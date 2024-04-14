Motorists furious at width of £1.2m cycle lane project claim "utterly absurd" scheme an "attack on your right to drive a car"

An active travel scheme in North Wales has attracted the familiar outrage and fury from a section of the local community, critics claiming that the "absolute madness" £1.2 million project will see cycle lanes "broader than car lanes" and amounts to an "attack on your right to drive a car".

In reality, the council responded, the three-metre-wide shared-use path is replacing a pavement that was previously two and a half metres wide, the scheme coming after a consultation found 47 per cent were "very supportive" of an improved pedestrian path and 48 per cent said they were "likely" or "very likely" to change their method of travel if a shared-use path was installed.

[Griffiths civil engineers]

However, North Wales Live reports some have accused the council of having "completely lost the plot" and holding an "anti-car agenda" amid claims the scheme is an "accident waiting to happen".

"It's utterly absurd that the cycle lane is broader than car lanes," one local said. "This leaves drivers desperately squeezing past potholes, which the council seems utterly oblivious to. Absolute madness."

"They've completely lost the plot. Even the cycle paths in Amsterdam with thousands of people using them are not this wide. This is nothing more than an attack on your right to drive a car," another said.

The project has been funded with money from the Welsh Government's Active Travel fund, a Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson explaining that it will connect "residential areas with schools, the hospital and employment areas" and has been developed "in response to safety concerns in the area over a number of years".

"We are pleased that the scheme will provide active travel options for those travelling to primary and secondary schools in the area," they said. "We are confident the improvements will make it easier for children and parents to get to school and nursery safely by foot or bicycle."

Likewise, councillor Dafydd Meurig stressed there had been a "real desire from local residents for years to improve the situation and make it more convenient for people in the area to be able to walk and cycle safely".

"While we accept that the temporary work will cause some inconvenience in the short term, I am confident that the people of the area will see the benefits of the improvements very soon," he said.

Once completed, the path will have improved and new zebra crossings and parallel crossings, giving users "frequent opportunities to cross" and "priority to cycles, pedestrians and wheelers".

However, adding to the complaints, some have branded it a "waste of money" and raised concerns the shared-use path will be an "accident waiting to happen" with drivers pulling out of driveways and cyclists riding close to pedestrians.

That said, another resident told the local news website that they had felt "trapped" by the fast road and would welcome the scheme as it was "very difficult to cross the road" when walking children to school.

The local authority, Cyngor Gwynedd, responded to the complaints about the width of the scheme, pointing out that it is just half a metre wider than the previous pavement and the road is still six metres wide, including parking bays, double the width of the shared-use path.

Civil engineering contractor Griffiths, whose pictures of the scheme illustrate this article, said the scheme should be completed in late spring 2024, and accepted that "road narrowing" was part of the works being undertaken, alongside the creation of the new active travel path, installation of new kerbs, crossings and signage.