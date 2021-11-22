Peter Sagan visits Boca Juniors before being fined; Chris Froome meets giant alligator; '100 miles out the saddle guy' set for new attempt; Team confirm Mark Cavendish has two broken ribs; The end of cycling in Sheffield? + more on the live blog

It's been a turbulent few days for Peter Sagan. The three-time world road race champion is currently in Argentina for the presentation of the Vuelta a San Juan race and took a trip to see iconic football team Boca Juniors at the weekend.

Sagan received a rapturous reception from fans inside La Bombonera, as these photos on his official Instagram page show:

Whilst that trip proved a day to remember, the 31 year old claims he has no recollection however, of injuring a police officer after violating a COVID curfew in Monaco last April.

Sagan has been fined €5,000 today for his part in the fracas and we'll have more on that story shortly.