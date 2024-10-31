"I don't care how much it costs...": Cyclist stuns bike shop by upgrading $250 Walmart ride with DT Swiss wheels, Shimano GRX and dropper post in $3,000 spree + more on the live blog

This is a bit of us...
[rentdue_nofoodforyou/Reddit]
The Bike Mechanics Subreddit had its mind blown by one US-based mechanic's tale of how one customer racked up a "ridiculous abomination" of a ticket by asking for $3,000 of upgrades to be put on this $250 Walmart gravel frame.
DT Swiss wheels, Shimano GRX groupset and dropper post (that's yet to arrive) later and this is the end result. "I do not care how much it costs. I want it to work good," the regular customer apparently told the mechanic, giving the green light for upgrades totalling 12 times the value of the original bike.
The mechanic continued: "[He] skipped out on nothing, and I'm pretty sure if we didn't stop him, he would've let us put $7K into it. DT Swiss rims, hubs, and bladed spokes. He asked about a Chris King bottom bracket and headset, but maybe that's for next time lol. $85 tyres. Zoom in on the 203mm front rotor and all the configuration it took it make things work great. This was awesome to be honest.
"It rides how you'd expect an upgraded Walmart frame to ride. Shifting and braking work great, but something still feels… off. Definitely not something I would notice if I hadn't been doing this for a while, but my customer is very happy and that's all that matters."
It's been dubbed The Bike of Theseus by one of the astonished Reddit users to comment on the post. To save anyone out of the loop, like myself, that's after Theseus's Paradox — a thought experiment that raises the question of whether an object that has had all of its components replaced remains fundamentally the same object.
Another top comment added: "Wow! Well, all he has to do is upgrade the frame someday, if he wants to."
Another comment said: "These frames are not garbage like a lot of other Walmart bikes. Both this one and the OT MTB get pretty good reviews for what they are and I think the intent is to provide a decent foundation that you can build on as you progress as a rider. Incrementally replace parts as you need them and as your skills and needs advance. I really like the idea of making very affordable bikes that aren't absolute garbage to ride. I'm sure a lot of potential riders are turned off by heavy, shitty, poorly designed and specced BSOs from box stores."
To which the mechanic who did the work said: "I totally agree! It's one of the reasons we agreed to do this for our customer. It's been getting a lot of compliments as the project progressed from other customers."
10/10 no notes.
For an entertaining take on Theseus's Paradox, Google Trigger's Broom (video clip). Comedy Gold, and an education.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=56yN2zHtofM
Reeves focused on the 2 things that we have been waiting 14 years for a Government to focus on, the NHS and Education.
There's no magic wand to make everything right in one go. Start on the most important things that society needs, and work on the others as you go along.
Sure if this government righted everything in one wave of the wand, you bhoys wouldn't have anything to complain about. That wouldn't do would it?
If they fixed everything in one go I suspect we'd have issues with either the tax bill or whoever was auditing their claims.
Are you aware of the link between the NHS & active travel? Asking for a bunch of friends.
All through the Massive Brush video, I see a brush being useless at cleaning a bike, with big black streaks where he just used it.
Also, I don't think I've ever seen a guy as enthusiastic about a product as purple hair man at 0:12.
And when talking about pointless MGIFs...
https://youtu.be/S7enDsD5bpc
"Mum settles legal action over air pollution death"
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5yx6leg4nqo
Ironically, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah is against LTNs.
https://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/nick-ferrari/appalling-councils-f...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ella-adookissidebrah-rep...
Cycling will be more dangerous due to council clampdowns, say campaigners (Gruniaad)
Critics of cycling bans in city centres say they unfairly punish cyclists and push them on to congested roads
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2024/oct/31/cycling-clampdowns-city-cou...
Shame the article didn't do a better job of distinguishing between legal EAPCs and illegal electric motorbikes "ebikes". It was alluded to, but wasn't made at all clear.
Also would have liked a bit more generally commentary on PSPOs, which I think give local authorities too much power to criminalise people without proper scrutiny (this article is old but nothing has changed https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2015/sep/08/pspos-new-control-orders-public-spaces-asbos-freedoms).
Also enjoyed this nugget:
I.e. we want people to come and spend time in the town centre, but as long as they don't spend too much time there. (And also nicely highlights my previous point - it's now criminal to simply spend time in a public place).
Whats the betting that if I turned up in a nice smart polo shirt and loitered in the middle of the town centre for a few days no-one would notice.
While if one of my younger (bame) colleagues turned up in a scruffy hoody and loitered while eating a sandwich/coffee bought in said town centre they would be fined/kicked out within 5 minutes...
I can't see a 'no loitering' PSPO being used for anything but criminalising anyone the enforcers want to criminalise - your only loitering if we don't like the look of you...
But isn't that the common attitude? I'd wager pretty much everybody you asked on the Clapham Omnibus would think that an electric motorbike (or as one blog I read puts it, "a smokeless moped") and a legal EAPC are the same thing.
Part of the problem is how much public space is actually pseudo-public space, and actually owned/managed by a private company (like Business Improvement Districts). Wasn't there a William Gibson novel where everyone has to have a credit check on them before they're allowed into any shopping malls or other public places?
You're absolutely right that it is the common attitude, which is precisely why I think it would behove the media to try to rectify that situation rather than perpetuate it.
Particularly in this article - if the problem is people "using powerful e-bikes [...] zipping by at 20mph", then it seems like it would be helpful to point out that such vehicles are considered motor vehicles under the law (i.e. are not legal EAPCs), and so are not permitted in areas where motor vehicles are not permitted (i.e. pedestrian/cycle zones), and riders must be registered, insured etc. I assume that is what Mat MacDonald means when he says "there is already ample legislation to deal with that" but really could have done with spelling it out. There is some abiguity because he could have meant something like careless cycling laws which could be invoked if the manner of cycling is problematic, rather than the vehicle.
No loitering, unless you're doing your duty.
And we're all out of bubblegum
For me - and nothing to do with cycling - the most depressing transport thing is to increase the bus fare cap at the same time as freezing fuel duty, not even reversing the emergency 5p cut. That cut was brought in because of rising petrol prices; it's currently about 30p less per litre than it was at that point. There is no justification for prioritising keeping that now unneeded cut over bus journeys.
Politicians don't tend to last long if they're completely technocratic.
I share a number of the frustrations about the budget.
As an EV driver I got a very unwelcome letter on Wednesday telling me in effect that the government doesn't make enough in VED from taxing petrol and diesel vehicles so I would now have to pay VED at the current normal tier (i.e. £190 per year). Meanwhile, people who bought dirty diesels through the 00s and early 10s under the "old" VED system will be paying a fraction of that (it was £20 on my 2010 A-class). So whilst it is necessary to levy VED on my vehicle which doesn't emit anything in order to raise funds, we aren't willing to tax the people that actually do the f-ing emmissions. Its very frustrating.
More interestingly, until you realise how little it is, was the extra money for road maintenance - however £500m vs the c. £16bn to fix all the pothole is again a drop in the ocean. But its alright, we can continue to fund motorists to the tune of £5bn plus per year.
Just imagine what we could do with £5bn - one obvious example is that that's the roads across the country being meaningfully less shit within 3 years - with knock on benefits to people property not getting trashed by poor quality infrastructre. And then at least when the motorists yell about paying for the roads they might have a bit more of a leg to stand on!
EV's are heavier, create more particulates and road damage. Not excusing the ridiculous budget of course.
I don't think the particulate bit is true. Regenerative breaking means there are not creating brake dust.
I don't think the particulate bit is true
It might be- they're all really heavy on big, fat, noisy tyres pushing out tyre dust. Diesels ought to be the greater menace, depending on how effective DPFs are
Yeah, more tyre particulates, fewer from brakes. Overall, less pollution.
Some opinions on this here:
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/feb/26/electric-cars-air-pollu...
Life cycle assessment of electric vehicles.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969721079493
The only serious way to address overshoot of multiple planetary boundaries is to reduce global resource use to about 30% of current. At this point the term 'sustainability' is more than marketing wash.
Really? Well, we're f-ed as a civilisation then, aren't we? Maybe the species will survive, but we won't have the shiny stuff any more.
I'm with Carlton on the budget - such a tiny amount of money to allocate to the most effective investment we have. I was hoping that Labour might be forward-looking, but they're just looking backwards at the impossible personal motor car dream that the manufacturers spent a lot of time and money advertising.
It's symptomatic of the system we have that we 'laud' breadcrumbs.
I was expecting fuel duty to be raised, it's an ideal time, world oil prices are low, pump prices are low too so banging up duty would've been lower impact than it was last year when petrol and diesel were over £1.50/l.
As a whole, the budget was 'more of the same' with no account taken of the elephant on a skateboard thundering towards us in the form of climate change and environmental breakdown.
There is no point being forward looking if you lose the next election and based on the astonishing amount of anti-Labour media since day one and the fact most Tory voters probably wouldn't have any issue blaming Brexit and the last 14 years of shit leadership on Labour somehow, you can't just go in all guns blazing.
Its nice to think that a radical and massively unpopular policy would win the hearts and minds of people by the time the next election comes around but it won't. People are squeezed financially at the moment so upping fuel duty would be deeply unpopular.
Labour can either try and move towards a better country whilst toeing the line on unpopular policies and hopefully get a decade or more to do things or they can go down in a blaze of glory, have most of their changes undone and the country in another mess in 10 years which they have to start again on.
We tend to be very idealistic on here when perhaps a slice of realism is necessary. Doesn't matter if people are the dregs of society or have completely the wrong views on everything. Their vote is as good as yours and Labour wouldn't even be this position if our voting system was proportional representation.
I get your point, but investing in active travel infrastructure can be easily justified by many studies on return on investment. I suppose I'm looking for a rational, analytical style of governing rather than the knee-jerk follow the newspapers populism style.
In 2016, the Conservative Government invested 316m I think? Now your beloved Labour throws you a 100m pitance. The delusion so many of you have, is that you think Labour are any different. Political parties are nothing but crime syndicates, only looking after themselves. Conservative, Labour, LibDem; they don't care about you, they really dont, yet they sucker you in to vote for them and have you trash other parties all day long. Public opinion needs to change, to affect more support for cycling infra investment, but that wont happen while hate-filled one-sided NPC mob sites, such as this one, propogate conflict. Honestly, this site has fast become a mirror of the Telegraph, for the hate and niave one-sided view on everything. You should merge into one site, you all deserve each other, you really do. Now cue my buddy Rendal, to respond with more hate, name calling and prove the point again, as he always does - thanks buddy!
Hi Alex, thanks for popping in!
I have found the link that you were missing for your reference to £316 million.
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/cycle-funding-and-bike-lanes-is-the...
I note that whilst a figure of £316 million is mentioned, it appears to be for the period of 2016-2021. So my rudimentary maths has that coming out at £63.2m per year. Obviously the money spent by this government will not go as far due to the catastrophic inflation we have suffered under the previous administration.
They've got 5 years. If they can encourage people out of cars and on to bikes then those people will experience the freedom of cycling along with the improvements in physical and mental health that go with it. That in turn will reduce demand for NHS and social services. If that doesn't convince enough people to reelect tham then we may as well give up.
