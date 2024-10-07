“Just Zone 2”: Matteo Jorgenson issues snarky Strava swipe at Tadej Pogačar after world champion delivers another long-range masterclass at Giro dell’Emilia; Strava’s very harsh and personal AI advice; Weird cycle lane encounters + more on the live blog

Just under four months after the freak fall in her garden that left her with a broken leg and ripped ligaments, and which ruled her out of the Paris Olympics, Katie Archibald is set to make a lightning-fast return to elite competition next week, after being named in the Great Britain squad for the track world championships in Denmark.

The double Olympic gold medallist tripped over her garden step in June, breaking two bones in her lower leg, suffering severe ligament damage, and dislocating her ankle. The 30-year-old was, unsurprisingly, forced to miss what would have been her third Olympic Games, amid fears that her season had been prematurely cut short.

However, after four months of recovery and rehabilitation, Archibald is, somehow, ready to race at the highest level again, and was today named in GB’s women’s endurance squad for next week’s track worlds in Ballerup, Denmark, alongside team pursuit bronze medallists from Paris, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts, as well as madison silver medallist Neah Evans, Meg Barker, and Sophie Lewis.

In an interview with Daniel Benson today, the five-time world champion described her call-up, less than four months after her Paris hopes were dashed, her “happiest selection”.

“When you’re young you’ve not been grafting for that long to make something happen,” she said. “I don’t think that you appreciate it that much, so my first World Championships selection was special but a bit ‘air-headed’, I suppose. This was something I really worked for but wasn’t guaranteed. It feels really good.”

The speed of Archibald’s return to fitness and competition – last week she posted that she was “thriving” on the bike – owes much to GB’s head of performance Stephen Park, who swiftly nipped in the bud the 30-year-old’s hopes of still making the Olympics so soon after her freak fall, a rather naïve ambition which possibly could have derailed her entire season and more.

(Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

“At first I didn’t actually think that it would be as big of a challenge as it has proven to be,” she told Benson. “I don't think that I took the medical feedback as seriously as I should have at the start because I was told super quickly that I wouldn’t go to the Games but the speed with which that information came to me almost made me disbelieve it.

“I thought there was still a chance. It’s not that I was naïve but when you’ve got so much emotion tied up into an outcome you don’t assess it as rationally as you do with other things.”

She continued: “After I had the surgery I could stand on my leg in seven days. I felt like I had progressed way more than the original surgeon's feedback so I made the mistake of amplifying that out and thinking that if I’ve gone double speed then, I can do it again and again each week.

“It was after seven days when I was making calls about the selection and I asked Sparky [Park] if I could be considered a non-travelling reserve, which would keep my options open for the Games.”

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

However, Park advised Archibald to shelve any attempt to get fit for Paris, guidance the Scottish rider now says with hindsight was the “biggest kindness”, which instead afforded her the time and space to get fit for next week’s worlds.

“From that point, I could just be enthused by the progress that I did make because it wasn’t tied to the Games,” she said. “He basically let himself be the villain, so it wasn’t a particularly happy conversation but it did feel like something melted away with the pressure disappearing, because deep down I knew that I had some spaghetti in a bag for a leg and that it wasn’t going to happen.

“It feels like I’ve graduated this week in terms of tick boxes for progression. It’s a really nice feeling at the moment. I had five team pursuit sessions and then five turbo sessions that were all geared around power for Madison racing.

“Those are my two targets at worlds and so I had that final turbo session to hit those numbers that would have meant I wouldn’t have climbed off halfway through. It was quite a low bar that I’ve set myself but that’s where I am at the moment.

“I really hope that I’ve just had the worst two years of all my years. There were lessons I took from previous injuries, like the first time I went through a serious rehab experience. That taught me so much that I could apply to my normal training and the relationships with people around me.

“I’m done now. I’ve gone through too many of these. I’ve had concussions, I’ve had ligament and bone damage. I’ve had surgeries, I’ve broken my back, and I’m pretty done with new insights.”