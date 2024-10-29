Cycling UK and British Cycling urge Labour to "significantly increase" active travel budget to 10% of transport spending

A coalition of academics, health groups, cycling organisations and other major bodies have written to Labour's Chancellor Rachel Reeves calling for active travel funding to be increased to 10 per cent of the overall transport budget.

Cycling UK, British Cycling, Greenpeace, The Centre for Mental Health and The Association of Directors of Public Health are among the 18 organisations to have asked the Chancellor to "significantly increase investment in walking, wheeling and cycling".

Saying "there is no time to waste" with health services "under strain" and "immense pressure" on public finances, the experts and representatives from major organisations urge the Chancellor to scale-up active travel spending to £50 per head and in turn "begin to address at least three of the government's top missions: kickstarting the economy, building an NHS fit for the future and accelerating to net zero".

In August, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh pledged "unprecedented levels of funding" in cycling as the party got to work after its landslide election victory earlier in the summer.

In what was described as a "backward move" by campaigners, the previous Conservative government slashed the budget for active travel schemes in England outside London during a Budget last spring, a decision that critics say makes it "impossible" to meet Net Zero and cycling and walking targets.

Writing to the Chancellor ahead of tomorrow's Autumn Budget, the organisations concluded: "With the right commitment, together we can transform our villages, towns and cities into healthier and more liveable spaces. Investing in walking and cycling won't just help to balance the budget — it would be a promise to prioritise our health, our economy, and our planet."

Alongside the previously mentioned groups involved, the letter was also signed by the London Cycling Campaign, CamCycle, Transport Action Network, UK Health Alliance on Climate Change and academics from Edinburgh Napier University, Swansea University, and UWE.

In full, the letter says: