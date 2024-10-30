Cycling UK lauds Rachel Reeves for recouping additional £100 million for cycling & walking in Autumn Budget, but “disappointed” with another fuel duty freeze

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s first budget delivered today has been met with mixed reactions from active travel campaigners and charities, with Cycling UK giving the new administration credit for “recouping additional £100 million funding for cycling and walking infrastructure”, while at the same time, saying it is “disappointed” to see fuel duty frozen yet again, which could further incentivise driving.

While presenting the Autumn Budget, Reeves didn’t spare any mentions for active travel, however, the full document says that the budget is intended to provide “increased investment in local roads maintenance and local transport” by “providing an additional £100 million investment in cycling and walking infrastructure in 2025-26, to support Local Authorities to install cycling infrastructure and upgrade pavements and paths”.

The budget also aims to provide a nearly 50 per cent increase in funding for local roads maintenance to fix an additional one million potholes across England each year.

However, the fuel duty is also set to be frozen, extending the temporary 5p cut for one year “to support hard-working families and businesses” and “save the average car driver £59 in 2025-26”.

Responding to the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget statement and how it relates to transport and active travel, Sarah McMonagle, director of external affairs at Cycling UK, said: “Credit where credit’s due; today the Chancellor has helped to recoup funding for active travel that was cut in March 2023 by committing an additional £100m to cycling and walking infrastructure.

“However, much greater investment is needed if the government is to achieve its ambitious health and economic growth missions. We know that for every £1 spent on cycling and walking schemes, £5.62 worth of wider benefits are achieved. This far surpasses the return on investment for road building.

“We were disappointed to see that fuel duty has been frozen yet again, which means the cost of driving is not increasing in relative terms. Research suggests that in the past, savings from the fuel duty freeze have not been passed down to consumers. Revenue raised from an increase in fuel duty could make public transport more affordable, and cycling and walking much safer through more investment in active travel.

“Increasing investment in walking and cycling stands to benefit us now and in the future. There’s still time to take bold action, and we will continue to impress upon the government the potential for cycling to transform our communities into greener, healthier and more prosperous places to live.”

Yesterday, Cycling UK and British Cycling, along with a host of academics, health groups and cycling organisations wrote to Reeves calling for active travel funding to be increased to 10 per cent of the overall transport budget.

The organisations concluded: "With the right commitment, together we can transform our villages, towns and cities into healthier and more liveable spaces. Investing in walking and cycling won't just help to balance the budget — it would be a promise to prioritise our health, our economy, and our planet.”

Xavier Brice, CEO of walking, wheeling and cycling charity Sustrans said: “Amid a tight spending landscape, it’s great to see investment in transport. Alongside investment in buses, rail, and fixing potholes and pavements, we welcome the additional £100 million investment in cycling and walking paths, reversing previous cuts. This will boost the economy, improve people’s health and help us all get around.”

Transport journalist Carlton Reid wrote: “Budget provides additional £100 mn for cycling and walking infrastructure in 2025-26. This is NOT the "unprecedented level of funding" that Transport Secretary Louise Haigh told Laura Laker was coming. Meanwhile, motorists get yet another fuel duty freeze. Climate change anyone?”

In August, newly appointed Transport Secretary Louise Haigh had pledged “unprecedented levels of funding” in cycling as the Labour party got to work after its landslide election victory earlier in the summer.

Meanwhile, Green Party co-leader and MP for Bristol Central Carla Denyer expressed her frustration at the discounted fuel duty on social media. “Fuel duty staying frozen and discounted for another year, at 10x what it would have cost to keep the £2 bus fare cap, Make it make sense,” she said, referring to the Prime Minister’s announcement that the bus fare cap will increase by a pound in England at the end of this year.

Trade consultant Mark Sutton said: “£100 million extra for walking and cycling in 2025-26 budget for active travel. It’s a drop in the ocean accounting for the reality of change needed & urgency, plus the fact that potholes alone got £500m extra, but at least it’s not a cut.”

In other news from the 2024 Autumn Budget that could affect the UK’s bike shops adversely, Reeves also announced that the business rates relief would drop from 75 to 40 per cent, while National Insurance contributions from employers would increase from 13.8 to 15 per cent from 2027.

The £100 million additional funding comes after the former Conservative government decided to slash the budget for active travel schemes in England outside London in March last year, in what was described as “a backward move” by the Walking & Cycling Alliance (WACA), which estimated that two-thirds of previously promised funding will be lost, making it “impossible” to meet Net Zero and active travel targets.