Over half of UK drivers still confused by Highway Code change, shows survey

A recent survey conducted by a London law firm quizzed 2,000 UK road users and found that over half of British drivers as well as cyclists are still unaware of important Highway Code rules, with bus and lorry drivers the least aware of the road hierarchy.

The survey was conducted in February by Hodge Jones and Allen, solicitors specialising in personal injury and dispute resolution besides other things, and revealed that more than a year on, road users in the UK are still confused about the Highway Code changes.

The Highway Code changes were brought about by the UK Government on 29 January 2022 to improve road safety for people walking, cycling and riding horses following a public consultation. However ever since, the changes have been part of a heated debate as well as national press hysteria, with questions being raised if they have actually helped make active travel safer or not.

But what’s perhaps a little more clear is that people are still confused about them. According to the study, 54 per cent drivers and 60 per cent cyclists do not know the correct hierarchy of road users, with four in ten cyclists believing they take priority over pedestrians.

A significant 83 per cent of bus and lorry drivers could not identify the correct hierarchy of road users, with nearly half of them (47 per cent) believing they topped the road hierarchy. This comes as a rather troubling revelation that bus/lorry drivers know the least out of all road users about this aspect of the Highway Code rule, despite the size of the vehicles posing a threat to road users in case of a collision.

The Highway Code changes that came into effect last year introduced a new road hierarchy as one of the eight changes, which also included the much contested Dutch Reach that involves looking over your shoulder when getting out of your car so as to not injure any cyclists or pedestrians.

The hierarchy of road users placed road users who are most at risk in the event of a collision at the top. According to the UK Government, this rule is meant to remind all road users that they have the responsibility to ensure other users remain safe.

In the hierarchy, pedestrians are placed at the top due to their lack of protection on the road making them the most vulnerable in a road traffic accident. The code rules are based on the lower a road user is in the hierarchy, the more harm they can cause others. This explains why cyclist sit second, yet bus or lorry drivers come in last place due to the size and damage the vehicle can cause.

Interestingly, pedestrians were the most likely to correctly identify the correct hierarchy of road users with nearly three quarters (73 per cent) answering correctly, followed by motorcyclists (52 per cent) and car/van Drivers (46 per cent).

Still misconceptions around cycling

The study revealed that over a third of UK adults believe that the statement “cyclists should always wear light coloured or fluorescent clothing which helps other road users see you” is part of the highway code, despite it being untrue.

Additionally, a third of pedestrians incorrectly believe cyclists hold the sole responsibility to not obstruct or cause danger in routes shared by cyclists and pedestrians.

However, 40 per cent of those surveyed wrongly believe the term “cyclists have right of way over pedestrians on designated use cycle tracks” is part of the Highway Code. Surprisingly, over a third of cyclists also incorrectly thought that this was a part of the Code.

The majority of respondents also did not correctly identify that cyclists and motorcyclists should not ride on the inside of vehicles signalling or slowing down to turn left, and only a third knew that cyclists are recommended to have a bell fitted to their bike.

In January, we reported that a new poll found just 18 per cent of cyclists think road safety has improved following the new Highway Code changes, while only one in ten reckon the government takes cycle safety seriously enough.

Another study by carried out on behalf of Cycling UK found that after a year, most drivers were unaware of the new rules, with 72 per cent drivers unaware that they should leave at least 1.5 metres space when overtaking cyclists at speeds of up to 30mph.

Young adults and Manchester among least aware demographics

It seems that the older generation surveyed are more knowledgeable when it comes to the Highway Code, two thirds of those aged 65+ know the correct hierarchy of road users, however only one in four young adults (25-34 year-olds) answered correctly.

In terms of awareness levels around our UK cities, Manchester was the least aware

when it came to knowing the hierarchy of road users, with nearly two-thirds incorrectly selecting the order of hierarchy, with Edinburgh (62 per cent) and Belfast (60 per cent) closely following.

Southampton had the most knowledgeable residents on the hierarchy of road users, with 61 per cent picking the correct order. Cardiff was second with 60 per cent respondents giving correct answers, followed by Liverpool with over half (55 per cent) familiar with the rule.