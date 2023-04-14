Support road.cc

Shell, domestic racing in crisis, underfunding, inclusivity issues — British Cycling members welcome new CEO with extensive to-do list + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! Just one day to go until the weekend (only two days this week! Outrageous...) and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for the final live blog of the week
Fri, Apr 14, 2023 09:07
Shell, domestic racing in crisis, underfunding, inclusivity issues — British Cycling members welcome new CEO with extensive to-do list + more on the live blogBritish Cycling logo
07:53
"Big job, best of luck, please do your best by our sport": British Cycling members suggest some early priorities for new CEO Jon Dutton

There's a new boss at British Cycling...

Jon Dutton, British Cycling CEO ( Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

> British Cycling appoints Jon Dutton as new permanent CEO

No sooner had the email dropped and the social media posts sent, the requests for Mr Dutton's 'to-do' list were already flooding in from British Cycling members and the wider cycling community. We had mentions of Shell, the state of the British domestic racing scene, inclusivity concerns, too much focus on road and track, plus just about every other conceivable ask...

On Facebook, British Cycling's post received a comment from one onlooker asking Dutton to not forget "cycling is so much more than just road bikes", pointing out there's 'cross, MTB and BMX, all "massively underfunded".

Another, Lee Haigh, said: "I'm a 'working class' cyclist, but cycling especially road cycling, in my opinion, is far too much of a 'white middle class' sport dominated by mamil's (many drs, solicitors and dentists etc) who can afford tens of thousands of pounds of the best equipment available to the pros!

"We've never been a cycling nation like Belgium or France and never will be whilst it's only rich middle aged men that can afford it! That needs changing! I hope the new CEO will do something about that, but doubt it! Rich kids on expensive bikes!"

Rae Hughes commented: "So he wants to ensure 'British Cycling continues to ... positively impact communities ...' perhaps he might like to do something about the partnership deal with Shell that still has seven years to run. Surely a link up with a fossil fuel company, whose products do not 'positively impact communities', is not in the best interests of a sport with green credentials."

"Better step up to the plate for women's sport," Neil Lawson added.

Just a few things for consideration... as one comment pointed out: "Big job, best of luck, please do your best by our sport". No pressure...

08:18
The view from rugby league — "cycling's gain is league's loss"

Among the requests were good luck messages and thanks from those in the rugby league community who, from yesterday's reaction, were quite impressed by the job Jon Dutton did as CEO of the successful Rugby League World Cup events in England in 2021.

Former England league and union international Jason Robinson said British Cycling had made a "great appointment", while Mail Sport reporter David Coverdale agreed, saying Dutton "did a great job overseeing the Rugby League World Cup".

Leeds Rhinos legend Barrie McDermott said he is "sure you'll be a huge asset to the sport in the same you have been for us, good luck".

Positive reviews, I'd say...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

