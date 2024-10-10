Support road.cc

"I found a crack in the market and filled it": Bum Butter cycling chamois cream enjoys "dream" spike in sales... after Amanda Holden gave brand a shout-out ahead of charity cycle; Shimano 'crankgate' rumbles on + more on the live blog

Another day, another live blog... Dan Alexander will be doing your updates today, in between sulking about how dark and cold it's getting and longing for those summer rides back...
Thu, Oct 10, 2024 09:21
35
"I found a crack in the market and filled it": Bum Butter cycling chamois cream enjoys "dream" spike in sales... after Amanda Holden gave brand a shout-out ahead of charity cycle; Shimano 'crankgate' rumbles on + more on the live blogAmanda Holden Big Ride to Work charity cycle (Heart Radio)
09:41
"I found a crack in the market and filled it": Bum Butter cycling chamois cream enjoys "dream" spike in sales... after Amanda Holden gave brand a shout-out ahead of charity cycle
The Sun's coverage of Amanda Holden charity ride

"It all started when I woke up to a text telling me 'Hey mate, you are all over Amanda Holden's bum'… complete with some screen shots from The Sun online. Blimey!"

Bum Butter owner Charlie Hobbs has had quite the week, his chamois cream business being catapulted to fame by some comments Amanda Holden made ahead of her charity cycle this week.

Charlie explained: "Then my wife passed me her phone with a Good Morning Britain TV interview with Amanda and Bum Butter. Then the story was picked up by countless news outlets 'Amanda Holden smothers herself in Bum Butter'… and just like that Bum Butter is now a household brand name."

In an entertaining blog piece on Bum Butter's website, Charlie asks how does the "mega turbo publicity benefit a small niche business"?

"This is dream marketing, this is off the scale, this is what every small business wishes for… or is it? It is. Website traffic is up, and sales are up. But it was very short lived. 'Today's news is tomorrows fish n chip paper' is an old saying from when old newspapers where used to wrap your fish n chips… and it is very true. I rode the Holden wave and it is now fading away. The chart below clearly illustrates 'Holden's Spike', and you can see what seems to be a sales tail, in grey."

Bum Butter sales after Amanda Holden shout-out

"This got me thinking…. How much would it costs for TV news, celebrity endorsement, and a double page story in The Sun? How much would this publicity cost if you were to buy it? I don't know, but it could be £100-£300k. That is a guess. What was it worth to Bum Butter? A very welcome surge in sales…  and hopefully a nice step up in brand awareness that will help in the longer term. Just so you know. This publicity was not requested, paid for, or even known about until it happened."

Amanda Holden charity ride

And in an amusing twist, Charlie's on Heart this morning talking to Holden about the product... "Whoop whoop…. The Bum Butter media rollercoaster ride is back on. This time next year Rodney…"

Presumably Cycliq or other camera brands won't be getting the same treatment...

Amanda Holden says camera cyclists are 'asking for trouble' on BGT (via Britain's Got Talent, YouTube)

16:31
"Unfair" Cycle to Work scheme "problems" need to be addressed, admits government minister
Cyclists in London (image: Tomek Baginski on Unsplash)

14:56
The Netherlands win European Bike Mechanics Championship
The Netherlands win Shimano's European Bike Mechanics Championship (Shimano)

Jelmer Bijvang, Berend Bervoets and Kevin Smit have been crowned European Bike Mechanics Championship winners, representing the Netherlands. The Shimano-organised competition saw the participants "demonstrating their technical prowess, clear communication and teamwork, their ability to quickly identify and fix complex mechanic issues". Italy were second and Germany third. According, to Shimano the tests included:

  • 'Drivetrain Setup': (Installing a SHIMANO CUES front crank, choosing and installing a cassette that is compatible for the CUES drivetrain; fine-tuning the front and rear derailleurs using E-TUBE PROJECT Cyclist to customize SHIMANO ULTEGRA Di2 shift buttons)
  • 'Wheel maintenance': (Servicing a freehub, replacing the freehub body and performing a brake bleed)
  • 'Hub Gear Maintenance': (Disassembling, cleaning and reassembling SHIMANO NEXUS internal hub gear)

 No word yet on if the tiebreaker round in case of a draw would have been full crank inspection...

15:48
George Hill doesn't hold back in his latest opinion piece... Boris Johnson, Tadej Pogačar and Taylor Swift are the same person, apparently... the problem with calling all cyclists 'Cyclists'
Boris Johnson, Tadej Pogacar, Taylor Swift, Mike Graham and Howard Cox

14:47
Excuse me?
15:08
Mark Cavendish set to race for final time as a professional in November at Tour de France Singapore Criterium, organisers ASO confirm
Mark Cavendish Tour de France 2024 (ASO/Billy Ceusters)

14:35
Works to treat "increasingly severe rainfall" flooding on Bath's Two Tunnels path to begin this week

The BBC has reported that Bath & North East Somerset Council is to install a pump at the entrance to the Devonshire Tunnel in Bath with the aim of diverting flood waters.

Flooded by "increasingly severe rainfall", the eight weeks of work is being carried out on behalf of Sustrans, with the hope that the popular active travel route will be flood-proof afterwards.

"The original Victorian drainage in the Devonshire Tunnel has not been able to withstand the increasingly severe rainfall we have experienced in recent years," Councillor Paul Roper said. "These essential works to install a pump will future-proof the route and ensure that it can remain open throughout future weather events. This is an important route for both commuting and pleasure and we apologise for the inconvenience while the works are carried out, however this is a long-term fix that needs to be done."

13:12
Zoe Bäckstedt defends Simac Tour lead without any teammates

 At 20 years of age, Zoe Bäckstedt is leading the Simac Tour, a Women's WorldTour stage race in the Netherlands, heading a classy field including world champ Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, Elisa Balsamo, Elisa Longo Borghini and a whole host of established experienced pros.

Today's third stage, won by Wiebes, saw Bäckstedt maintain her race lead, a feat made even more impressive when you consider this is the extent of her Canyon//SRAM Racing team at the event...

Yep, in a bizarre turn of events, all four of her teammates have abandoned, a grim mix of illness, injuries and crashes leaving Bäckstedt leading a one-woman charge against the WorldTour peloton.

Soraya Paladin and Maike van der Duin are out through illness, while fellow Brit Alex Morrice was unable to finish yesterday's stage. Then there's Chloé Dygert who broke her nose after walking into a door... 

It all means Bäckstedt has three more days to defend the jersey alone, two flat stages followed by a punchy circuit in Arnhem on Sunday. 

13:03
RideLondon "hiatus" for 2025 due to opening of "car use-encouraging" tunnel, suggests FOI request, after London's walking and cycling commissioner objected to closure of new tunnel for cycling event as "absolute no"
RideLondon-Essex route 2024 with impact of Silvertown Tunnel opening (London Marathon Events)

10:44
Cav and Wiggo to ride Gran Fondo Hincapie to raise money for US hurricane relief
Sir Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish at Track Worlds 2016 (copyright Charlie Forgham-Bailey, SWpix.com).jpg

Knights of the Realm Sir Mark Cavendish and Sir Bradley Wiggins are to ride the Gran Fondo Hincapie next weekend to raise money for the US hurricane relief efforts. Jan Ullrich is also expected to be on the startline, Rich Hincapie (president of Hincapie Events) explaining how they went from likely cancelling the sportive to using it for good...

" I realised that we could use the Gran Fondo to draw attention to the massive devastation in our area and turn the whole thing into a huge fundraising effort," he said. "While we understand that many counties are in need, we want to focus on our neighbours in Polk County who have partnered with us and supported our Gran Fondo event for thirteen years. We want to rally the global cycling community and really make a difference in Polk County. Our goal is to raise one million dollars."

11:17
09:18
Kasper Asgreen joins EF Education-EasyPost
Kasper Asgreen 2024 Paris-Roubaix (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

EF Education Easy-Post have beefed up their classics line-up, adding Kasper Asgreen to the ranks for next season. The Dane hasn't enjoyed a vintage 2024 but hopes to be revitalised by a move to "really cool" EF after seven seasons with Soudal Quick-Step, during which he won the Tour of Flanders, E3 Saxo Bank Classic, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and a stage of the Tour de France.

Kasper Asgreen wins 2023 Tour de France stage 18 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"The main reason for me to come to this team is the way that the guys race," Asgreen said of the move. "You can see that there's always a plan to try to win. Even if the race is not perfectly suited to them, the guys won't just sit in the bunch, waiting for the other teams to take charge. That really attracted me. On this team, we're going to do everything that we can to make races develop the way we want them to develop. That is really, really cool. For me, it’s the main thing: I like the team's approach to racing."

A statement signing for EF who lost their former classics headliner Alberto Bettiol to Astana in August.

08:58
08:27
BBC admits 15,000mph tailwind error...before we all go KOM-hunting

You might have got a shock opening your weather app this morning...

BBC wind error

Unfortunately for anyone looking to bag a few wind-assisted KOMs, the BBC quickly addressed the data fault, and confirmed very earnestly that the 404°C temperatures forecast in Hottingham (sorry, that's Nottingham) are not legit.

"Don't be alarmed folks — Hurricane Milton hasn't made it to us here in the UK! There's been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online. Folk are working to solve the issue," weather presenter Matt Taylor confirmed on social media, before the BBC Weather press office confirmed the fault in a slightly more serious statement...

07:55
Crank inspections back in the spotlight as cyclists despair at Shimano's approach... but not everyone has sympathy for bike shop "banned" from inspection programme

You might have seen, crank inspections and Shimano are back in the news. That's because yesterday we shared this piece on a Lake District-based bike shop that claimed in an online video that it had been "banned" by the components giant due to failing 100% of them.

Investigating Shimano’s snapping cranksets Sept 2023

> "Banned" bike shop claims Shimano won't let it inspect Hollowtech cranksets as part of "inspection and replacement" programme due to failing 100% of them

Very YouTube-friendly language of course, the "ban" relating to Mapdec Cycle Works no longer being paid the £35 Shimano is giving bike shops for each time they look at customers' cranks as part of the "inspection and replacement" programme. Why? Well, Mapdec believes it is due to its 'fail rate', or at least its 'not pass rate' being 100 per cent (the bike shop refusing to pass any and sending them all back to Shimano for a second opinion).

Some added context to all this is that a few days before Shimano's UK distributor Madison got in touch to reveal the news, Mapdec had uploaded another video, in which owner and founder Paul Vousden said: "We don't bother inspecting them, we just ship them back, it seems to be the industry norm on all the bike and mechanic forums that we follow, they all just say just ship them back, get a new set."

2023 Shimano Ultegra Broken Crank delamination 8

It's this additional detail that left some reacting to our story with little sympathy for the bike shop, even if many accept the moral argument to Mapdec's stance — and almost all believe Shimano should have simply ordered a full recall last September and replaced everyone's cranks, not just asked customers to keep riding and get a mechanic to inspect them when they suspect something has gone wrong.

john_smith: "Doesn't Shimano issue instructions on how the inspections are supposed to be done and what constitutes a pass or fail? If Shimano pays shops to do given checks in a given way and fail/pass the parts in accordance with given criteria, then a shopkeeper can hardly complain if he gets 'banned' for doing something different (which I presume is what is happening here)."

2023 Shimano Ultegra Broken Crank delamination 6

That sentiment was echoed by other comments too. Yes, Shimano does issue instructions, a summarised version of the scintillating 36-page dealer's manual in the original story. 

From Mapdec's perspective, Vousden admitted they do inspect them properly, filling in the form, doing all the checks, cleaning the cranks, and taking the photos required. But, they won't 'pass' any...

> Investigating Shimano's snapping cranksets: What happened, unanswered questions and an engineer's report

"It asks us, inspection passed or failed?" he continued. "There's no in between. It's a pass or a fail, so our policy has always been if it's clearly failed, it's obvious, it's a fail. But we would never write the word 'pass', we would always write something like 'customer reports creaking, customer not happy with the pass, unsure, please check'. So we thought that we'd send them off to Shimano and Shimano would then offer a second opinion.

"Our policy was always we don't want to be the one that says this is a pass, we always thought that, even though Shimano gave a liability release, that liability release in our mind wasn't strong enough. Also we had customers coming up to us and saying: 'Well how do I know it's safe?' They'd come back the week later and say: 'Can you inspect it again it's still creaking? I'm not convinced this is not going to fail... I want a new one, I'm just going to keep coming back every week until you fail it'.

2023 Shimano Ultegra Broken crank delamination 3

"I've always always put our customers first and I've never thought I'm going to be on the side of Shimano here."

And while some comments under our piece have little sympathy for the "ban" considering the context of what was claimed previously, it's fair to say the underlying feeling is that all this would have been avoided if Shimano had simply ordered a full recall last year...

NickSprink: "I watched the vid when Mapdec released it, and I completely agree with their approach. They are not materials engineers, they don't have the ultrasound and X-ray equipment to establish this sort of issue (like the airline industry uses). A visual inspection and listening for 'creaks' cannot be sufficient. If I had one of the cranks listed, I would expect a full replacement.  Anything else I would consider a fob off, and be very disillusioned."

EK Spinner:  "[Quoting the story] mechanics are required to undertake a process of inspecting and cleaning. The recall of last September is for 11-speed Hollowtech II road cranksets that were produced between 1 June 2012 and 30 June 2019, and covers the model numbers: Ultegra FC-6800 and FC-R8000, and Dura-Ace FC-9000, FC-R9100, and FC-R9100-P."

 "That should be the end of the process for the bike shop, the next line should be 'Once a relevant crankset has been identified, bike shops are asked to return the chainset to Shimano'."

> "It's a bit of a mess": A solicitor's take on Shimano crankgate on our latest Podcast

Legin: "You may agree or disagree with the approach of Shimano to this issue. However this Bike Shop publicised that they were not following the process that they were taking the money for."

Mr Anderson: "The clear and important issue is that, a crank may pass one inspection, but that does not guarantee that crank is defect free, it can still fail sometime in the future. As the video pointed out, the shareholder had this very experience. Mapdec is putting the customer first. All cranks should be shipped back to Shimano for them to inspect, and issue a warranty they are safe to use."

2023 Shimano Ultegra Broken crank delamination 1

If only there was a way this whole inspection programme could have been avoided... 

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Add new comment

35 comments

Avatar
Steve K | 4 hours ago
3 likes

Apropos nothing, really, I just saw this on twitter and thought it worth sharing. Obviously from the US - we don't have jay walking here - but it would be good to see this sort of attitude to drivers' responsibilities from the judiciary more generally.

https://x.com/PeterNorton12/status/1844371092665950270

 

Avatar
brooksby | 4 hours ago
1 like

Water pump to solve tunnel flooding on cycle route

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz7j8nvxvr4o

Quote:

Works to resolve flooding on a well-travelled cycle route have begun this week.

Bath & North East Somerset Council is installing a pump at the entrance to the Devonshire Tunnel in Bath, which forms part of the Two Tunnels path.

The pump will divert flood water uphill to bypass the original Victorian cast iron pipework, which was once used to drain water away from the railway line.

The work is being carried out on behalf of the cycling charity Sustrans, who own and manage the route, and is expected to take eight weeks to complete.

Avatar
GMBasix | 5 hours ago
7 likes

Was this ninja ambulance even wearing hi-viz or a helmet?

Sometimes they bring it on themselves.

Avatar
lesterama replied to GMBasix | 1 hour ago
1 like

FFS, headline calls it a near miss.

Avatar
EddyBerckx | 6 hours ago
6 likes

I remember Amanda Holden laughing uncontrollably with glee at a Britains got talent contentant's "comedy" rant at cyclists - the usual bingo stuff.

Wonder how she'll react if she gets a 10th of the hate normal cyclists do on her 250 mile ride? Hate that's shes contributed to.

 

Avatar
Hirsute | 7 hours ago
4 likes

Was cycling on some side streets yesterday, came round a bend to find some bloke standing in the middle of the road with his back to me, staring at his phone.

Me: Great place to stand mate

Him: I'm working

Me: Don't you follow safe working practices then?

Me: Don't you do a risk assessment which determines your working practices ?

 

His mate was standing on the pavement level with him - didn't stand around the bend.

No Hi Viz either ! Practically invisible !!

 

Avatar
mitsky | 7 hours ago
1 like

"Murderer who drove stolen car into cyclist jailed"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg3v882ppno

Another case where loss of libido and taste buds might be a good deterrent.

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 10 hours ago
6 likes

I trust Shimano's cranks as much as I trust BBC weather showing hurricane winds this morning in Bristol.

Avatar
NotNigel replied to hawkinspeter | 10 hours ago
3 likes

Tis a mere breeze..

Avatar
brooksby replied to hawkinspeter | 10 hours ago
2 likes

Given the actual hurricane in Florida, it seems suspicious that the BBC app (which, incidentally, has never been very reliable after they dumped the Met Office and went with a different provider, IMO) is now warning of hurricanes here…

They'd never admit it, but who else thinks they got hacked?

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to brooksby | 10 hours ago
9 likes

brooksby wrote:

Given the actual hurricane in Florida, it seems suspicious that the BBC app (which, incidentally, has never been very reliable after they dumped the Met Office and went with a different provider, IMO) is now warning of hurricanes here…

They'd never admit it, but who else thinks they got hacked?

They're just part of the Big Wind conspiracy

Avatar
brooksby replied to hawkinspeter | 10 hours ago
5 likes

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/07/marjorie-taylor-greene-h...

Quote:

Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing condemnation following several conspiratorial comments amid the devastation of Hurricane Helene that seemed to suggest she believed the US government can control the weather.

In a post last week shared with her 1.2 million X followers, the US House representative from Georgia wrote: “Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to brooksby | 9 hours ago
3 likes

Presumably the members of the US government all grew up playing D&D?

https://www.dndbeyond.com/spells/2050-control-weather

..and the reason they shut down Wilhelm Reich's efforts in this regard was to maintain their monopoly?  (Fortunately resulting in a good song at least).

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to chrisonabike | 9 hours ago
2 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

Presumably the members of the US government all grew up playing D&D?

https://www.dndbeyond.com/spells/2050-control-weather

..and the reason they shut down Wilhelm Reich's efforts in this regard was to maintain their monopoly?  (Fortunately resulting in a good song at least).

Wilhelm Reich had some interesting ideas which annoyed quite a few people. He's the classic example of book burning in the U.S.A.

He met up with Einstein and even left Einstein with one of his orgone accumulator machines, but after some investigation, he must have decided that Reich was a bit of a crank and refused to take his calls afterwards.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to hawkinspeter | 8 hours ago
0 likes

Well... he was a crank, and on inspection was (by the standards of the day even) cracked!  (Although his personal magnetism was clearly remarkable - seems to be hard to bottle that though).

I think today people would be more concerned about his "coercive control" than the "quack doctor" aspects and promotion of orgasm (and anti-authoritarian stance) which seemed to have triggered the US authorities.

Avatar
brooksby replied to chrisonabike | 8 hours ago
2 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

Presumably the members of the US government all grew up playing D&D?

https://www.dndbeyond.com/spells/2050-control-weather

..and the reason they shut down Wilhelm Reich's efforts in this regard was to maintain their monopoly?  (Fortunately resulting in a good song at least).

I suspect that Taylor-Greene is more likely to be one of the people who were saying that D&D players were all Satanists or something…

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to brooksby | 8 hours ago
3 likes

brooksby wrote:

I suspect that Taylor-Greene is more likely to be one of the people who were saying that D&D players were all Satanists or something…

And yet her initials are the same as Magic The Gathering?

She's probably busy trying to escape oversight by the Gazpacho Police (https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/gazpacho-police/). Presumably they watch over the stock market.

Avatar
brooksby replied to hawkinspeter | 4 hours ago
2 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

brooksby wrote:

I suspect that Taylor-Greene is more likely to be one of the people who were saying that D&D players were all Satanists or something…

And yet her initials are the same as Magic The Gathering?

She's probably busy trying to escape oversight by the Gazpacho Police (https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/gazpacho-police/). Presumably they watch over the stock market.

And don't forget trying to keep out of range of the Jewish Space Lasers

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/marjorie-taylor-greene-qanon-wil...

Avatar
wtjs replied to brooksby | 9 hours ago
3 likes

Greene is going all out in a desperate attempt to make Trump look sane by comparison

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to hawkinspeter | 10 hours ago
4 likes

?

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to chrisonabike | 9 hours ago
4 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

?

Avatar
NickSprink replied to hawkinspeter | 9 hours ago
7 likes

Has BBC weather ever been acurate?  I can't remember a time when it was.  Gave up years ago.  Met Office not great, but far better than the BBC.

Avatar
Steve K replied to NickSprink | 9 hours ago
2 likes

NickSprink wrote:

Has BBC weather ever been acurate?  I can't remember a time when it was.  Gave up years ago.  Met Office not great, but far better than the BBC.

They were, of course, one and the same thing until 2018.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to NickSprink | 9 hours ago
4 likes

NickSprink wrote:

Has BBC weather ever been acurate?  I can't remember a time when it was.  Gave up years ago.  Met Office not great, but far better than the BBC.

It used to be more accurate up to 2018 because it got its forecasting information from the Met Office. When it gave the contract out to Meteogroup, now owned by a private American company concerned with global forecasts, it was patently obvious that the quality was going to be lower than a dedicated expert UK government agency. It's interesting that the BBC still uses the Met Office forecasts for the shipping forecast, which would appear to be a tacit admission that Met Office forecasts are still the gold standard for when it really matters.

Avatar
mark1a replied to Rendel Harris | 8 hours ago
6 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

NickSprink wrote:

Has BBC weather ever been acurate?  I can't remember a time when it was.  Gave up years ago.  Met Office not great, but far better than the BBC.

It used to be more accurate up to 2018 because it got its forecasting information from the Met Office. When it gave the contract out to Meteogroup, now owned by a private American company concerned with global forecasts, it was patently obvious that the quality was going to be lower than a dedicated expert UK government agency. It's interesting that the BBC still uses the Met Office forecasts for the shipping forecast, which would appear to be a tacit admission that Met Office forecasts are still the gold standard for when it really matters.

I believe the BBC were legally obliged to open the contract for tender, in order to provide the best "value"

 

Avatar
Backladder replied to mark1a | 8 hours ago
6 likes

mark1a wrote:

I believe the BBC were legally obliged to open the contract for tender, in order to provide the best "value"

I don't doubt that you are correct but what is the value of an incorrect forecast?

Avatar
mark1a replied to Backladder | 8 hours ago
5 likes

Backladder wrote:

mark1a wrote:

I believe the BBC were legally obliged to open the contract for tender, in order to provide the best "value"

I don't doubt that you are correct but what is the value of an incorrect forecast?

I completely agree, hence my use of inverted commas in "value"

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to mark1a | 8 hours ago
9 likes

mark1a wrote:

I believe the BBC were legally obliged to open the contract for tender, in order to provide the best "value"

The AliExpress economic model, yes it's a pile of crap but you can't deny that it's amazing value…

Avatar
mark1a replied to Rendel Harris | 8 hours ago
5 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

mark1a wrote:

I believe the BBC were legally obliged to open the contract for tender, in order to provide the best "value"

The AliExpress economic model, yes it's a pile of crap but you can't deny that it's amazing value…

I would much rather my licence tax fee was spent on the weather, and other things that don't necessarily represent economic value in the textbook sense, i.e. things that the private sector won't, don't or can't do, than some of the other crap they somehow manage to fund.

Avatar
stonojnr replied to mark1a | 7 hours ago
2 likes

And yet Metcheck is far more accurate than the BBC and often more accurate than the MetOffice too, and always my go to site for planning bike rides.

Pages

Latest Comments

 