Shell, domestic racing in crisis, underfunding, inclusivity issues — British Cycling members welcome new CEO with extensive to-do list + more on the live blog

There's a new boss at British Cycling...
> British Cycling appoints Jon Dutton as new permanent CEO
No sooner had the email dropped and the social media posts sent, the requests for Mr Dutton's 'to-do' list were already flooding in from British Cycling members and the wider cycling community. We had mentions of Shell, the state of the British domestic racing scene, inclusivity concerns, too much focus on road and track, plus just about every other conceivable ask...
On Facebook, British Cycling's post received a comment from one onlooker asking Dutton to not forget "cycling is so much more than just road bikes", pointing out there's 'cross, MTB and BMX, all "massively underfunded".
Another, Lee Haigh, said: "I'm a 'working class' cyclist, but cycling especially road cycling, in my opinion, is far too much of a 'white middle class' sport dominated by mamil's (many drs, solicitors and dentists etc) who can afford tens of thousands of pounds of the best equipment available to the pros!
"We've never been a cycling nation like Belgium or France and never will be whilst it's only rich middle aged men that can afford it! That needs changing! I hope the new CEO will do something about that, but doubt it! Rich kids on expensive bikes!"
Rae Hughes commented: "So he wants to ensure 'British Cycling continues to ... positively impact communities ...' perhaps he might like to do something about the partnership deal with Shell that still has seven years to run. Surely a link up with a fossil fuel company, whose products do not 'positively impact communities', is not in the best interests of a sport with green credentials."
"Better step up to the plate for women's sport," Neil Lawson added.
Just a few things for consideration... as one comment pointed out: "Big job, best of luck, please do your best by our sport". No pressure...
Well engineered valves make the tubeless experience much more pleasant and successful. I have a lot of experience with various valves over the...
This one is a news story that completely passed me by:...
Correct - you can see this as either an arms race ("I have to drive my kids to school as everyone else does, it's not safe to walk / cycle") or a...
Well that won't work for HP - I've heard he sometimes likes to keep one of his stationary (possibly still clipped to his foot) while turning the...
A key first thing on his to do list for me is to sort out what BC's mission is. They are the governing body of the sport of cycling, and they...
There aren't any reviews as such - people have just given them a 1 star rating on Google Maps without posting a comment. I wouldn't fancy trying to...
I thought that as well, but this was specifically about electric bikes, which also provide the same benefits as riding an unpowered bike, so pretty...
The Velocity 17 backpack I used daily while being a bicycle nomad for over 1000 days has been the greatest product I have ever owned. I kept in...
Im a brit but I work for 99Bikes (Aussie company, in Brisbane) but we've just bought Hargroves Cycles. ...
I think as a general rule, people would be happier if those avoiding jail for reasons when the sentencing guidelines suggest imprisonment were...