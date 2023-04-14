Shell, domestic racing in crisis, underfunding, inclusivity issues — British Cycling members welcome new CEO with extensive to-do list + more on the live blog

There's a new boss at British Cycling...

> British Cycling appoints Jon Dutton as new permanent CEO

No sooner had the email dropped and the social media posts sent, the requests for Mr Dutton's 'to-do' list were already flooding in from British Cycling members and the wider cycling community. We had mentions of Shell, the state of the British domestic racing scene, inclusivity concerns, too much focus on road and track, plus just about every other conceivable ask...

If he leads a roots and branch reform, with culture change at its heart, he'll have my support for what it's worth. Anything less will be pointless tinkering. I hope he doesn't turn out to be yet another journeyman CEO. — RideFastCoaching (@RideFastCoach) April 13, 2023

On Facebook, British Cycling's post received a comment from one onlooker asking Dutton to not forget "cycling is so much more than just road bikes", pointing out there's 'cross, MTB and BMX, all "massively underfunded".

A big in-tray for this man. How high up will domestic road racing be in his list of early priorities? https://t.co/uSZDU2YmAJ — The British Continental (@BritishConti) April 13, 2023

Another, Lee Haigh, said: "I'm a 'working class' cyclist, but cycling especially road cycling, in my opinion, is far too much of a 'white middle class' sport dominated by mamil's (many drs, solicitors and dentists etc) who can afford tens of thousands of pounds of the best equipment available to the pros!

"We've never been a cycling nation like Belgium or France and never will be whilst it's only rich middle aged men that can afford it! That needs changing! I hope the new CEO will do something about that, but doubt it! Rich kids on expensive bikes!"

Rae Hughes commented: "So he wants to ensure 'British Cycling continues to ... positively impact communities ...' perhaps he might like to do something about the partnership deal with Shell that still has seven years to run. Surely a link up with a fossil fuel company, whose products do not 'positively impact communities', is not in the best interests of a sport with green credentials."

"Better step up to the plate for women's sport," Neil Lawson added.

Just a few things for consideration... as one comment pointed out: "Big job, best of luck, please do your best by our sport". No pressure...