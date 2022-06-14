“RTA language policing = instant ban”: Local news editor blocks Twitter users criticising report of cyclist injured in “accident with a van”; Tufty Club meets Near Miss of the Day; Not all car drivers are bad + more on the live blog

As any dedicated reader of the live blog will know, language matters.
Believe me, I’ve scrolled through enough of our readers’ comments to know that you’ll pick up on any mistake, major or minor (I won’t mention my excellent colleague Dan’s “segway” mishap a few weeks back… sorry, Dan).
But one area where the importance of language can never be underestimated concerns the reporting of road traffic collisions.
Last year, a new set of guidelines for reporting RTCs, co-ordinated by journalist and road.cc contributor Laura Laker working alongside the Active Travel Academy at the University of Westminster, were launched to ensure that the press can play a role in making the streets safer for everyone including vulnerable road users.
The Road Collision Reporting Guidelines encourage the media, among other things, to avoid using the word “accident” before the full facts of the case are known – “crash” or “collision” not carrying the same association with chance – and to acknowledge the role of motorists, eradicating headlines such as “car crashes into tree”.
> “Language matters” – Road collision reporting guidelines launched
Unfortunately, the guidelines seem to have been lost in the post on the way to Brighton and Hove News.
On Friday evening, the local news site reported that “a cyclist was seriously injured in after [sic] an accident with a van outside a primary school this afternoon”.
That tweet – which seemed to be an attempt to tick off the entirety of the ‘no’ column in the RTC guidelines – somehow managed to make it through the weekend unscathed.
Yesterday, however, a number of cyclists began to question the potentially misleading headline, which appeared to insinuate that the cyclist accidentally, out of nothing, collided with a stationary – or autonomous – van…
> Petition to amend road traffic legislation to refer to 'collisions' and not 'accidents'
In a since-deleted tweet, Brighton and Hove News’ editor, Jo Wadsworth, responded to a rather polite query about language by condemning cyclists who she said criticise the reporting of local news outlets "every time we post a story, even if we use your approved language", and that her site will not adhere to the Road Collision Reporting Guidelines.
Wadsworth, it seems, then changed her Twitter bio to read “RTA language policing = instant ban”, before going on a blocking rampage, which one user who had criticised the report described as a “badge of honour”:
We have contacted Jo Wadsworth about her views on the Road Collision Reporting Guidelines and why she decided to implement such a heavy-handed response to critics on Twitter, and will of course keep you up to speed with any developments, accidental or otherwise…