about it being nicked, becoming obsolete because only 500 with those seat tubes were made.
The industry is in a mess but it's a mess of their own making.
You want SRAM, Shimano and Campagnolo to all use the same electronic signals? Why? It's not like their mechanical shifters are compatible, and furthermore, the hydraulic brake systems are different.
I think tech has much to do with the cost of bikes - why does anyone need 12 gears, or electric shifting or hydraulic brakes on relatively skinny tyres? I've stopped now, but my commuter bikes had disc brakes, but there were 100 sets of traffic lights in each direction - that made sense riding in all weathers, and I wore out several front discs. That bike was like Trigger's broom - only the cranks and major frame components and shifters survived to the end - but that bike cost about £1100 with full cable and hydraulic 105, mudguards and rack and did 30-45 miles a day for years.
Now one has to have tech that was unheard of in top-flight cycling only a few years ago if you want a bike that is 'decent'. Even relatively modest groupsets cost far more that whole bikes did not long ago: i have two very nice bikes with Dura-ace cable operated gears, rim brakes and alloy wheels. THey brake and change gear perfectly. Sure, I don't like grey muck and grinding when i brake in the wet, but they work well and new rims every few years or so are not expensive (if I can find a rim brake rim these days)
So whose idea was it to replace 'tried and tested' with 'brutally expensive' anyway? It seems to have worked while both were still available for a while, but seems to have ridden headlong into a wall now that brutally expensive is the only option. It's not as if the expensive stuff does anything that the cheaper didn't; change gear, and stop.
I think this is actually part of the same discussion (ok, not helmets). Disc brakes are almost unavoidable now, and they are more expensive that rim brakes - as far as I can tell, the RRP for the disc brake version of a Ultegra Di2 2x12 groupset (R8170) is £500 more than the otherwise identical rim brake groupset (R8150). Similarly, the Di2 version of the 2x12 105 groupset (R7170) is £750 more than the mechanical version. Once the "everyman" groupset, the RRP for a (disc brake, Di2) 105 groupset is now over £1,700 - so that's almost £2k any you don't even have a bike!
There are a host of other things too. Off the top of my head, carbon wheels have become more normal (on rim brake bikes, carbon wheels were very much a luxury, given the rims are essentially consumable, and braking performance could be a concern. On disc brake bikes, why not?) And the trend towards aero- and integrated everything, which no doubt requires more assembly time, more proprietary parts, and more R&D (wind tunnels, CFD etc.)
As a result, I think there has become a much more significant gulf, in both price and (perceived) performance, between affordable entry-level bikes, and even what would be considered mid-range bikes, let alone the top end models. When I bought my first, entry-level road bike in 2015(?) it felt like the difference between it and higher end models was probably a few hundred grams of weight and that was about it; now it feels like you would be missing out on a lot more.
I don't think anyone, particularly manufacturers, are paying RRP for groupsets. Manufacturers will be buying via the OEM channel, and in that 105 Di2 example, will be paying well under £1000 for it. Considering this example, https://www.boardmanbikes.com/gb_en/products/2398-slr-8.9-di2-disc-carbo... at £2800 RRP (anyone with BC or CUK membership can get 8% off this), take off VAT of £467, leaving £2333 net price for the bike. There'll be a margin for the retailer, a margin for the manufacturer, so leaving much less than £2000 for the total cost of making the bike, frameset, wheels & tyres, cockpit, labour, taxes, etc That doesn't work if the groupset is £1700.
That's certainly true (even as a member of the general public you can easily find it for sale at well below RRP). But I think the point still stands in general. In fact I think your example of Boardman bikes demonstrates the point perfectly.
The very fact that even a 105-equipped Boardman costs £2.8k is the point - Boardman bikes are known for being the sensible, value-for-money option, so that is a "cheap" option - but £2.8k isn't cheap!
The (rim brake, mechanical 105) SLR 8.9 is £1,200 (the same further discounts would apply) - but that model looks obsolete when compared to the disc brake Di2 version you have linked (the rim brake model hasn't actually been updated since 2021).
That's a very good point, although there are some cost compromises on that model, such FSA chainset, Tektro brakes, etc. I don't even really know how Boardman can make that bike for the money, it's remarkable value. That opens up the other point to make when all the naysayers are whining about how it's impossible to buy a decent non-BSO bike for a reasonable sum of money these days ("oh the humanity, it's madness", on road.cc twice weekly), is that for all the £12k+ superbikes seen, there's a decent choice of good bikes available from Boardman, Decathlon and others.
Yeah. Glad I opted out of all this many years ago. The very traditional niche components I use are expensive too, but they last, and will hopefully be made a long time yet.
I bought a new hydraulic disc brake bike for under £500 only two months ago.
Re Prices - it's down to the obvious: the cycling industry is killing itself.. #pathticpricingfigures
What these cyclists don't understand and is often not mentioned: when things get hard, a lot of people who can't really afford a new bike but usually would stretch to it, now don't buy a new bike at all, they don't drop to a lower cost option, they just don't buy. People who buy the top end stuff don't stop buying because tough times don't affect them. When things get hard, average sale values go up for high value non-essential items like road bikes, luxury watches, new cars etc.
Reducing the prices of the top end stuff would likely not significantly increase sales of those top end items in a recession period, it would just reduce profits.
When people are talking about £1500-3000 being a reasonable price for a top end bike, there is no chance that you can sell them a bike that is currently being sold for £10000 without making a business ending loss.
Using the cyclescheme voucher for parts and some savvy shopping I got a new 12 speed 105 mechanical Super Six Evo with Zipp 303s wheels for £2k. Yes, it's still a lot of money but it's a lot of bike too. People complaining about bike prices...maybe don't buy a brand new bike at full RRP?
p.s. I don't run a car and actually do cycle to my work place.
I think people might have a skewed view on what a decent bike is. Earlier this year, I got a 2023 Defy with 105 Di2 for £2.2k. Am i bothered that the cables aren't fully internally routed? Nope!
And that bike is almost certainly better than what £2.2k could buy you 10 years ago as well!
Just because the top end moves up doesn't mean the reasonably priced stuff is getting worse.
For me it is a lot more simple, despite their name, Giant don't sell bikes big enough for me
How big are you?!! I'm 6 ft 6 and fit nicely on a TCR XL.
Simpler for me Giant sell their bikes in LBSs that are either too far away to travel to, or in ones I won't touch with a bargepole.
Consequently I buy other branded bikes
The bike industry has sold us the gravel bike as the N+1 killer for about 5 years. So now we all have the one bike that does everything, why would we be thinking of buying another one? It's not just the high prices putting people off, it's the fact we don't need to buy.
No you see they planned that out by only increasing tyre clearance a few mm every year or so. We started out with 38mm gravel bikes, then 42mm ones came along, and now 47mm and 50mm are here. So you gotta upgrade for that. In a few more years it will be 2.1" mtb tyres and so on.
I think this is a good point. Road bikes have got ever more 'hardcore' (and obscenely expensive) and a lot of riders I know have discovered the joys of a bike that'll take 35mm+ tyres in winter, 28s in summer, and do pretty much all their riding. It does rather dent the need to have 3 bikes...
The prohibitive cost of a 'decent' new bike isn't helping. Nor the fact that Decathlong (Van Rysel) have now thoroughly demonstrated that most of the cost of top-flight bikes from 'big names' is hype, not necessity. And the groupset market really should've matured into a good set of generics by now - the 5800-series 105 was about all the tech most people needed, but we're now being gouged for one more cog, 10 fewer grammes, microseconds-faster shifting. Please just make good stuff affordable. Shimano's entire product development cycle seems to be about locking out the patents and blocking competitors, not delivering good value products to customers. /rantover...
I'm sure mark1a will be along presently...
(Speaking as someone who owns 3 bikes, not one a "road" or "gravel" design...)
There's no such thing as "too many bikes"
Agreed. Although sadly there is such a thing as ''too many bikes I really like but can't afford''.