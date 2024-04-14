Jeremy Vine rides penny-farthing along cycle lane... gets blocked off by a driver who ignored cyclist priority

Jeremy Vine was left wondering how he could possibly be more visible to some motorists after being blocked off by a driver while using a cycle lane on his penny-farthing.
The broadcaster and presenter regularly uploads videos from his cycling travels around London, his latest showing an incident while riding his penny-farthing on Cycleway 9 along Chiswick High Road in west London.
The protected cycling infrastructure gives users priority at junctions, such as the one at Devonshire Road seen in the footage, and has been designed in line with the recent Highway Code changes that mean drivers should give pedestrians or cyclists travelling straight priority when turning into a side road.
Having mounted his penny-farthing, Vine did not get far before a driver turned from his left before stopping in the middle of the junction, seemingly ignoring the three cyclists and one pedestrian waiting to cross Devonshire Road who should have had priority.
"Drivers must give way to cyclists on this cycle lane," Vine explained to viewers. "If drivers can't see a penny farthing, what chance does a child on a bike have?"
"Oh man, you don't even look," he could be heard saying as the driver pulled across the cycle lane. "If you can't see a penny farthing, you can't see a child," the video concludes.
Interestingly, the takeaway messaged Kevin Buck, a Conservative councillor for Southend West and Leigh, took from the video was that "these bicycles are very dangerous and should be banned".
"There's a reason they were abandoned many years ago in favour of the 'safety bicycle'!" he replied to Vine. "You complain roads are dangerous, yet deliberately expose yourself to greater risk. Someone WILL be killed using one, it's when, not if!"
It is not the first time Vine's use of his high wheel has led some to raise safety concerns, although in May 2020 it was a pointless helmet debate that the presenter's claim to being "the first person to cycle up the redesigned Park Lane on a penny-farthing" caused. Pointless because, well, he was wearing a helmet at the time. Never let the truth get in the way of a good Twitter row.
In February 2022, Vine was taken to hospital having crashed while riding his penny-farthing and sustained a black eye.
"I've been in the wars a little bit, as my mum would always say," he told his Channel 5 show. "Look at the black eye there, and I broke my glasses because I came off my penny-farthing. The thing is, when you're on it you're eight foot up, and I basically was on grass, no one around. I didn't see the divot, front wheel went into it, over the handlebars, I landed on my head, and a crowd gathered.
"When I went to A&E they said 'you're fine but you're lucky'. They said 'we've never written this ['was riding a penny-farthing'] on the form before'."
Most drivers just aren't used to infrastructure that makes them give way immediately after turning in to a junction.
The give way signs could have been illuminated and have an audible Claxton, and it would not factor in to most drivers brain. As far as they are concerned, they are thinking about changing up a gear, rather than down a gear.
And placing the crossing on a table doesn't do anything to help either ... to most drivers, these tables are an inconvenience, and not a signal that something is different.
Education through media is the key ... and have representatives that are not afraid to tell the presenter or public that they have it wrong; that this a legal, lawful instruction and *follow through on punishment*.
Although ... personally, I'd rather tyre shredders that are on sensors and only allow vehicle traffic when the way is clear, but I guess that's not gonna happen.
I don't think we deal with crossings/tables very well in the UK. It'd be better if they were coloured to look like they're part of the pavement rather than being part of the road. I'll leave it to chrisonabike to dig up examples of how it should be done.
The only way to stop this is for cycle training to be a compulsory part of the driving test and also compulsory for all drivers renewing licences.
I wish I was confident that would make a measurable difference. Unfortunately a large portion of our society do things they know can harm others simply because they don't care and are unable to stop focusing on themselves and what they want to do in every moment, with a blatant disregard for anyone and anything going on around them (if they're even looking and not taking a peek at something pointless on their phone.
Surely "the only way to stop this is by mandating training, number plates, licences and insurance for cyclists and banning unsafe contraptions like penny farthings (add to list as you see fit eg. aerobars, recumbents etc.)" ?
People will do what they are facilitated to do - that's own cars and drive everywhere. And do so without needing to approach each journey as the operation of dangerous machinery needing sustained attention. They'll do what there is social pressure to do - same, plus use their phones all the time. They'll also do things there isn't strong social pressure *not* to do and that they can get away with - see phones.
OTOH there is social pressure *not* to be "odd" or do things associated with being poorer. That would currently be cycling in the UK. Note that because "humans" things are flexible - in NL cycling for transport is *not* seen as odd. And indeed can be prestigious eg. showing you can afford to live in the heart of an expensive area and easily cycle to engagements.