Who needs cycling shoes anyway? The barefoot-style sock/shoes said to be ideal for bikepacking adventures, plus cool stuff from Uvex, Lezyne, Topeak + Coospo

This week's edition of Five Cool Things feature an AI-powered rear brake light, comfy shoes (or are they socks? Who knows) from Skinners, an adjustable bike computer mount from Topeak, a two-in-one helmet from Uvex and another new sub-£100 bike computer from Coospo.

Here are the key details before our full reviews are published on road.cc in the coming weeks. If you're looking for the highest-rated products, be sure to visit road.cc recommends, where we’ve compiled all our top-rated reviews in one convenient location.

Lezyne Saddle AI Alert 250 Rear Light (£75)

Lezyne's Saddle AI Alert 250 integrates the bang on-trend thing that is Artifical Intelligence into a rear bike light, with Lezyne boasting it is "the most accurate cycling brake light on the market".

It's designed to automatically detect when you're braking, switching to the 250-lumen 'brake light' flash mode, known as Active Alert, which aims to signal your actions to drivers and other cyclists. Brake detection in rear bike lights isn't exactly a new thing, but we'll await our reviewer's take on why Lezyne reckons their AI-powered spin on it is better than the rest.

With a maximum output of 250 lumens, seven different modes and an IPX7 waterproof rating, the light also has a claimed run time of up to 60 hours.

Check back in a couple of weeks to see if the AI features are necessary, and whether Iwein agrees that this is "the future of bicycle light technology".

Uvex Surge Aero MIPS (€249.95)

Developed with riders from Team Intermarché-Wanty, the Uvex Surge Aero MIPS aero road helmet offers refined aerodynamics, plenty of ventilation and maximum protection according to the brand.

It offers a two-in-one design with an aero cover that partially covers the vents, claiming to significantly reduce drag, and when you need more airflow the cover can be taken off.

The helmet is equipped with MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) for added protection. It also comes in three colour options: black matte, white matte, and a team edition. It's also available in three sizes, fitting head circumferences from 53cm to 61cm.

Skinners Comfort 2.0 shoes (£53.90)

Are cycling shoes (in the traditional sense) about to be a thing of the past? While we're pretty sure the Skinners Comfort 2.0 barefoot-style shoes that roll up like socks won't be finding their way into the Tour de France - or any cycling event where clipping in is preferable - any time soon, the Kickstarter-funded sock/shoes do promise "ultralight and flexible freedom for your feet – with added ground protection".

Featuring a 3mm thick sole and a 2mm insole, they are available in six different colours, and sizes ranging from 36 to 48.

Although they're multi-purpose, we're promised that the Comfort 2.0 could be a practical addition for bikepacking adventures, as they take up less space than traditional footwear. Dave is currently deciding if they're any good for cycling, so check back in a couple of weeks to find out his thoughts.

Topeak UTF Multi-Mount Pro for handlebar (£47.99)

The Topeak UTF Multi-Mount Pro for handlebars is designed for mounting cycling computers and front lights. It features flip-flop positioning with an adjustable angle of approximately 10 degrees, allowing you to adjust the height of your device.

The mount fits handlebars with diameters ranging from 25.4mm to 31.8mm and is compatible with Garmin, Wahoo, Sigma GPS and Bryton cycling computers, as well as Topeak front lights.

Coospo Realroad CS500 GPS Bike Computer (£99)

The Coospo Realroad CS500 GPS Bike Computer is a mid-range device featuring a new interactive interface and a more intuitive data display, claim the brand.

Equipped with GPS and turn-by-turn navigation, it offers customisable display options and advanced training metrics. The bike computer has a 2.6-inch anti-glare LCD screen with nine pages and over 140 data types for personalisation. Additionally, it supports both Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity.

