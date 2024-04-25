Hill-climbing star Ed Laverack returning to Sa Calobra to try to reclaim KOM from Tom Pidcock's "crazy" time; "It's a great problem for us": Van Rysel delighted with interest in sold out RCR; "Huge fan" Remco visits Arsenal + more on the live blog

Last night we were at the opening of Van Rysel's first London store, a custom-built retail space in Decathlon's Surrey Quays store, featuring the brand's entire range (including the RCR Pro team edition Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale have ridden to 11 victories so far in 2024), workshop, bike fitting studio and more.
The brand told us the first batch of £9,000 RCR Pro team edition replicas, which sold out in minutes, consisted of 15 units, CEO and founder Nicolas Pierron telling road.cc it's "a great problem to have". Moving forward, all bikes will be Van Rysel branded, the Triban name being dropped as "it's difficult to have a different brand on the same project".
"For the next generation, we decided to have just one brand," Pierron explained, outlining his hope that Van Rysel will be a "game changer" in the cycling market and can be right near the top of the industry in the next few years, with a wide range of models from the WorldTour race-winning top-of-the-range RCR to the more "accessible, affordable bikes".
"Bikes are very expensive and for us we have a different strategy," he said. "I think Van Rysel will be a real game changer in the market."
With the immediate success Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale have experienced using Van Rysel bikes, it's impossible not to look ahead to the Tour de France this summer, especially when you're based in Lille and supply a French WorldTour team.
"This project we've been looking at for many years, it's just an incredible project," Pierron continued. "It's a big asset for us to feel that our product is the best-in-class product. The Tour de France is, I think, the biggest event in the world. So yes, I would like to win one stage in the Tour de France, one stage in the Giro, that would be the dream."
On the London horses, and how they are startled by noise, I'm interested that the conversation has been about banning horses from London, rather than reducing motor noise.
I regularly see the Household Cavalry and Royal Artillery horses exercising when I'm out and about in London and they are absolutely fine with motor noise and busy traffic, apparently this incident arose because a load of building materials was accidentally dropped from a height and landed right next to them.
On the wider point of making the streets quieter of course absolutely on side!
I'd like to use the cycle lane
https://youtu.be/MBls-RI4Ku8?t=276
Talk me through how you thought that this action was ok.
The bit at the start and end looks like a cycle lane, but the bit they drive on looks just like a patched filter lane for traffic lights.
What caught my eye about the leaderboard of Sa Calobra was #7; Sam Hill. Is that the Enduro and DH legend Sam Hill, Mr Flat-pedals-win-medals?
It seems a cyclist was injured by those runaway horses. No details on how badly, that I can find. Most news outlets seem to be more interested in the condition of the horses and the property damage to taxis and buses. And in trying to pin blame on construction workers, rather than asking why the fuck does the army waste its limited budget on keeping dangerous animals in the centre of a major world city, so they can parade up and down in front of those parasites in Buckingham Palace.
Tourism ££££.
Want to know which Royal Palace gets the most international tourists?
It's Versaille.
So in the interests of the British tourism industry, let's follow the French lead!
Well, yeah, but they had to get rid of the Royal family first!
[Whisper] I think that's the point the little onion was making [/whisper]
I'm overwhelmingly indifferent to the house of Hannover, but I'm willing to don the Phrygian cap when Rishi Antoinette inevitably tells the people "Let them eat shareholder value"
D'oh! <slaps forehead>
And the view from across the pond…
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2024/04/horses-loose-in-london-today...
When I first heard, I immediately thought that Chris Morris was back for a reprise of The Day Today!