Giant sales down 20% and profits slashed by 38% as bike industry challenges continue

Today's latest figures come in comparison to last year's numbers from the first quarter and show that despite gains being made in the Chinese market, Europe and North America's ongoing inventory issues stemming back to the post-pandemic period have continued to hit the business.
Giant Group's consolidated sales fell by 20.2 per cent in the opening months of 2024, amounting to a total of NT$16.06 billion (£395,653,286). Post-tax profits of NT$520 million (£12,820,177) mean that figure has fallen by 37.8 per cent.
Giant opted to put a positive spin on the situation, highlighting that bicycle sales in China "remain strong" due to an "increasing trend in sports and recreation which supported the sales of mid to high-end bicycles".
"With the launch of new models, Giant expects to see continue sales growth in China," the brand predicted, adding that its new TCR model had "received positive feedback from Chinese consumers" at the China Bicycle Show earlier this month.
"As for Giant US and European, sales continue to be affected by inventory reductions," it said.
While January, February and March suffered a significant sales slump, ranging between 17 and 27 per cent, April saw signs of improvement as Giant's consolidated revenue only fell by 1.75 per cent on 2023.
The negative start to 2024 is a familiar story for the bike industry by now, Giant last month reporting significantly down financials for 2023 as a whole, the Taiwanese brand saying it remains "optimistic" with the industry's long-term prospects and believes e-bikes are a key opportunity to "broaden [the] global cycling population".
The "huge bicycle sales growth" in China appears to have continued into 2024, but demand in Europe and North America, notably for entry-level and mid-range products, remains weak.
The manufacturer also made headlines when it emerged that it would be suing Stages Cycling, the power meter brand that has ceased operations and laid off all staff last month.
Giant is suing Stages for £11 million worth of unpaid invoices, the bike brand having manufactured many of Stages' products, with four former top executives from the US-based brand also having joined Giant.
Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.
You don't explain what a TCR is, so I assume this website is for professionals only.
And what the hell are NT$ ?
You need to explain such abbreviations or insider knowledge words at least once, in your articles, otherwise new readers will switch off and not come back. This is normal professional journalism. Regards
Total Compact Road (what Giant call their racing bikes with sloping top tubes)
New Taiwan Dollar
Come on. This article links twice to another article about the TCR. It also says straight away that the TCR is a bike model. Finally, the image right at the top of the page pictures a TCR and the caption says so. What exactly do you think is still missing?
I did a double take on pre-tax profilts. £12.8 million? For the world's biggest bike maker? Even adding the 38% drop back in doesn't exactly make profits big...
The corporate bike industries collapsing due to low sales during a cost of living crisis in the UK. Those that jumped on the band wagon by increasing prices didn't expect the masses to say no! Profiteering when everyone is feeling the pinch isn't good business sense.they've shot themselves in the foot. You have CCR. Wiggle and Evan's which will be scooped up by Mike Ashley- Sports Direct. I don't expect those I've mentioned to survive under his stewardship. Very iffy to say the least.
it's bad when a Bicycle costs more than a Car or Motorbike. Corporate greed is killing the cycle industries.
The numbers here are very interesting, if you look at the after tax profit margins, betwen last year and this first quarter they are only make around 3-4% profit margin. That to me is not corporate greed but an unstainable industry that lives of very small margins. It is surprising as I agree the price of new bikes is huge, but so it seems the cost of producing them