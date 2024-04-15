Support road.cc

“He’s a Yorkshireman and that’s not beer”: Tom Pidcock STILL unimpressed with Amstel’s offering – even after finally winning the beer’s race; Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes? Because they’re “constantly blocked” by vehicles + more on the live blog

It’s Monday and Ryan Mallon’s back in the live blog hotseat as we race into one of his favourite weeks of the pro cycling calendar: the post-cobbles, hilly malaise (or Ardennes Week, as it’s better known)
Mon, Apr 15, 2024 09:43
0
“He’s a Yorkshireman and that’s not beer”: Tom Pidcock STILL unimpressed with Amstel’s offering – even after finally winning the beer’s race; Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes? Because they’re “constantly blocked” by vehicles + more on the live blogTom Pidcock and his Amstel beer-drinking face (Eurosport)
09:49
The few thousand-pound question: Are modern bikes really so much better?

Considering my last bike was bought in 2013 – and I still think of it as ‘new’ – I think I might leave this one to Jamie and Dave…

> Are modern bikes really so much better? Comparing vintage vs new road bikes for ride quality, aero, weight, gearing + more

Alright then, give me the Colnago any day. There, I said it.

09:27
Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes? Because they’re “constantly blocked” by vehicles, campaigners say

For one of the UK’s capital cities, Belfast’s distinct lack of safe, sound cycling infrastructure has been something we’ve explored quite a bit on the live blog over the years, with Northern Ireland’s devolved government coming under increasing scrutiny from cycling campaigners for its, shall we say, laidback approach to the kind of active travel policies now much more commonplace across England, Wales, and Scotland (yes, it’s that bad).

> New barriers on infamous ‘car park’ cycle lane vandalised, as councillor calls for “robust” protection “before someone gets seriously hurt”

And as one of those cycling activists, Dom Bryan, pointed out this morning on Twitter, “if the lack safe cycle routes in Belfast was not bad enough, the routes we do have are inadequately marked and constantly blocked”.

And here’s a selection of those constantly blocked routes:

Blocked cycle route, Belfast (Dominic Bryan)
Blocked cycle route, Belfast (Dominic Bryan)
Blocked cycle route, Belfast (Dominic Bryan)

“This is my regular route too,” noted Daniel. “Your photos look like they were taken on a relatively good day. Brutal.”

Brutal indeed.

08:48
Weekend roundup: Why you never celebrate until you’ve crossed the line, Amstel Gold edition + Jeremy Vine’s penny-farthing is back

Of course, Tom Pidcock’s storming ride and annual beer snub weren’t the only headlines emerging from yesterday’s Amstel Gold Races.

In the women’s race – briefly neutralised and reduced to a handful of local laps after a police officer was hit by a motorist along the route – SD Worx’s sprinting supremo Lorena Wiebes joined the long, long, long list of riders left humbled and embarrassed by a premature celebration.

Wiebes looked on course for a perfectly executed maiden win at the Dutch classic, easily following the attacks over the Cauberg before expertly finding a gap between the early charging Elisa Longo Borghini and the barriers in the sprint for the line.

However, the 25-year-old – arguably the fastest sprinter in the world – then seemed to take her unmatched speed for granted, raising her arms far too early and allowing Marianne Vos (who else?) to nip in with the bike throw to end all bike throws, as the greatest rider of all time continued a staggering renaissance season with yet another classics victory.

Marianne Vos wins Amstel Gold Race 2024 after premature celebration from Lorena Wiebes (Eurosport/Discovery)

> "Steals it on the line!": Lorena Wiebes left red-faced as early celebration lets Marianne Vos snatch Amstel Gold Race win

You live and learn, Lorena…

There was also plenty going on this weekend outside of the Limburg region of the Netherlands too, apparently, with Jeremy Vine’s penny-farthing making a welcome return to the road.cc news page.

Not that some motorists will still be able to see him, of course…

Jeremy Vine penny farthing video (Twitter/@theJeremyVine)

> Jeremy Vine rides penny-farthing along cycle lane... gets blocked off by a driver who ignored cyclist priority

> Motorists furious at width of £1.2m cycle lane project claim "utterly absurd" scheme an "attack on your right to drive a car"

Sutton railway station e-bike fire April 2024 (London Fire Brigade)

> Brompton boss urges crackdown on "poor quality" e-bike batteries before public perception "snowballs into a world of fear"

> "It's there to protect children going to school": Parents raise alarm about "aggressive drivers" putting kids in danger by ignoring School Street

> Two cyclists injured as Irish cycling club ride crash caused by loose dogs, owner fined in court

> Restaurant owner goes on hunger strike to protest cycle lane in San Francisco

08:07
“He’s a Yorkshireman and that’s not beer”: Tom Pidcock STILL unimpressed with Amstel’s offering – even after finally winning the beer’s race

I think it’s fair to say that Tom Pidcock’s obvious penchant for the technical, constantly challenging demands of the Amstel Gold Race has been both a blessing and a curse for the Ineos Grenadiers rider.

Since turning pro in 2021, the 24-year-old has finished second (though we don’t talk about that one), 11th, and third at the Dutch classic, before finally – in official, statistical terms at least – taking his maiden Amstel win yesterday, confidently beating Marc Hirschi from a small group he helped power away from pack, blistered Paris-Roubaix hands and all.

Tom Pidcock shows off Paris-Roubaix blisters having won Amstel Gold (Eurosport/Tom Pidcock)

> Tom Pidcock overcomes brutal blisters to win Amstel Gold Race, jokes "for a second time" after previous photo finish drama

So that means Pidcock – a noted very, very occasional drinker – has been forced to sample the Amstel Gold Race sponsor’s admittedly divisive offering quite a few times on the podium during his young career.

And after looking on derisively as Tadej Pogačar pulled his best uni student at pre-drinks impression at last year’s race, it seems Pidcock still hasn’t been won round by the Heineken-owned brand’s post-race (alcohol-free) samples, at least judging by his facial expression following the most tentative of sips:

Perhaps controversially, Belgian Tiesj Benoot didn’t seem to mind the Dutch beer, opting to lob only the remnants of his pint into the crowd, like a half-hearted drunkard at kicking out time at the darts.

While some questioned Pidcock’s British credentials and contrasted his beer-drinking efforts with those of his fellow cyclocrossers Lucinda Brand, Puck Pieterse, and Ceylin Alvarado (and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, too)…

… Others were more willing to forgive his yearly snub of Amstel’s “muddy water”:

“Might not like beer but he is a Yorkshireman and that’s not beer,” wrote Andrew, echoing the sentiments of an entire county watching that podium celebration.

“Maybe if there was a race sponsored by a juice or some sort of soft drink it would be better,” added former journo-turned-Jayco AlUla press officer Sadhbh O’Shea.

Pidcock for the Milk Race, anyone?

And to be fair, considering his preferred dog-focused method of post-race celebration, Pidcock seems to appeal to an entirely different demographic of cycling fan:

Though when you race like Pidcock did yesterday, you can drink your beer – or not drink your beer – anyway you like.

Not that you’ll be ‘hammered’ anytime soon, Tom, eh?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

