Peter Sagan visits Boca Juniors before being fined; Chris Froome meets giant alligator; '100 miles out the saddle guy' set for new attempt; Team confirm Mark Cavendish has two broken ribs; The end of cycling in Sheffield? + more on the live blog

We're rolling into the new week full of enthusiasm at road.cc and Nick Howes will be manning the blog throughout today...
Mon, Nov 22, 2021 09:36
20
12:43
Peter Sagan visits Boca Juniors before being fined for police fracas

It's been a turbulent few days for Peter Sagan. The three-time world road race champion is currently in Argentina for the presentation of the Vuelta a San Juan race and took a trip to see iconic football team Boca Juniors at the weekend.

Sagan received a rapturous reception from fans inside La Bombonera, as these photos on his official Instagram page show:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Peter Sagan (@petosagan)

Whilst that trip proved a day to remember, the 31 year old claims he has no recollection however, of injuring a police officer after violating a COVID curfew in Monaco last April.

Sagan has been fined €5,000 today for his part in the fracas and we'll have more on that story shortly.

10:45
'100 miles out the saddle guy' unsaddles up for new virtual attempt
241332165_507715890270584_2096765531269728257_n

 

The man they call Cycle Jockey is attempting to ride 100 miles on rollers today, standing up the entire time!

Cycle Jockey - AKA Chad Taverna - claims he completed the 'No Saddle Century Ride' on open roads last July but faced a cacophony of doubters after making the attempt public on Zwift. We covered the original story here.

In order to silence those critics, Chad will be screening this latest attempt - which begins at 6pm GMT (1pm EST) today -  live on his Facebook page.

Make no mistake, this challenge is as tough as it sounds, especially as he'll totally unaided and barely be able to eat or drink anything during his 4+ hours (not) in the saddle!

Chad, we wish you the very best of luck, and if you're not able to follow it in person, be sure to visit road.cc again tomorrow to see how he got on.

10:16
Scans reveal Cavendish has two broken ribs
Mark Cavendish Ghent crash.PNG

Deceuninck - Quick-Step have confirmed Mark Cavendish suffered two broken ribs in his crash at the Ghent Six Day track cycling event on Sunday.

The 36 year old hit the deck after some water on the track caused a rider in front of him to slip and several other competitors were also caught up in the tumble. 

Cavendish was able to stand immediately after the crash and wave to fans but was then escorted from the track on a stretcher and taken to the Ghent University Hospital, where he stayed overnight.

As well as those two broken ribs, the Manxman also suffered a 'small pneumothorax' (collapsed lung), but is likely to discharged later today or tomorrow morning where he'll then take time off to rest and recover.

Everyone at road.cc wishes Mark a speedy recovery.

09:25
Froome comes face to face with gigantic alligator

Having grown up in Kenya, Chris Froome is no stranger to exotic wildlife and owned a whole host of weird and wonderful pets as a child. No wonder then, he showed absolutely no signs of fear when encountering a massive alligator whilst out on a training ride in Florida over the weekend. 

While the vast majority of us would have got the hell out of there at the earliest opportunity, Chris pulled over, popped off his shoes and went for a paddle with this fearsome beast, posting this resulting video to his Instagram story:

If and when you decide to retire Chris, we're sure you could forge a career as the British Steve Irwin (hopefully without the same unfortunate ending) 🐊. 

09:54
'The end of cycling in Sheffield'?

The jury is still out on whether shared cycle and pedestrian paths are a good idea but @CyclingInASkirt certainly seemed to be having a hard time of it in Sheffield over the weekend trying to weave her way through the pre-Christmas crowds:

What are thoughts on them? A safer alternative to using traffic-filled roads or an equally hazardous way of traversing our busy city streets?

Nick Howes

Nick has been entrenched in the world professional cycling since 2010. He spent six and a half years with Team Sky before becoming Communications Manager for both the Tour de Yorkshire and Yorkshire 2019 UCI Road World Championships. Since then he has worked for Velon and Rouleur and is now part of the team at road.cc. Still based in Yorkshire, he rides his road bike as much as he can, although those opportunities have been significantly diminished since becoming a father three years ago. 

