The best cycling gifts to get your dad this Father's Day

Maybe it's just us, but aren't dads just a real pain the backside to buy for? Even if yours likes cycling (we hope so otherwise this article might not be very useful to you) there's a lot of tat out there, and sometimes it can be pretty challenging to decide on something that's genuinely useful that your old man doesn't already own.

Luckily we've been busy compiling a list of quality goodies that will leave pops beaming, rather than instructing you and all your relatives not to buy him whatever underwhelming gift it otherwise would have been when Christmas comes around.

There are gift ideas here range from a tenner right up to £180, so whatever your budget (you can always club together with partners and siblings remember!) there should be something ideal for your cycling-mad dad...

Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Hex Wrench: buy now for £42.00

This handy multi-tool fits in your pocket, and has 11 functions including hex bits from 2mm to 8mm, a T25 plus Phillips and flat-head screwdrivers. A swivel head makes it easier to get to hard-to-reach places and gives you some extra leverage, and it's made of quality materials as the premium price suggests. There's also a keyring version for £50.

saddleback.co.uk

Tubolito S-Tubo-Road: buy now for £26.99

Weighing just 23g each, the super feathery Tubolito S-Tubo-Road inner tubes are specifically for road bikes with disc brakes. They're tiny as well as light making them very convenient for stashing in pockets and saddlebags and, believe it or not, are one of the more cost-effective ways of saving weight on your bike when you consider the price of specialist bars, cranks etc that might save you 100g here or there.

tubolito.com

The Road Book 2021: buy now for £50.00

If dad's into racing, then the Road Book is probably the most comprehensive way to look back on the pro cycling season just gone. With data from every 2021 World Tour race plus contributions from some of the biggest stars in cycling, this will take pride of place on any cycling fan's bookshelf.

theroadbook.co.uk

MET Rivale MIPS helmet: buy now for £104.00

If you're looking for something a little lighter than the meaty Road Book, the Met's Rivale fits that bill and also has some watt-saving benefits for some serious dad-aero. This might be one to have a whip-round for, but if you can stretch to it then dad won't be disappointed.

met-helmets.com

Brick Caps: buy now from £9.99 a pair

Novelty gifts aren't always the one when it comes to Father's Day, but if you're after something fun yet practical then it doesn't get much cooler than Brick Caps. They replace your standard dust caps and come in thousands of combinations, such as dad's favourite characters like the iconic movie villain above, Lego people and pretty much anything you can think of using the Brick Caps customisation tool. Get creative and pick up a pair in time for next Sunday!

brickcaps.com

Quoc Chelsea Cycling Boot: buy now for £180

If your dad is a stylish cyclist then these versatile boots will be great for on or off the bike. They're SPD-compatible, available in black or brown and water resistant and the front section is waxed to make the shoes low-maintenance and easy to clean, with the rest being a soft two-tone suede.

quoc.cc

Stolen Goat Men's Minty Climber's Jersey: buy now for £90.00

Summery weather is just about here, so if dad has a cycling trip abroad planned or is just going to be riding outside a lot this summer, then this climber's jersey could be the one. The fit is "aero yet comfortable", with three large pockets and KOMs are (almost) guaranteed...

stolengoat.com

road.cc x Stolen Goat Kit Jersey: buy the jersey for £75 and the shorts for £149

You might have heard the news that our new kit landed last week, handily just in time to buy it for your dad! The lovely new Bodyline jersey is a great all-rounder made from a lightweight, premium fabric with 4-way stretch for a superb fit, and has three roomy open pockets with a fourth water-resistant one for valuables - everything you need to enjoy the miles ahead.

Our new bibs were developed with pro riders, offering a compressive fit and a premium fabric with graduated muscle support to help your old man feeling fresh for many miles.

Shop the full road.cc x Stolen Goat collection here

Unior tool Pro Tool Wrap: buy now for £54.99

This handy tool roll is big enough to fit all of dad's tools and bits in, and it's a firm favourite of many pro mechanics so we're told. The pair of aluminium eyelets are ideal for hanging in in a car seat or other handy location, and for odd-sized tools you've got a few elastic straps plus a couple extra small pockets along the side for small part storage like quick-links, electrical tape etc.

uniorusa.com

Unior tool EURO17 Multitool: buy now for £39.99

This deluxe multi-tool is designed and produced in Slovenia (which is a nation with some pretty ok cyclists in it right now so we've heard) and Unior say it's made "from the best materials to the highest standard." The tool spindles are chrome-plated, and the tips are also black oxide coated to ensure a high tolerance and greater durability.

uniorusa.com

UDOG Tensione shoes: buy now for £130.00

For laying down some serious dad-watts, look no further than the classy UDOG Tensione road shoes. The proprietary laces are flat and pressed to create a rope knot effect that "guarantees the best fit shoe from the most demanding crit races to the longest endurance rides" according to UDOG. A minimal upper that eliminates plastic and metal parts also adds up to a very comfy shoe indeed for long days in the saddle.

udog.cc

Got any other cycling-themed Father's Day gift ideas? Let us know in the comments below.