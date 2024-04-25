Support road.cc

Live blog

Hill-climbing star Ed Laverack returning to Sa Calobra to try to reclaim KOM from Tom Pidcock's "crazy" time; "It's a great problem for us": Van Rysel delighted with interest in sold out RCR; "Huge fan" Remco visits Arsenal + more on the live blog

It's your Thursday round-up of all the news, reaction and more from the cycling world today, Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for your Thursday dose of live blog action...
Thu, Apr 25, 2024 09:21
13
Hill-climbing star Ed Laverack returning to Sa Calobra to try to reclaim KOM from Tom Pidcock's "crazy" time; "It's a great problem for us": Van Rysel delighted with interest in sold out RCR; "Huge fan" Remco visits Arsenal + more on the live blogTom Pidcock Sa Calobra (Strava)
08:13
Hill-climbing star Ed Laverack going back to Sa Calobra to try to reclaim KOM from Tom Pidcock's "crazy" time

Former British hill climb champion Ed Laverack, and former holder of the Sa Calobra Strava KOM, is returning to Mallorca this spring to try to reclaim his crown from Ineos Grenadiers' multi-discipline talent, Tom Pidcock.

 

Perhaps the most competitive KOM in the world due to its popularity with the pros and peloton loads of amateur riders making the pilgrimage to its wiggly slopes, Laverack claimed the Sa Calobra best time two years ago in 2022. However, eight months later and there was a new king of that particular mountain, Pidcock rocking up on a winter training camp, ascending the legendary climb in 22:46 to knock almost two minutes off the benchmark.

Tom Pidcock Sa Calobra (Strava)

Speaking about the challenge in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Laverack said: "Two years ago I went there with the goal of setting my fastest time. Tom Pidcock smashed my time by one minute 50 seconds, at the time I was gutted but at the same time I was very very motivated to see how much faster I can go and how much can I chip away at that advantage that Pidcock had set.

"Things have aligned and I feel like I'm in a good place to give it a stab."

Naturally, Laverack is also squeezing in a hill climb while he's on the island, taking on Kill the Hill up Puig Major too. 

14:51
Cavendish absent again as Team dsm–firmenich PostNL win again (pulling off impressive 1-2)

Just like Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale at Tour de Romandie yesterday, Team dsm–firmenich PostNL joined the 1-2 party in Turkey, Tobias Lund Andresen winning the stage ahead of Fabio Jakobsen. No sign of Cav however, the Manx Missile coming home near the back of the peloton in 76th. Still no victory since that Colombia stage in February, and not even a top 10 since either. 

14:41
"The nationwide investment that is being put into delivering high-quality routes is paying off": Chris Boardman says active travel a "win-win" as Sport England stats suggest two per cent increase in number of people walking or cycling journeys
Chris Boardman (Active Travel England)

Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman has reacted to Sport England's research showing that over a million more adults have walked or cycled for travel and compared to 12 months ago (equating to a 2.1 per cent increase).

"Today's Active Lives figures show that, year-on-year, one million more adults are choosing walking, wheeling and cycling as a way to get from A to B. The nationwide investment that is being put into delivering high-quality routes is paying off," Boardman commented.

"By enabling more people to build activity into their daily lives we're making the nation healthier, happier and greener. It’s a win-win for us all."

12:53
Disturbing (leg-)breaking climb news: the UK's steepest climb Bamford Clough may now be shut off with barriers

What a shame, I'll never get the chance to try to ride up the 500m wall that hits 22 per cent wall and maxes out at 36 per cent at its steepest point... *winks to camera*... a real shame...

Anyone done the climb? A reminder of what you would have been up against... 

> "There is no way on earth I can ride up that": 36 per cent monster Britain's new steepest climb?

Bamford Clough (Image credit: Simon Warren/Twitter)
Bamford Clough Strava

Ouch.

11:10
Ineos Grenadiers announce Giro d'Italia squad to support Geraint Thomas' maglia rosa charge
Geraint Thomas Strade Bianche 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

It's almost Giro time already... 2024 is flying by...

Ineos Grenadiers will head to the race with last year's second-placed rider Geraint Thomas, the 37-year-old facing the unenviable task of having to try to work out how to beat Tadej Pogačar. The team says it will be targeting the GC, plus some stage win opportunities, TT powerhouse Filippo Ganna, Jhonatan Narváez, Thymen Arensman, Tobias Foss, Magnus Sheffield, Connor Swift and Ben Swift joining Thomas in Turin a week on Saturday.

"Obviously Tadej Pogačar is the pre-race favourite and has a strong team around him, and that changes the dynamic of the race a bit," Thomas acknowledged. "But that also means all eyes will be on him over three long weeks of hard racing. Our plan is to be aggressive, take the race on and look for every opportunity to add pressure and take time.

"With the plan to race the Giro and then go straight into the Tour, there has been a different approach and slower build-up this season. But I am feeling good and not thinking beyond the coming weeks in Italy. My only focus now is the Giro and arriving there in my best shape possible."

10:44
Giant sues Stages Cycling and recruits four top executives from the now-shutdown US power meter brand
2022 Stages indoor bike trainer, 2024 Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1

> Giant sues Stages Cycling and recruits four top executives from the now-shutdown US power meter brand

10:00
"It's a great problem for us": Van Rysel delighted with interest in sold out RCR, as brand reveals first batch totalled 15 bikes
Van Rysel RCR PRO team bike replica 1

Last night we were at the opening of Van Rysel's first London store, a custom-built retail space in Decathlon's Surrey Quays store, featuring the brand's entire range (including the RCR Pro team edition Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale have ridden to 11 victories so far in 2024), workshop, bike fitting studio and more.

Van Rysel store London
Van Rysel store London

The brand told us the first batch of £9,000 RCR Pro team edition replicas, which sold out in minutes, consisted of 15 units, CEO and founder Nicolas Pierron telling road.cc it's "a great problem to have". Moving forward, all bikes will be Van Rysel branded, the Triban name being dropped as "it's difficult to have a different brand on the same project".

"For the next generation, we decided to have just one brand," Pierron explained, outlining his hope that Van Rysel will be a "game changer" in the cycling market and can be right near the top of the industry in the next few years, with a wide range of models from the WorldTour race-winning top-of-the-range RCR to the more "accessible, affordable bikes".

Van Rysel RCR PRO team bike replica 5

"Bikes are very expensive and for us we have a different strategy," he said. "I think Van Rysel will be a real game changer in the market."

With the immediate success Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale have experienced using Van Rysel bikes, it's impossible not to look ahead to the Tour de France this summer, especially when you're based in Lille and supply a French WorldTour team.

"This project we've been looking at for many years, it's just an incredible project," Pierron continued. "It's a big asset for us to feel that our product is the best-in-class product. The Tour de France is, I think, the biggest event in the world. So yes, I would like to win one stage in the Tour de France, one stage in the Giro, that would be the dream."

 

09:32
"Huge fan" Remco Evenepoel watches Arsenal batter Chelsea 5-0

"Something not many people know is how I've always been a huge fan of Arsenal since being a kid," the world TT champ wrote on Instagram. "To let off some steam after my injury and before we leave on training camp to prepare for my next goals, I went to watch Arsenal for the first time and what a game it was. Time to get back to work now and come back as strong as possible for the second part of the season." 

Declan Rice-cakes, Martin Øde(mud)gaard and Tri Havertz were presumably as grateful for the support as you are grateful to have got past those questionable puns...

08:37
Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Avatar
mattw | 4 hours ago
3 likes

On the London horses, and how they are startled by noise, I'm interested that the conversation has been about banning horses from London, rather than reducing motor noise.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to mattw | 4 hours ago
5 likes

mattw wrote:

On the London horses, and how they are startled by noise, I'm interested that the conversation has been about banning horses from London, rather than reducing motor noise.

I regularly see the Household Cavalry and Royal Artillery horses exercising when I'm out and about in London and they are absolutely fine with motor noise and busy traffic, apparently this incident arose because a load of building materials was accidentally dropped from a height and landed right next to them.

On the wider point of making the streets quieter of course absolutely on side!

Avatar
Hirsute | 5 hours ago
3 likes

I'd like to use the cycle lane

https://youtu.be/MBls-RI4Ku8?t=276

Talk me through how you thought that this action was ok.

Avatar
stonojnr replied to Hirsute | 3 hours ago
0 likes

The bit at the start and end looks like a cycle lane, but the bit they drive on looks just like a patched filter lane for traffic lights.

Avatar
ROOTminus1 | 5 hours ago
1 like

What caught my eye about the leaderboard of Sa Calobra was #7; Sam Hill. Is that the Enduro and DH legend Sam Hill, Mr Flat-pedals-win-medals?

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon | 5 hours ago
5 likes

It seems a cyclist was injured by those runaway horses. No details on how badly, that I can find. Most news outlets seem to be more interested in the condition of the horses and the property damage to taxis and buses. And in trying to pin blame on construction workers, rather than asking why the fuck does the army waste its limited budget on keeping dangerous animals in the centre of a major world city, so they can parade up and down in front of those parasites in Buckingham Palace.

Avatar
Samtheeagle replied to ubercurmudgeon | 5 hours ago
2 likes

Tourism ££££.

Avatar
the little onion replied to Samtheeagle | 5 hours ago
9 likes

Want to know which Royal Palace gets the most international tourists?

 

It's Versaille.

 

So in the interests of the British tourism industry, let's follow the French lead!

Avatar
brooksby replied to the little onion | 4 hours ago
3 likes

the little onion wrote:

Want to know which Royal Palace gets the most international tourists?

It's Versaille.

So in the interests of the British tourism industry, let's follow the French lead!

Well, yeah, but they had to get rid of the Royal family first!

Avatar
ROOTminus1 replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
4 likes

[Whisper] I think that's the point the little onion was making [/whisper]

I'm overwhelmingly indifferent to the house of Hannover, but I'm willing to don the Phrygian cap when Rishi Antoinette inevitably tells the people "Let them eat shareholder value"

Avatar
brooksby replied to ROOTminus1 | 4 hours ago
1 like

ROOTminus1 wrote:

[Whisper] I think that's the point the little onion was making [/whisper]

D'oh! <slaps forehead>

Avatar
brooksby replied to ubercurmudgeon | 4 hours ago
2 likes

And the view from across the pond… 3

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2024/04/horses-loose-in-london-today...

The Slate wrote:

Five Escaped Horses Rampaged Through Central London for Two Hours This Morning, By the Way

Pre-teatime Tube-takers were (nearly) trampled.

Per the BBC’s incident map, the horses broke loose near Buckingham Palace, and two of them passed through the Strand and were eventually seen as far away as the Limehouse Link tunnel, a distance of some 5 miles or 8 “kilometres.” Two animals were captured on “the Highway,” the BBC writes (a road which is, in fact, just referred to as “the Highway”). TMZ says the horses ran amok for about two hours.

As unusual as it may have been, the scene has not displaced other news across the websites of leading U.K. tabloids; the Mirror’s top current story is, quote, “YUMMY MUMMY: Ant McPartlin’s pregnant wife Anne-Marie cradles baby bump during date with very famous pal.” This is labeled as an “EXCLUSIVE” on the site. The “famous pal” referred to in the headline is “former footballer Jamie Redknapp.” Life goes on, it seems, for the United States’ transatlantic neighbor.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to ubercurmudgeon | 4 hours ago
1 like

When I first heard, I immediately thought that Chris Morris was back for a reprise of The Day Today!

Latest Comments

 