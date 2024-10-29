Bodyguards using Strava are putting Trump, Macron, Biden and other world leaders in danger, French newspaper investigation claims

An in-depth investigation by a French newspaper has raised the alarm about potential security breaches and world leaders being put in danger... because their bodyguards use Strava and upload public activities to the workout-sharing platform.

Le Monde discovered the location and movements of US President Joe Biden, presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Melania Trump and Jill Biden could be traced simply by following the activities uploaded to Strava by their bodyguards and security staff.

Macron's office and the US Secret Service yesterday downplayed the investigation's significance, but the French newspaper said it had found 26 US agents, 12 French GSPR (Groupe de sécurité de la présidence de la République) and six members of Russia's FSO (Federal Protection Service), all who had public Strava profiles and were uploading activities around their security work.

The newspaper said one agent had enabled them to trace Macron's weekend at a Normandy seaside resort, a private trip that was not listed on his official agenda. A US Secret Service agent also uploaded an activity that showed the location of a hotel where Biden later stayed during important talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping last year. A run starting at the hotel and uploaded to the app by the bodyguard's public account was uploaded just hours before Biden's arrival.

In a statement, the US Secret Service said affected personnel have been "notified" and the investigation's information would be reviewed to "determine if any additional training or guidance is required".

Staff are not allowed to use personal electronic devices while on duty, but "we do not prohibit an employee's personal use of social media off-duty", the service added.

Taking a similar line to Macron's office, the US Secret Service also downplayed the risk that such Strava uploads may have caused, pointing out that locations "are regularly disclosed as part of public schedule releases" and "we do not assess that there were any impacts to protective operations or threats to any protectees".

The French President's office has now asked agents not to use Strava, even if "the risk is non-existent" as local authorities are aware of Macron's visits in sufficient time to secure locations. His office suggested the issues in the investigation are "very slight and in no way affect the security of the President of the Republic".

The Trump and Harris campaigns did not respond to Le Monde's investigation.

In 2021, it was reported that Biden may not be allowed to take his Peloton exercise bike into the White House due to security fears.

A director of a data analytics programme and professor at the University of Texas suggested unless the camera, microphone and networking equipment are removed it cannot be secure although, he added, then "you basically have a boring bike".

It was also reported that Michelle Obama has a modified Peloton, without a camera or microphone.