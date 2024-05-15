Cyclists blame "utterly ridiculous bike prices" for brands' ongoing struggles, after Giant's sales slashed again; Visma–Lease a Bike's cursed 2024 continues; Devastated Arsenal fan turns to... Lance Armstrong; Bargain hunting + more on the live blog

Yesterday, we reported that one of the world's largest manufacturers of bicycles, Taiwan-based behemoth Giant, had reported a 20 per cent slump in sales in the first quarter of 2024, with profits down 38 per cent as a result. Those financials were in comparison with the same months in 2023 when, you guessed it, the numbers were down on the year previous too.

> Giant sales down 20% and profits slashed by 38% as bike industry challenges continue

It's not just Giant of course, the story a now-familiar tale for the bike industry in a post-pandemic world, Shimano also reporting a huge fall in sales for the same first quarter a few weeks ago too.

And while it's worth pointing out that both of the massive names still posted profits during 2023 and the opening months of 2024, albeit significantly reduced, the news has prompted much discussion among our readers and the wider cycling community about everyone's favourite topic... no, not disc brakes... no, not helmets... no, not mechanical vs electronic groupsets... alright, one of everyone's favourite topics... the price of bikes.

Giant pointed to the ongoing inventory challenges in Europe and North America for the challenging picture. In very basic terms, pandemic = bike boom, bike boom = brands purchasing more stock to meet demand, pandemic ends and demand drops = less buyers for said stock, less buyers = stock sitting on shelves unsold. In short, not good.

> Is now the best time ever to buy a bike? What cycling industry turbulence and deep discounting could mean for you

We've seen a few surprise sales in recent weeks as a result, brands keen to shift stock. Specialized slashed gravel and mountain bike prices by up to 50 per cent, while Trek launched a major sale on its website too.

It's to all that context that the comments began rolling in on yesterday's story about Giant's finances, and boy did more than a few of you have something to say...

I wonder, anything to do with a decent bike costing £10K? — Simon Warren (@100Climbs) May 14, 2024

The most commonly made point was something along the lines of 'bikes are way too expensive, why would I buy another one if I don't have to?' N+1 blasphemy but probably a very realistic and sensible position for most of us. The other was that bike brands are misunderstanding what customers want...

"I simply don't understand" "a nice bike now is £9k" "why is no one buying?" "do we need 13 speed?" https://t.co/CYdjIl14qe — Stan (@geckobike) May 14, 2024

Dan Birchett: "The equivalent 2024 version of my road bike is £5,400. In 2016, mine was £2,200."

*Big sigh* (their name, not my comment): "It's why I'm still on my 2014 BMC. Yeah, it's rim brakes but the cost of an upgraded bike is prohibitive. I can easily afford the new offerings, but I'm not buying when there's no value."

David Williams: "Maybe the bike industry needs to look at reducing the cost of their machines."

Velo Retro: "I bought a fairly top flight road bike in 1991. Back then it cost around 5 per cent of a decent average salary. I would say that something comparable now, would be nearer 10 per cent. It would be interesting to see some objective data around affordability."

Rich Harle: "Almost as if pretty much every bike business in the country misjudged the Covid boom and overordered. Several large suppliers going bust, and now Giant struggling too."

Recycled-Carbon: "I went on a site the other day and saw a bike for 13k. I laughed out loud and shut the site."

Paul Hilton: "Perhaps they can now start selling bikes without people needing to take out small mortgages for them then? I'd love to get a new one but it's £5k+ for a decent one and £10k+ for a good one. Ludicrous."

Robert Marsh: "Utterly ridiculous bike prices now, plus lots of high tech forcing prices ever higher. Sure, some people will pay a huge premium, but not the mass market."

We could go on, but you get the idea... we haven't even got to the Facebook comments yet...