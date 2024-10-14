"A bike lane doesn't close a village": Dame Sarah Storey defends cycle lane blamed for "ruining business" and "killing village", calls shops closing "a coincidence, not an unexpected consequence"

Britain's most successful Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey, who balances training with her role as Greater Manchester's Active Travel Commissioner, has defended a cycle lane project in the area, arguing concerns it has "killed" business are unfounded.
Business owners in the Rochdale village of Castleton have spoken out about the bike lane project, part of a wider £4.4 million road improvements scheme. Back in March, we reported that traders had claimed sales are down 50 per cent and the area had been "killed" by the cycle lane leaving "nowhere to park", that despite the project seeing the creation of 80 new off-street spaces.
Now, phoning into a Radio Manchester show featuring Mayor Andy Burnham and the Active Travel Commissioner, a concerned resident said the cycle lane's construction had "closed off the road for two years", caused "chaos" and was "ruining business".
"When it was being built it was just chaos. [And since it was completed] I've seen two people on that bike lane since it's been there and you were one of them," the caller called Gary said in an interview reported by the Manchester Evening News.
In reply, Dame Sarah Storey argued "a bike lane doesn't close a village" and pointed to other economic factors that have hit people across the country in recent times.
She said: "It's a coincidence, not an unexpected consequence. The timing in Castleton was really challenging, with the cost of living crisis and coming out of the pandemic. When you've two things like that colliding, they've had to take it to experts to discuss how they can sort the economic side out.
"A bike lane doesn't close a village. It opens it up and enables more people to choose to move. Not everybody can drive, not everybody owns a car and they're now connected to a train station and soon to the town centre through the extension."
Burnham followed up by adding that while he appreciates it "may not be being used at the level that we would like, that will come over time".
"If there is a detriment to the high street, this will more than bring it back. In time, [Castleton] will become a really attractive place — it already is, but it will become even better."
In March, business owners blamed the cycle lane for their struggles, the owner of a local chippy saying customers used to "pull up, order the food, get back into the car, and away they go".
"It's supposed to get better but I can't see it, to be honest," Mark Foster of the New Bridge chip shop said, suggesting trade had decreased by a "drastic" 50 per cent. Likewise, the owner of the Mini Market vape shop, said half their business had "gone" as "if they can't park outside, they can't stop here".
"If it keeps going like this all of us will have to close down," Rahand Mahmud said. The BBC also heard from residents who called it a "total waste of money" and claimed that the project has "killed" the village.
They've sort of got a point. I mean, if there isn't somewhere to park my bike close to a shop I might not bother.
The newish cycle lane (green paint) in the centre of Altrincham featured here in the past.
I rarely see a bike on it, why?
Well, there's no safe route to get to it and few secure places to leave your bike anyway.
People will see what they want to. Got earwigged at lunch by a chap who saw me with my bike and wanted to take up the fact that he apparently had stood by some new cycle infra for some hours and seen but a handful of bikes. Well... I can't speak to his data * but I'm pretty sure the M1 wasn't exactly grid-locked immediately after it opened...
The notion of "this is for today's drivers - who are tomorrow's cyclists" is frankly unbelievable to most people (if not an unwelcome notion!).
There's also the "waste of space" effect whereby motor traffic is so space-inefficient that a handful of cars is obvious "traffic" while a handful of cyclists is invisible.
* Aside from some doubts that someone would actually stand around for that time merely to confirm their feeling that cycle infra was a waste of money... I've ridden this way probably 20 times now, at various times, and have generally seen at least one other cyclist (in probably 500 metres of separate bi-directional cycle path). I'd certainly agree it's hardly "cycling superhighway" busy and much less so than the road next to it. Also if you stood at the end furthest from town you'd probably only see the odd "recreational cyclist". OTOH the old route which covered part of the new "corridor" is quite close and most existing cyclists may be continuing to use.
I hope you explained to him some of the reasons that cyclists avoid using poorly designed infrastructure. It's a common trope that non-cyclists believe they know better than cyclists about how and where to cycle.
Similarly where I live the local councillors say that the traffic problems all started with the closure of a local river crossing in 2019, when in fact...
...congestion has always been a in problem in the town centre and the roads leading to and from it, and it was terrible in the '90s regardless of the bridge. It is surely no surprise that is utterly dire now 30 years later.
...the number of registered vehicles on UK roads continues to increase with no let up and is now over 33m.
Like this story the real reasons lie elsewhere.
The media have to share some responsibility by amplifying only the most negative and simplistic points of view, but the shop owners should realise that if they really believe their customers need somewhere to park that making claims about there being 'no-where to park' is going to put off customers, and it would be better if they took the opportunity to let them know of the existence and location of perfectly useful locations within convenience walking distance.
We really are done for as a nation if people refuse to carry a bag of chips for more than a few metres.
Don't you know that when someone on the reactionary side of an issue says something is bad, they're just voicing the "common sense" view of the "silent majority". It is only treacherously "talking down our great nation/region/county/town/village" when someone on the progressive side says something is bad.
It's "growth" and "advanced economy"! Shouldn't we be proudly trumpeting that our citizens refuse to (and don't have to) carry a bag of chips as far as those in Europe? Even if we're still behind those of the US who wouldn't transport their fries in anything less than 2 tons of metal and plastic?
Pfffft - carry our own chips?
We get underpaid, overworked asylum seekers to ride round on semi-explosive, danger-to-life, ghetto e-motorbikes to Deliveroo our chips round here.
Everyone's a winner.
Desperate people (or just those needing casual work at odd hours) get money *, fast food folks get a marketplace and delivery service (also not sure how much this benefits or if it's just "now you have to..."), customers get convenience of delivery and only dealing with one service, the companies get to (*checks legal backing*) avail themselves of the letter of the current regulations thus giving themselves space to create a business out of not very much and ... er ... politicians get ... looked after? I'm sure I don't know.
* Of sorts. Some people have written here in positive terms about using this system but I still wonder if at least some aren't using this for other purposes. Either because opportunities for other jobs are not available or perhaps this gives opportunities for additional unofficial deliveries?
Not cycling related, but there was a small hardware shop in my outer London urban village that closed recently, and the owners blamed ULEZ. It made no sense to me, as there was no parking right outside the shop and there was a big B&Q a mile away (with a big car park). So if you were going to drive to get some hardware stuff, you'd go to the B&Q, not the local shop.
It's always instructive when faced with a "ULEZ/cycle lanes/LTNs forced me out of business" story to have a quick glance at two things: Google reviews and company tax returns. Very often – at least 75% of the time in my experience – one finds that the business had a poor reputation and/or was running at or close to a loss from long before the measures they are blaming for their business failing were even proposed.
It makes me wonder how other countries manage to survive when they put in lots of cycle lanes? Or is this some peculiarly new phenomenon which only affects the UK?
Reminds me a bit of the Weybridge locals moaning loudly that closing off a road to through traffic had killed local businesses due to a lack of passing trade, conveniently forgetting that there was no parking on it (double yellows) when it was open and there's quite a big car park just a short distance away. Of course, the local rag/comic focused on the moaners. I guess some won't be happy until we get drive through shopping.