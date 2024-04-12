Cyclists raise alarm over "some of the most inexplicable cycle infrastructure we've ever seen"; Julian Alaphilippe raced classics with fractured knee; Camp-egg-nolo fans? Family of starlings builds nest in bike basket + more on the live blog

In a career of astounding victories, Mathieu van der Poel's jaw-dropping 2019 Amstel Gold Race comeback remains right up there. The race looked gone, Julian Alaphilippe and Jakob Fuglsang surely heading for a two-up sprint, but Van der Poel had other ideas. Launching a one-man effort, the Dutchman led a train of top-level pros simply clinging on as he powered the final kilometres, never asking anyone for a turn, he reeled in the escapees, lead out the sprint... and, of course, won it. To this day, still one of the most ridiculous performances I can remember watching.
Well, he's back for another shot at the Dutch one day race... and he's pretty confident...
"Who I consider my main rivals? As you know, I'm not very concerned with that. Neither have I looked at the participants list yet. It may sound cliché, but I mainly go by my own strength and that of our team," he said today ahead of Sunday's race.
[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]
"My victory in 2019 is one I will never forget. The spectacular outcome still appeals to the imagination, besides it was also my first really big win on the road. Those are moments you cherish. That I finished fourth there in 2022 proves that the course in Dutch Limburg suits me particularly well. It's a bit like a mini Tour of Flanders, with lots of turns and steep hills, but without cobblestones.
"The past few weeks everything went exceptionally well, with wins in E3 Harelbeke, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. It's great to win these monuments, especially in the rainbow jersey. It's now a matter of keeping up that high form for another ten days."