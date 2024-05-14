Massive cracks in road surface and snowbanks on Stelvio prompt Giro d’Italia organisers to scrap iconic climb; Celebrate Bike to Work Week… by getting wiped out by a truck driver turning across a cycle lane; Labrador vs Giro break + more on the live blog

If Geraint Thomas thought the fast, pothole-laden run-in to Sunday’s sprint finish in Naples was dodgy, wait ‘til the Welshman gets a look at the latest images from the Stelvio Pass, which – until any decisions are made to the contrary – the Giro d’Italia peloton is set to tackle next Tuesday.

The legendary 20km hairpin-laced climb, one of the Giro’s most emblematic locations and the scene of some of its most iconic moments – from Fausto Coppi’s race-winning demolition of pink jersey Hugo Koblet in 1953 to Nairo Quintana’s sneaky (and ultimately decisive) attack on 2014’s apparently neutralised descent – is due to be raced on stage 16 of this year’s Corsa Rosa, albeit slightly neutered by its Francesco Moser-era placement in the first 50km of the stage, and with a long 90km in the valley to follow.

At 2,758m high, the Stelvio is of course infamous for its usually inclement May weather – with its high walls of snow near the Cima Coppi’s summit typically providing the Giro’s most striking images – which has led to the pass being pulled from the race at the last minute on three occasions, in 1984, 1988 (the famous Andy Hampsten on the Gavia year), and 2013.

And, judging by the rather snowy images captured this morning by the webcam at the summit, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Stelvio will be making an appearance at the 2024 Giro:

On Friday, Olaf Reinstadler, head of the local avalanche commission, told Italian news agency ANSA that the high banks of snow – and the likelihood of falling rocks and avalanches while they’re being cleared – will make it almost impossible for the Giro bunch, and its accompanying caravan, to take on the climb.

“On the Stelvio, the danger of avalanches is too high for the Giro caravan to cross it,” Reinstadler said.

“The problem isn’t the road, but the fact that the slopes above it are still full of snow. With the rising temperatures in these days, there could be sudden breaks in the banks of snow.”

Some photos of the Stelvio from over the weekend & the live webcam from the summit. 8 days until the Giro is scheduled to cross the pass. https://t.co/FRQBMfDS26 pic.twitter.com/O6xkS2zppZ — George Young (@GiorgioGiovane) May 13, 2024

“After the snow has been cleared, the road must still be made safe against falling rocks and avalanches before being reopened,” local councillor Daniel Alfreider added, before noting that there won’t be enough time to make the road safe before stage 16 next Tuesday.

And even below the snowbound summit, sections of the road don’t look overly healthy either:

Yikes.

We might have to turn the Giro into a mountain bike race at this rate.

“For Italian road quality standards, that’s not that bad actually – half the road seems okay,” noted Giacomo on Twitter, while the optimistic cycling journalist Andy McGrath wrote: “Nothing that a bit of gaffer tape and a snowblower won’t fix”.

“This is about the standard in the UK,” James added – so who knows, maybe Geraint Thomas will feel at home after all?