Israel – Premier Tech address Michelle Froome rant about Muslims "here to take over", as team assert that views of "third parties do not represent" squad

Israel – Premier Tech have addressed the social media rant of Michelle Froome, the agent and wife of seven-time Grand Tour winner Chris Froome, in which she said Muslims are "here to take over" and are a "drain on modern society".

The UCI ProTeam responded to a question from road.cc about the social media posts by reiterating: "Any comments or beliefs made public by third parties associated with the team's riders or staff do not represent Israel – Premier Tech, its team members, or its partners."

That comment came after Michelle Froome had earlier today returned to X/Twitter with a string of posts about the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza, having not posted on her account since 2020.

"First they'll come for Israel, then the rest of the world. Be warned.. it doesn't end here," the first tweet said.

"I'm sick of sitting idly by quietly supporting Israel while the Hamas propaganda takes over social media. Enough is enough! The silent majority needs to stand up and be heard. We don't want your religion, we don't want your beliefs. It is not compatible with modern civilisation.

Women’s rights matter! Gay rights matter! Trans rights matter! Hamas doesn’t support any of those.

Take the blindfolds off and see the reality of the hatred they are spreading. There are no innocent Gazans. — Michelle Froome (@michellefroome) April 15, 2024

"Muslims are no longer the minority they claim to be. They are here to take over. The UK, France, they are happy to claim the benefits but will not integrate into those communities. They will continue to TAKE what suits them. They are a drain on modern society.

"It's time people stop pandering to the political correctness. It's all a facade. They burned babies alive. They deserve no remorse whatsoever. This is just the beginning. WAKE UP."

Other tweets said she had "reported multiple posts on TikTok sharing Hamas propaganda" and "if anyone is surprised that I have strong opinions they clearly haven't been around cycling long enough."

"I have been quiet but I will not be quiet anymore," she continued. "This is not about cycling it is about the world my children are being raised in, more parents need to be concerned about this."

The account had not posted in a few years, but old posts include reaction to Froome's 2017 Tour victory and crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné. The 38-year-old professional cyclist, aiming to return to the Tour this summer having missed out on selection in 2023, has not commented on his wife and agent's posts.

In January, he appeared in social media videos shared by Israel's Foreign Ministry and the official State of Israel account promoting a solidarity ride in support of hostages held in Gaza.

During the 2012 Tour de France, Michelle and Cath Wiggins, ex-wife of Bradley, became embroiled in a Twitter spat moments after the two riders crossed the finish line on stage 11, Froome having controversially attacked teammate and yellow jersey Wiggins before waiting on team orders.

"Beyond disappointed… I know what happened just then," Michelle tweeted, before adding in a follow-up post: "If you want loyalty, get a Froome dog… a quality I value… although being taken advantage of by others!"