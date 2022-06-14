Support road.cc

Live blog

“RTA language policing = instant ban”: Local news editor blocks Twitter users criticising report of cyclist injured in “accident with a van”; Tufty Club meets Near Miss of the Day; Not all car drivers are bad + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, and Ryan Mallon is once again in the live blog hotseat with all the latest cycling news and views
Tue, Jun 14, 2022 10:20
“RTA language policing = instant ban”: Local news editor blocks Twitter users criticising report of cyclist injured in “accident with a van”; Tufty Club meets Near Miss of the Day; Not all car drivers are bad + more on the live blog
10:42
I know what I want for Christmas…

Cycling, Monopoly, and an ad featuring a screaming Marc Madiot – what more could you want? 

10:23
10:01
Another good car driver

Last week on the live blog, road.cc reader Nigel told us that “not all car drivers are bad”, an epiphany he reached after a number of motorists came to his aid in the wake of a nasty crash which broke his femur.

Since then, Richard has got in touch to share a heart-warming tale about another Good Motoring Samaritan (and a doggedly determined septuagenarian cyclist):

I read your article… and thought that I would share what happened to my late father a few years ago.

My dad (72 years old at the time) wanted to cycle from west (St David’s) to east (Lowestoft) over four days.

Day one went to plan, but around midday on day two a company van driver decided to undertake a car waiting to turn right, then turned right itself and crashed into the back of my dad’s bike, with the pannier taking most of the hit, and knocking him off his bike.

 The lady driver who was waiting to turn had a few heated words with the van driver, checked if my dad was okay, then due to the damage to the bike offered my dad a lift to a bike shop to see if it was repairable.

The shop they went to confirmed that the bike frame was bent and that the wheel was beyond repair, and so a write off. My dad was keen to carry on, but the shop did not have a similar bike in stock but said that there was another shop about 10 miles away that could help. The shop phoned ahead to let them know my dad was on his way.

The lady then gave my dad a lift to the next shop where my dad purchased himself a new bike, fitted his old saddle (a Brooks) and carried on with his ride, finishing as planned in the four days.

We have no idea who the lady was who spent a considerable amount of time helping my dad, taking him and his bike to two different shops, but who enabled him to carry on with his bike ride.

09:51
Tufty declined to comment…

This brilliant tweet – in response to the completely bonkers revelation in a recent Near Miss of the Day that an aggressive close pass driver was unable to attend court “because he was bitten by a squirrel” – will transport readers of a certain vintage back to their childhood, learning about road safety.

I also heard that Bobby Brown Rabbit is refusing to answer any of the police’s questions…

08:55
“RTA language policing = instant ban”: Local news editor blocks Twitter users criticising report of cyclist injured in “accident with a van”

As any dedicated reader of the live blog will know, language matters.

Believe me, I’ve scrolled through enough of our readers’ comments to know that you’ll pick up on any mistake, major or minor (I won’t mention my excellent colleague Dan’s “segway” mishap a few weeks back… sorry, Dan).

But one area where the importance of language can never be underestimated concerns the reporting of road traffic collisions.

Last year, a new set of guidelines for reporting RTCs, co-ordinated by journalist and road.cc contributor Laura Laker working alongside the Active Travel Academy at the University of Westminster, were launched to ensure that the press can play a role in making the streets safer for everyone including vulnerable road users.

The Road Collision Reporting Guidelines encourage the media, among other things, to avoid using the word “accident” before the full facts of the case are known – “crash” or “collision” not carrying the same association with chance – and to acknowledge the role of motorists, eradicating headlines such as “car crashes into tree”.

> “Language matters” – Road collision reporting guidelines launched

Unfortunately, the guidelines seem to have been lost in the post on the way to Brighton and Hove News.

On Friday evening, the local news site reported that “a cyclist was seriously injured in after [sic] an accident with a van outside a primary school this afternoon”.

That tweet – which seemed to be an attempt to tick off the entirety of the ‘no’ column in the RTC guidelines – somehow managed to make it through the weekend unscathed.

Yesterday, however, a number of cyclists began to question the potentially misleading headline, which appeared to insinuate that the cyclist accidentally, out of nothing, collided with a stationary – or autonomous – van…

> Petition to amend road traffic legislation to refer to 'collisions' and not 'accidents'

In a since-deleted tweet, Brighton and Hove News’ editor, Jo Wadsworth, responded to a rather polite query about language by condemning cyclists who she said criticise the reporting of local news outlets "every time we post a story, even if we use your approved language", and that her site will not adhere to the Road Collision Reporting Guidelines.

Wadsworth, it seems, then changed her Twitter bio to read “RTA language policing = instant ban”, before going on a blocking rampage, which one user who had criticised the report described as a “badge of honour”:

We have contacted Jo Wadsworth about her views on the Road Collision Reporting Guidelines and why she decided to implement such a heavy-handed response to critics on Twitter, and will of course keep you up to speed with any developments, accidental or otherwise…

Ryan Mallon

