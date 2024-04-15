“He’s a Yorkshireman and that’s not beer”: Tom Pidcock STILL unimpressed with Amstel’s offering – even after finally winning the beer’s race; Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes? Because they’re “constantly blocked” by vehicles + more on the live blog

I think it’s fair to say that Tom Pidcock’s obvious penchant for the technical, constantly challenging demands of the Amstel Gold Race has been both a blessing and a curse for the Ineos Grenadiers rider.

Since turning pro in 2021, the 24-year-old has finished second (though we don’t talk about that one), 11th, and third at the Dutch classic, before finally – in official, statistical terms at least – taking his maiden Amstel win yesterday, confidently beating Marc Hirschi from a small group he helped power away from pack, blistered Paris-Roubaix hands and all.

> Tom Pidcock overcomes brutal blisters to win Amstel Gold Race, jokes "for a second time" after previous photo finish drama

So that means Pidcock – a noted very, very occasional drinker – has been forced to sample the Amstel Gold Race sponsor’s admittedly divisive offering quite a few times on the podium during his young career.

And after looking on derisively as Tadej Pogačar pulled his best uni student at pre-drinks impression at last year’s race, it seems Pidcock still hasn’t been won round by the Heineken-owned brand’s post-race (alcohol-free) samples, at least judging by his facial expression following the most tentative of sips:

Perhaps controversially, Belgian Tiesj Benoot didn’t seem to mind the Dutch beer, opting to lob only the remnants of his pint into the crowd, like a half-hearted drunkard at kicking out time at the darts.

While some questioned Pidcock’s British credentials and contrasted his beer-drinking efforts with those of his fellow cyclocrossers Lucinda Brand, Puck Pieterse, and Ceylin Alvarado (and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, too)…

Will never get old contrasting the podium beer reactions! Pidcock with an Amstel today and Puck, Carmen & Lucinda chugging their Kwaremont this CX season 🍻#AGR24 #AmstelGoldRace https://t.co/qgT2RGIqFZ pic.twitter.com/H2TinZcjHl — Mathew Mitchell (@MatMitchell30) April 14, 2024

… Others were more willing to forgive his yearly snub of Amstel’s “muddy water”:

“Might not like beer but he is a Yorkshireman and that’s not beer,” wrote Andrew, echoing the sentiments of an entire county watching that podium celebration.

“Maybe if there was a race sponsored by a juice or some sort of soft drink it would be better,” added former journo-turned-Jayco AlUla press officer Sadhbh O’Shea.

Pidcock for the Milk Race, anyone?

And to be fair, considering his preferred dog-focused method of post-race celebration, Pidcock seems to appeal to an entirely different demographic of cycling fan:

Yet another dog attack at the finish line. 😢 When will this senseless violence end? #AGR #AGR24 #AmstelGoldRace pic.twitter.com/ny00IfwkfO — Anna Mac 👑🪱 🌈🖤 (@AnnamacB) April 14, 2024

Though when you race like Pidcock did yesterday, you can drink your beer – or not drink your beer – anyway you like.

Not that you’ll be ‘hammered’ anytime soon, Tom, eh?