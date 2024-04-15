A history of folding bikes with Mark Bickerton (and the story behind THAT very 80s TV ad) plus tales from Paris-Roubaix on the road.cc Podcast
Just managed to get the music from the 'Go Bag a Bickerton' ad out of your head 40 years on? Sorry for the reminder, but it's worth it to reminisce about Britain's most popular folding bike of the early 80s...
The gloriously retro 'Go Bag a Bickerton' tv ad: dated even for 1983 according to Mark Bickerton himself
Part 1 is all about folding bikes, and more specifically a fascinating chat with Mark Bickerton, whose father Harry invented arguably the first properly practical, lightweight folding bike in the early 1970s. By the early '80s the Bickerton Portable was a big British success story, boosted by a certain charming low-budget TV ad that became embedded into the public consciousness for various reasons (listen to find out why).
While Bickerton isn't the folding force it once was and Brompton has long been the biggest British brand in portable cycles, the Bickerton name and bikes are still going strong, with Mark also now the main man in the UK behind the very popular urban bike brand Tern. The chat with road.cc editor Jack covers a brief history of Bickerton and folding bikes in general, what's going on with Bickerton and Tern today, and Mark's take on these turbulent times for the bike industry.
(Credit: Ryan Mallon)
In part two, Ryan and Dan delve behind the scenes at last week’s Paris-Roubaix, where Ryan was lucky enough to stand at the roadside as Lotte Kopecky, Marianne Vos, and Pfeiffer Georgi thundered over the brutal cobbles of the Carrefour de l’Arbre, watch Mathieu van der Poel receive a hero’s welcome in the Roubaix velodrome, and hitch a bumpy, often ferociously fast ride in the Grenke-Auto Eder team car during a dramatic junior edition of the Hell of the North.
Up for discussion is whether the world champ Van der Poel’s domination of the cobbled classics – and the blunt force with which he carries out his winning steam – is ‘boring’, where the Dutch phenom now stands in classic racing’s all-time hierarchy, British star Georgi’s hopes for the future, and the thrills and spills of watching a monument from the team car.
During his time in northern France, Ryan also caught up with 18-year-old Yorkshire-raised Irish rider Patrick Casey, who was making his debut at the Junior Paris-Roubaix for the Grenke-Auto Eder team, Bora-Hansgroghe’s development squad.
A product of the inaugural Red Bull Junior Brothers online scouting programme last year, Casey’s path to the pro ranks is somewhat different than other riders from these shores in the past, but the lessons he’s already learned during his time in Europe – such as the folly of turning up with two right-hand track mitts to the hardest race of the year – are steadfastly old school…
The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It’s also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.
At the time of broadcast, our listeners can also get a free Hammerhead Heart Rate Monitor with the purchase of a Hammerhead Karoo 2. Visit hammerhead.io right now and use promo code ROADCC at checkout to get yours.
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Probably best to put an old mat down for this one, mods...
Likewise, the owner of a Tunisian restaurant that closed last spring claimed: "If I was in New York, I'd have lines around the block. But San...
I recently got some of the wiggle riser bars (specialized copies) in the close out sale. They're actually super useful on a bike where you use a...
Personal annoyance is people using bike racks at my local Lidl to tie up their dogs. Especially dogs with 'Warning: do not pet' jackets on which...
I didn't see that as I was looking on the Cateye's U.K. page. It's not the beast I had but it looks to be the nearest thing to it. Now to find a...
It's Ffordd Pen Llech, the second-steepest street on the planet according to the most recent hotly-disputed measurement. As you can ride up it...
.Heres another Belfast Bike Lane Special. Sorry for you needing to tilt your heads. Several attempts won't let me upload it rotated.
Ah man...don't tell me which episode that's in
Maybe the peloton is missing a trick. Yes initial speed and comfort is better 99% of the time but how much of that advantage is offset on the...
Dorset Coast audax calendar event per chance? There was quite a bad accident yesterday on the B3157, car driver held back to avoid close passing a...