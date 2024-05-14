Giant sales down 20% and profits slashed by 38% as bike industry challenges continue

Giant has sent the latest signal of the ongoing challenges facing the bike industry as its sales fell by 20 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 as post-tax profits slumped by 38 per cent.

The news is not surprising, coming weeks after Shimano reported a huge fall in sales for the same opening period of the calendar year, and follows on from Giant last month predicting a continued short-term "challenge" for the cycling industry having reported a fall in pre-tax profits of 45 per cent in 2023, while sales were down 16 per cent.

Today's latest figures come in comparison to last year's numbers from the first quarter and show that despite gains being made in the Chinese market, Europe and North America's ongoing inventory issues stemming back to the post-pandemic period have continued to hit the business.

Giant Group's consolidated sales fell by 20.2 per cent in the opening months of 2024, amounting to a total of NT$16.06 billion (£395,653,286). Post-tax profits of NT$520 million (£12,820,177) mean that figure has fallen by 37.8 per cent.

Giant opted to put a positive spin on the situation, highlighting that bicycle sales in China "remain strong" due to an "increasing trend in sports and recreation which supported the sales of mid to high-end bicycles".

"With the launch of new models, Giant expects to see continue sales growth in China," the brand predicted, adding that its new TCR model had "received positive feedback from Chinese consumers" at the China Bicycle Show earlier this month.

"As for Giant US and European, sales continue to be affected by inventory reductions," it said.

While January, February and March suffered a significant sales slump, ranging between 17 and 27 per cent, April saw signs of improvement as Giant's consolidated revenue only fell by 1.75 per cent on 2023.

The negative start to 2024 is a familiar story for the bike industry by now, Giant last month reporting significantly down financials for 2023 as a whole, the Taiwanese brand saying it remains "optimistic" with the industry's long-term prospects and believes e-bikes are a key opportunity to "broaden [the] global cycling population".

The "huge bicycle sales growth" in China appears to have continued into 2024, but demand in Europe and North America, notably for entry-level and mid-range products, remains weak.

It has been a busy start to the year for Giant, the rollout of its latest Defy road bike continuing after its unveiling in the autumn, and last month's announcement of the release of a "lightest, most efficient TCR ever".

The manufacturer also made headlines when it emerged that it would be suing Stages Cycling, the power meter brand that has ceased operations and laid off all staff last month.

Giant is suing Stages for £11 million worth of unpaid invoices, the bike brand having manufactured many of Stages' products, with four former top executives from the US-based brand also having joined Giant.