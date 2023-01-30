Sprinting Fabio Jakobsen smacked in face by fan's phone + more on the live blog

Road racing is definitely back if silly scenes such as these are on our screens...

🇳🇱 Fabio Jakobsen comes in contact with a supporter who knocks the glasses off his face in mid-sprint. Goes to show that safety on sprint finishes needs to be improved! People should not be able to have their arms so close to the riders when they are sprinting!#VueltaSJ23 pic.twitter.com/SYv9DDvydv — Domestique (@Domestique___) January 29, 2023

In what other sport would you get over-zealous fans causing their heroes risk of serious injury, enabled by inadequate safety infrastructure at events? It has got to make you flinch thinking about speeding up the inside towards victory knowing any one of the hundreds of spectators could knock you to the ground with an outstretched arm. Even more so when you remember what Fabio Jakobsen has been through...

Jakobsen finished second, behind double stage winner Sam Welsford, and was pictured with red marks on his sunglassless face at the finish...

Not the ending we would have wanted from the #VueltaSJ2023, but luckily @FabioJakobsen stayed upright in that insane finale. Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/D9pXG21fW4 — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) January 29, 2023

Fabio Jakobsen taking a call during the sprint. 🙈 The idiot spectator almost caused him to crash. #VueltaSJ2023 pic.twitter.com/2WSaus1HYW — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) January 29, 2023

Elsewhere at the race this weekend, Miguel Ángel López had something of a point to prove at his first event out of the WorldTour and dominated Friday night's queen stage, putting 30 seconds into the field on the high-altitude summit finish, followed home by... Filippo Ganna!?

Ganna powered ahead of Egan Bernal and Remco Evenepoel on the mountaintop finish, but with two sprint stages to go, couldn't claw back any time on López, the now-Team Medellín–EPM rider winning his first race for his new team. Sergio Higuita was third.