The Assos Mille GT Hashoogi Winter Jacket S11 is excellent. It has great wind and rainproofing balanced with good breathability. It also has an excellent on-the-bike fit and is comfortable for rides of any duration. As ever with Assos, you pay for what you get.

The Mille GT Hashoogi is aimed at winter endurance training, with a regular rather than a race fit. If you are looking for something racier, a review of the Equipe Habu Winter Jacket S11 (£335) should be on the site soon.

Assos doesn't give a temperature range for the jacket, but I have worn this in temperatures ranging from 'feels like' -5℃ to around 10℃.

At the start of the year there were plenty of super cold days to put the Hashoogi to the test. On a few extremely cold days, I paired the jacket with a thin long-sleeve jersey and a mesh baselayer, which worked really well. Above 5℃, a jersey or baselayer underneath was enough to keep me warm.

The jacket has an excellent balance of warmth and breathability. It has wind-protective panelling on the chest and back, and slightly lighter material on the sleeves. Its windproofing is superb. I tested it during the never-ending wind of late 2024 and it performed well against the harsh conditions. It did feel a bit chilly on a few sub-zero descents, but I appreciated the lighter material on the sleeves once I was climbing.

On an interval session on the climbs of Bristol, I was getting warm in the jacket, but it quickly regulated my temperature as I descended on the way to the next climb. It is still definitely a winter jacket, though, and in temperatures above 10℃ you would likely want something lighter.

Wind & rain protection

The Assos Airblock technology is designed to be stormproof. During the testing period, I was only caught in light showers, where the jacket performed perfectly. To test its limits, I subjected it to the shower, where it also performed excellently. I wore a T-shirt under the jacket and it kept this perfectly dry during a good few minutes of high pressure.

The lighter Neos Softshell material on the arms does feel like it won't be as warm, but it did also perform well. It has Assos' insulating RX Thermal material on the inside, which kept me warm on some sub-zero days.

Fit & sizing

The jacket comes in seven sizes, XS to 3XL. At 178cm and 73kg, I am in the middle of the size guide for medium, and the jacket was spot on. Off the bike it feels a little strange, almost pulling at your chest and shoulders. However, once on the bike, the fit is excellent.

The jacket is designed to be a streamlined 'regularFit', designed for endurance riding. I found it a good balance between a close fit and comfort. I wore it on rides for up to four hours and was comfortable throughout.

For me, there was enough room to add additional layers underneath, but not so much that any material flapped around when descending or moving at high speeds.

The sleeves are long and fit underneath my gloves (I was wearing deep winter gloves for most of the testing), which I liked as it was easy to get a good seal from the wind with my gloves, even while wearing a watch.

Features

You get the usual three pockets at the back, and they are at the right height to be easily accessible, even if you are wearing thick winter gloves.

There is no zipped valuables pocket, which, while not a deal breaker, is a bit of a shame.

There's also only a single one-way zip on the front, rather than a two-way/dual zip that can make getting to your jersey pockets easier. I didn't find this an issue, though, as the rear pockets of the jacket are big enough for everything I need on a ride.

There is a zip garage at the bottom to prevent any snagging on the bibs, but not at the top, though the fit around the neck is a little looser than I expected anyway. It seems like it's been designed to be worn with a neck warmer. Most of my testing was done in near-freezing conditions so I was wearing one and I found it comfortable.

The jacket length felt a touch on the short side. At 178cm, it was fine for me, but if you are a tall medium, you might find it a bit short.

The quality of the jacket is excellent, as you'd expect at this price. After a few months of regular use there are no signs of wear and it looks as good as new. It has had several washes and the waterproofing continues to work well.

It's also available in a few other colours; I like the Storm Blue jacket on test, but it also comes in purple, grey and black. However, it'd be good if it was available in a slightly brighter colour, though it does have some reflective panelling on the back to help improve visibility on those dark winter days.

Value

This jacket is expensive at £265, but its excellent performance justifies the price tag. It is quite a versatile jacket, so I think you'd get plenty of use out of it.

And it isn't significantly more expensive than other high-quality options we've reviewed. Emma liked the Velocio Alpha Zero Jacket, which is also available in men's and costs £256, and off.road.cc thought the Poc Thermal Jacket was excellent, though that is £45 less.

Cheaper still is the Scott RC Pro Warm Gore-tex Windstopper jacket, which also received a good review and is £209.99.

Conclusion

Overall, the Mille GT Hashoogi S11 is an excellent jacket. It strikes a great balance between warmth and breathability, and provides impressive wind and rain protection. The fit is great and very comfortable – I found it perfect for eating up winter miles. As with all Assos gear, it's an investment, but its excellent performance and versatility make it worthwhile if you're serious about winter riding.

Verdict

Excellent winter jacket with great wind and rain protection