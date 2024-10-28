We review a 48kg bike*! Five cool things coming soon from Wattbike, Look, Standert, Gloria and Strider

* Yes it's an indoor bike, but that's what it weighs. Promise!

Our latest edition of cool products features an impressive lineup of bikes, ranging from the 48kg indoor smart bike mentioned above, down to a 5.8kg balance bike.

We’re previewing these exciting new bikes with full reviews coming your way in the next couple of weeks. Here are some sneak previews...

Wattbike Proton (£1,795)

Last month, British indoor exercise bike brand Wattbike introduced two new models: the Wattbike Proton and the Wattbike Air. At £1,795, the Proton is currently the least expensive model in the Wattbike range and is designed for "serious indoor racers and cyclists".

The Proton is fully adjustable without tools, with saddle height ranging from 49.8cm to 82.7cm and a customisable front end. It provides peak resistance of 1,800 watts and can simulate gradients up to 25%, with connectivity options via ANT+ and BLE.

It offers access to Wattbike’s subscription-free training hub and integrates with platforms like Zwift and Rouvy, without the need for any extra sensors or power meters. Weighing in at 48kg, Oli is putting it to the test over the next few weeks.

Find out more

Standert Kreissäge RS (€6,659)

> Best aluminium road bikes

Could the Standert Kreissäge RS be the ultimate alloy race bike? The brand claims it's "stiffer, lighter, and faster than ever", and it's made from Scandium aluminium, a material used in aerospace. It also has fully integrated cabling and a "proven race-winning geometry".

Complete builds start at €4,799, while this model, featuring Shimano Ultegra Di2, DT Swiss Arc 1400 50mm deep wheels and Vittoria Corsa Pro 28mm tyres, is priced at €6,659 (around £5,550). In a size 56cm, it weighed in at 8,220g on the road.cc Scales of Truth.

Find out more

Gloria All-Road Titanium (frameset £1,249)

> Best titanium road bikes

The Gloria All-Road Titanium bike could be the brand's answer to an affordable titanium bike. Designed to be used as a gravel, road or winter bike, the All-Road Titanium features mudguard and rack mounts, tyre clearance of up to 45mm and and a lifetime frame warranty.

All Gloria frames are offered as a frame-only option, frameset, or complete bike. The All-Road Titanium model is available in five sizes, from 50cm to 58cm, with our test bike (size 56cm) weighing in at 9,430g.

We haven’t totted up the exact cost of this build yet, but it certainly looks to undercut a lot of titanium bikes with a frameset price of £1,249.

Find out more

Look 785 Huez 105 Di2 (£5,690)

> Lightest road bikes

Next up is the Look 785 Huez 105 Di2, a bike designed specifically for climbers. The French brand claims it's, "light and responsive, it will propel you to the summit while providing the required compliance to explore mountain passes and spend long days in the saddle".

The 785 Huez is an all Look affair with the brand's R38 carbon wheels, LS3 alloy aero handlebar and stem, and Short Fit Dynamic saddle. The groupset is Shimano's 105 Di2.

The weight of 8,210g on our scales (size M) leaves something to be desired (the £1,000 cheaper Specialized Aethos Comp 105 Di2 weighs around 7.5kg), but will the 785 Huez impress us in other ways? Check back in a couple of weeks to see what Stu thinks.

Find out more

Strider 14x Sport Balance Bike (£199.99)

> Best balance bikes

Our final bike in this week is the Strider 14x Sport Balance Bike. It's also the most affordable at £199.99, though it likely won't fit most of us reading this...

This balance bike features 14" wheels with an adjustable saddle and handlebars, designed to grow with your child. It suits riders between 95-125cm in height, and when they’re ready to pedal, a pedal kit can be added for an extra £59.99. We weighed it at 5.88kg.

Find out more

For all the latest road.cc reviews, head over to our reviews section. If you need some more advice before spending your money, check out our buyer's guides.