Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Sprinting Fabio Jakobsen smacked in face by fan's phone + more on the live blog

It's a new week on the live blog and Dan Alexander will be kicking things off with Monday's offering...
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 09:08
0
Sprinting Fabio Jakobsen smacked in face by fan's phone + more on the live blogFabio Jakobsen San Juan spectator (GCN/Eurosport)
09:13
You've seen the bad... but here's the good stuff you might have missed at Vuelta a San Juan this weekend

Max Richeze, who recently said he was "disappointed" in Mark Cavendish after the sprinter "stopped answering his phone" when the whole B&B Hotels project was collapsing, took the acclaim of the peloton before last night's stage having decided to retire after his home race...

If it was one fan's phone which caused all the bad publicity, here's another group of fans who we'd rather think are representative of the race's support...

10/10 

08:56
Sprinting Fabio Jakobsen smacked in face by fan's phone

Road racing is definitely back if silly scenes such as these are on our screens...

In what other sport would you get over-zealous fans causing their heroes risk of serious injury, enabled by inadequate safety infrastructure at events? It has got to make you flinch thinking about speeding up the inside towards victory knowing any one of the hundreds of spectators could knock you to the ground with an outstretched arm. Even more so when you remember what Fabio Jakobsen has been through...

Jakobsen finished second, behind double stage winner Sam Welsford, and was pictured with red marks on his sunglassless face at the finish...

Elsewhere at the race this weekend, Miguel Ángel López had something of a point to prove at his first event out of the WorldTour and dominated Friday night's queen stage, putting 30 seconds into the field on the high-altitude summit finish, followed home by... Filippo Ganna!?

Ganna powered ahead of Egan Bernal and Remco Evenepoel on the mountaintop finish, but with two sprint stages to go, couldn't claw back any time on López, the now-Team Medellín–EPM rider winning his first race for his new team. Sergio Higuita was third.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 