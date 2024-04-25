Hill-climbing star Ed Laverack returning to Sa Calobra to try to reclaim KOM from Tom Pidcock's "crazy" time; "It's a great problem for us": Van Rysel delighted with interest in sold out RCR; "Huge fan" Remco visits Arsenal + more on the live blog

Former British hill climb champion Ed Laverack, and former holder of the Sa Calobra Strava KOM, is returning to Mallorca this spring to try to reclaim his crown from Ineos Grenadiers' multi-discipline talent, Tom Pidcock.

Perhaps the most competitive KOM in the world due to its popularity with the pros and peloton loads of amateur riders making the pilgrimage to its wiggly slopes, Laverack claimed the Sa Calobra best time two years ago in 2022. However, eight months later and there was a new king of that particular mountain, Pidcock rocking up on a winter training camp, ascending the legendary climb in 22:46 to knock almost two minutes off the benchmark.

Speaking about the challenge in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Laverack said: "Two years ago I went there with the goal of setting my fastest time. Tom Pidcock smashed my time by one minute 50 seconds, at the time I was gutted but at the same time I was very very motivated to see how much faster I can go and how much can I chip away at that advantage that Pidcock had set.

"Things have aligned and I feel like I'm in a good place to give it a stab."

Naturally, Laverack is also squeezing in a hill climb while he's on the island, taking on Kill the Hill up Puig Major too.