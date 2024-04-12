Cyclists raise alarm over "some of the most inexplicable cycle infrastructure we've ever seen"; Julian Alaphilippe raced classics with fractured knee; Camp-egg-nolo fans? Family of starlings builds nest in bike basket + more on the live blog

Disabled people's cycling organisation Wheels for Wellbeing has warned of "some of the most inexplicable cycle infrastructure we have ever seen" lurking in Cardiff...

The group's campaigns and policy manager Dr Kay Inckle was riding along the route when all of a sudden... she couldn't, the cycle lane dividing orcas and wands turning in on themselves, blocking off further forward travel and accompanied by a painted arrow diverting users towards the pavement at the pedestrian crossing.

Cardiff Cycle City responded to Wheels for Wellbeing's post, saying: "This has been on our radar for several years now, along with the boarded-up underpass with no adequate alternative route for cycling." They also asked Cardiff Council and the council's head transport figure if "there are plans to fix this?"

While for some cyclists this may fortunately just be an inconvenience, perhaps with a bit of danger sprinkled in, for those riders using adapted cycles, tricycles, cargo bikes or other larger models it could be much worse. The high kerbs as far as the eye can see, plus the route up onto the pavement at the crossing narrowed by the traffic light poles, could be problematic for some riders.

One cyclist, Roger Merriman concluded, "I'm not sure how your supposed to use that to be honest!" Another pointed out the irony of the construction site seemingly the cause of the dead end being a... "working in partnership with Transport for Wales" project...