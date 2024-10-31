Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"I don't care how much it costs...": Cyclist stuns bike shop by upgrading $250 Walmart ride with DT Swiss wheels, Shimano GRX and dropper post in $3,000 spree + more on the live blog

Are we all feeling spooky? It's the Halloween live blog, Dan Alexander donning his (rain) cape and in a full Lance Armstrong costume for this one.....
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 09:26
31
"I don't care how much it costs...": Cyclist stuns bike shop by upgrading $250 Walmart ride with DT Swiss wheels, Shimano GRX and dropper post in $3,000 spree + more on the live blog$250 Walmart bike gets $3,000 worth of upgrades (Reddit/rentdue_nofoodforyou)
11:36
"I do not care how much it costs. I want it to work good": Legendary customer asks bike shop mechanic to upgrade $250 Walmart ride with DT Swiss wheels, Shimano GRX and dropper post in $3,000 upgrade spree

This is a bit of us...

$250 Walmart bike gets $3,000 worth of upgrades (Reddit/rentdue_nofoodforyou)

[rentdue_nofoodforyou/Reddit]

The Bike Mechanics Subreddit had its mind blown by one US-based mechanic's tale of how one customer racked up a "ridiculous abomination" of a ticket by asking for $3,000 of upgrades to be put on this $250 Walmart gravel frame.

Walmart bike

DT Swiss wheels, Shimano GRX groupset and dropper post (that's yet to arrive) later and this is the end result. "I do not care how much it costs. I want it to work good," the regular customer apparently told the mechanic, giving the green light for upgrades totalling 12 times the value of the original bike.

The mechanic continued: "[He] skipped out on nothing, and I'm pretty sure if we didn't stop him, he would've let us put $7K into it. DT Swiss rims, hubs, and bladed spokes. He asked about a Chris King bottom bracket and headset, but maybe that's for next time lol. $85 tyres. Zoom in on the 203mm front rotor and all the configuration it took it make things work great. This was awesome to be honest.

"It rides how you'd expect an upgraded Walmart frame to ride. Shifting and braking work great, but something still feels… off. Definitely not something I would notice if I hadn't been doing this for a while, but my customer is very happy and that's all that matters."

$250 Walmart bike gets $3,000 worth of upgrades (Reddit/rentdue_nofoodforyou)
$250 Walmart bike gets $3,000 worth of upgrades (Reddit/rentdue_nofoodforyou)

It's been dubbed The Bike of Theseus by one of the astonished Reddit users to comment on the post. To save anyone out of the loop, like myself, that's after Theseus's Paradox — a thought experiment that raises the question of whether an object that has had all of its components replaced remains fundamentally the same object.

Another top comment added: "Wow! Well, all he has to do is upgrade the frame someday, if he wants to."

Another comment said: "These frames are not garbage like a lot of other Walmart bikes. Both this one and the OT MTB get pretty good reviews for what they are and I think the intent is to provide a decent foundation that you can build on as you progress as a rider. Incrementally replace parts as you need them and as your skills and needs advance. I really like the idea of making very affordable bikes that aren't absolute garbage to ride. I'm sure a lot of potential riders are turned off by heavy, shitty, poorly designed and specced BSOs from box stores."

To which the mechanic who did the work said: "I totally agree! It's one of the reasons we agreed to do this for our customer. It's been getting a lot of compliments as the project progressed from other customers."

10/10 no notes.

17:22
The best all-road bikes of 2024 — bikes that have mastered both road and gravel

17:18
Community notes takes on bike lane basher
Community notes takes on cycle lane basher

Even skinny cyclists...

15:59
Town where cyclist ordered to pay £1,150 for riding on shopping street cuts 'no cycling' tannoy message down to twice an hour because "it was too repetitive" – as councillor says residents can "park their bike up and walk in"
Grimsby town centre fine (North East Lincolnshire Council)

> Town where cyclist ordered to pay £1,150 for riding on shopping street cuts 'no cycling' tannoy message down to twice an hour because "it was too repetitive" – as councillor says residents can "park their bike up and walk in"

15:25
"There will always be ultra-dominant people": Retiring pro cyclist says it is "normal" there are doping questions around Tadej Pogačar's performances
Tadej Pogačar rainbow jersey (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Retiring French pro Lilian Calmejane has given an interview about Tadej Pogačar in which he said it is "normal" that there are questions around world champion's performances given the history of the sport, but insisted you "cannot be influenced" by the sport's past and simply assume "that everyone is cheating".

Speaking to Cyclism Actu, Calmejane said "there will always be ultra-dominent people" in sport and pointed to Olympic swimming sensation Léon Marchand and Usain Bolt.

"But who says that Tadej Pogačar will continue at this level for five years? I am not sure. It is normal that there are questions, cycling is a difficult sport with a scandalous past and that will continue for a long time," he added. "As a professional cyclist you cannot be influenced by that [cycling's past] and think that everyone is cheating."

14:48
road.cc contributor Laura Laker talks fuel duty freeze on Jeremy Vine's BBC radio show
12:37
"We made it difficult for the police to ignore": Cyclist leads police to serial bike thief in DIY sting operation – after spotting stolen bike on Gumtree
Cyclists help police find stolen bike (Harry Gray)

> "We made it difficult for the police to ignore": Cyclist leads police to serial bike thief in DIY sting operation – after spotting stolen bike on Gumtree

12:18
"Underwhelmed by the money for active travel": Your reaction to the Budget
Cyclist LTN planter, Hackney London (by Adwitiya Pal)

Some of your thoughts...

eburtthebike: "I'm disappointed with the response from CUK and Sustrans, but I suppose they have to deal with the government in the future and don't want to prejudice those dealings, but Carlton Reid nails it.

The £100m doesn't even approach restoring the Tory cuts, which the chancellor could easily have done, justifying it by the huge return on investment, and as Mark Sutton says, it's just a drop in the ocean, not unprecedented levels of funding.

"The only positive thing to be said is that it isn't a cut, but given the increasing pace of climate change, obesity and the cost to society of car obsession, it should have been ten times that."

FionaJJ: "I'm equally underwhelmed by the money for active travel and the reaction from Cycling UK and Sustrans, but agree the response is most likely to be a pragmatic one with the calculated hope that staying positive will reap more rewards in future budgets. Building a healthy working relationship and having the ear of those in power is important at this stage of the electoral cycle."

Rome73: "100 million is nothing - but it's better than nothing. Freezing fuel duty to save the average motorist £59 over 1 year is also pathetic. But it's politics and everyone knows that cars come first."

Steve K: "For me - and nothing to do with cycling - the most depressing transport thing is to increase the bus fare cap at the same time as freezing fuel duty, not even reversing the emergency 5p cut. That cut was brought in because of rising petrol prices; it's currently about 30p less per litre than it was at that point. There is no justification for prioritising keeping that now unneeded cut over bus journeys."  

hawkinspeter: "I'm with Carlton on the budget - such a tiny amount of money to allocate to the most effective investment we have. I was hoping that Labour might be forward-looking, but they're just looking backwards at the impossible personal motor car dream that the manufacturers spent a lot of time and money advertising."

11:07
Green Oil hit by i-Ride collapse... but launches world's longest bike brush

Green Oil has suffered as a result of i-Ride, a major UK cycling distributor, entering administration.

> Collapse of major UK cycling distributor "huge shock" after investor pulled out of Orro Bikes deal "at the very last minute" – but hope "someone in the industry" will rescue business

The brand told us it was still "owed thousands of pounds", a "huge hit for a small operation", bad timing as it has just launched its Green Oil Wet Chain Lube in Prevented Ocean Plastics and the world's longest bike-cleaning brush... in the words of David Brent... "You're still thinking about the bad news, aren't you?" 

Made entirely from sustainably sourced wood, the aptly named Green Oil Massive-Brush takes the crown as the world's longest production bike cleaning brush and has been designed to last over a decade, Green Oil tells us. Its aim is to be better than five cheap brushes and combines a claw brush, spoke brush, frame brush, tyre brush and drive chain brush in one. A Basil short of a full house.

It's priced at £47.99 for the Massive-Brush 1.0 and £52.99 for the Massive-Brush SLR.

"Cheap brushes out there look like good value," Green Oil says. "Five in a pack. Made of plastic. £25- £35. But why not have one decent brush for the whole bike? Should we support British Manufacturing and sustainable forestry? Yes. Should we use everything made of plastic and leave bits of plastic bristle in the environment? Hell no. The Massive-Brush is Plastic Free, it has over 5 different uses, and it's designed to last over 10 years."

10:55
Airbag bib shorts could become a reality in 2025
AerObag - 1 (1)

> Airbag bib shorts could become a reality in 2025

09:36
A "slap in the face" and not what was promised? Cycling community reacts to Budget

So, how has the Budget gone down in the cycling world? The response has been... mixed. Cycling UK gave credit to Labour for "recouping additional £100 million funding for cycling and walking infrastructure", but others have questioned if this goes far enough?

Critics of the new Labour budget, including Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer, have expressed frustration at the discounted fuel duty, with some describing the funding allocated to cycling as a "drop in the ocean".

Cyclist in London (Ruoyu Li on Unsplash), Rachel Reeves (World Economic Forum on Flickr, licensed via CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

> Cycling UK lauds Rachel Reeves for recouping additional £100 million for cycling & walking in Autumn Budget, but "disappointed" with another fuel duty freeze

Transport journalist Carlton Reid said it is not the "unprecedented level of funding" in cycling that Transport Secretary Louise Haigh promised was coming after the election victory. "Meanwhile, motorists get yet another fuel duty freeze. Climate change anyone?" Reid asked.

One reply to Carlton's post on social media called it "staggering" that Boris Johnson "is still the first AND last Prime Minister to do anything for cycling". Another said yesterday's Budget had "absolutely shafted active travel".

Harry Gray from Walk Ride Greater Manchester called the £100m "a slap in the face".

"A single junction can cost £1.6bn - we are talking about change in the bottom of the pocket being spent on walking and cycling," he wrote. "Gear Change under Boris Johnson had us up at £300m a year. As a side note, I've heard word on the grapevine that the £500m pothole funds will be available for local gov to spend on active travel too. Also, we are not clear if Greater Manchester and West Midlands are included in the £100m because of devolution.

"Alongside the freeze on fuel duty, this isn't the ambitious budget we were expecting."

London's Walking & Cycling Commissioner Will Norman said the £100m was "great to see", although Donnachadh McCarthy, the founder of Stop Killing Cyclists and director at Climate Media Coalition, replied saying he was surprised to see Norman's assessment and suggesting it was "better to stay quiet".

"Another £5.7b giveaway to car sector," he wrote. "£0.1b 'extra' for cycling is the same old breadcrumbs that will NOT build a national cycle network needed for health, kids safety, climate & pollution reduction."

Any more thoughts on the Budget? Get them in the comments and we'll share some later...

09:05
"Must get in front of cyclist, no matter what!": Reddit enjoys rider's footage of this incredibly pointless overtake

We stumbled across this on Reddit in a Subreddit dedicated to the noble pursuit of documenting "IdiotsInCars". Roll the tape...

[OC] Must get in front of cyclist, no matter what!
byu/the-real-vuk inIdiotsInCars

There's a lot to unpack from this, one of the most pointless overtakes we've ever had the pleasure/displeasure of seeing. Some suggested the driver had seen the truck in front pull away and thought the traffic might be moving away, hence the overtake, although we'd point out you'd want to wait until you're not on a bridge with a blind summit, perhaps?

Anyway, after that we get the rev of the engine mid-overtake, the emergency stop when the brake lights come on in front, a little chuckle from the rider, a wonderfully sarcastic thumbs up for the impressive manoeuvre and, of course, as is required for any MGIF (must get in front), the cyclist then sails on by as the queue of traffic comes to a standstill. Lovely stuff.

Once we'd scrolled past the replies defending the overtake, many seemingly applying US traffic rules to this situation filmed in the UK, we found the comments complimenting the rider for having perfected the sarcastic thumbs up, and another whose plays "car leapfrog" themself.

That is, the commenter explained: "My favourite game when riding in the city. Cars [drivers] are always doing incredibly risky manoeuvres to pass me between lights only to brake hard behind the next car. Then they have to watch me pass them and cross the intersection ahead. City drivers could save on fuel and brake pads if only they coasted slowly between intersection bottlenecks. Instead they have an innate predisposition to slower moving road users. What good is it to pass a cyclist yet gain nothing?"

"Must get in front of cyclist, no matter what!" (Reddit/the-real-vuk)

Summing up the mixed response to the video, we'll end with a comment by someone called... *checks notes* Poetic_Shart... "This sub is full of idiots. If the cyclist was a car and got cut off like that everyone would be up in arms. The bias against cyclists is ridiculous. People have to learn some patience or get off the road."

Right, that's probably enough Reddit for one day...

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Add new comment

31 comments

Avatar
Sriracha | 15 min ago
2 likes

For an entertaining take on Theseus's Paradox, Google Trigger's Broom (video clip). Comedy Gold, and an education.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=56yN2zHtofM

Avatar
didsthewinegeek | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Reeves focused on the 2 things that we have been waiting 14 years for a Government to focus on, the NHS and Education. 

There's no magic wand to make everything right in one go. Start on the most important things that society needs, and work on the others as you go along. 

Sure if this government righted everything in one wave of the wand, you bhoys wouldn't have anything to complain about. That wouldn't do would it?

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to didsthewinegeek | 2 hours ago
2 likes

If they fixed everything in one go I suspect we'd have issues with either the tax bill or whoever was auditing their claims.

Are you aware of the link between the NHS & active travel? Asking for a bunch of friends.

Avatar
andystow | 4 hours ago
2 likes

All through the Massive Brush video, I see a brush being useless at cleaning a bike, with big black streaks where he just used it.

Also, I don't think I've ever seen a guy as enthusiastic about a product as purple hair man at 0:12.

Avatar
mitsky | 6 hours ago
2 likes

And when talking about pointless MGIFs...

https://youtu.be/S7enDsD5bpc

Avatar
mitsky | 6 hours ago
2 likes

"Mum settles legal action over air pollution death"
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5yx6leg4nqo

Ironically, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah is against LTNs.
https://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/nick-ferrari/appalling-councils-f...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ella-adookissidebrah-rep...

Avatar
brooksby | 6 hours ago
3 likes

Cycling will be more dangerous due to council clampdowns, say campaigners (Gruniaad)

Critics of cycling bans in city centres say they unfairly punish cyclists and push them on to congested roads

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2024/oct/31/cycling-clampdowns-city-cou...

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to brooksby | 5 hours ago
3 likes

Shame the article didn't do a better job of distinguishing between legal EAPCs and illegal electric motorbikes "ebikes". It was alluded to, but wasn't made at all clear.

Also would have liked a bit more generally commentary on PSPOs, which I think give local authorities too much power to criminalise people without proper scrutiny (this article is old but nothing has changed https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2015/sep/08/pspos-new-control-orders-public-spaces-asbos-freedoms).

Also enjoyed this nugget:

Quote:

who hails the PSPO for helping to revitalise [Grimsby] town centre by stopping loitering

I.e. we want people to come and spend time in the town centre, but as long as they don't spend too much time there. (And also nicely highlights my previous point - it's now criminal to simply spend time in a public place).

Avatar
qwerty360 replied to OnYerBike | 4 hours ago
3 likes

OnYerBike wrote:

Also enjoyed this nugget:

Quote:

who hails the PSPO for helping to revitalise [Grimsby] town centre by stopping loitering

I.e. we want people to come and spend time in the town centre, but as long as they don't spend too much time there. (And also nicely highlights my previous point - it's now criminal to simply spend time in a public place).

Whats the betting that if I turned up in a nice smart polo shirt and loitered in the middle of the town centre for a few days no-one would notice.

While if one of my younger (bame) colleagues turned up in a scruffy hoody and loitered while eating a sandwich/coffee bought in said town centre they would be fined/kicked out within 5 minutes...

I can't see a 'no loitering' PSPO being used for anything but criminalising anyone the enforcers want to criminalise - your only loitering if we don't like the look of you...

Avatar
brooksby replied to OnYerBike | 4 hours ago
1 like

OnYerBike wrote:

Shame the article didn't do a better job of distinguishing between legal EAPCs and illegal electric motorbikes "ebikes". It was alluded to, but wasn't made at all clear.

But isn't that the common attitude?  I'd wager pretty much everybody you asked on the Clapham Omnibus would think that an electric motorbike (or as one blog I read puts it, "a smokeless moped") and a legal EAPC are the same thing.

Quote:

I.e. we want people to come and spend time in the town centre, but as long as they don't spend too much time there. (And also nicely highlights my previous point - it's now criminal to simply spend time in a public place).

Part of the problem is how much public space is actually pseudo-public space, and actually owned/managed by a private company (like Business Improvement Districts).  Wasn't there a William Gibson novel where everyone has to have a credit check on them before they're allowed into any shopping malls or other public places?

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
0 likes

brooksby wrote:

But isn't that the common attitude?  I'd wager pretty much everybody you asked on the Clapham Omnibus would think that an electric motorbike (or as one blog I read puts it, "a smokeless moped") and a legal EAPC are the same thing.

You're absolutely right that it is the common attitude, which is precisely why I think it would behove the media to try to rectify that situation rather than perpetuate it.

Particularly in this article - if the problem is people "using powerful e-bikes [...] zipping by at 20mph", then it seems like it would be helpful to point out that such vehicles are considered motor vehicles under the law (i.e. are not legal EAPCs), and so are not permitted in areas where motor vehicles are not permitted (i.e. pedestrian/cycle zones), and riders must be registered, insured etc. I assume that is what Mat MacDonald means when he says "there is already ample legislation to deal with that" but really could have done with spelling it out. There is some abiguity because he could have meant something like careless cycling laws which could be invoked if the manner of cycling is problematic, rather than the vehicle. 

Avatar
andystow replied to OnYerBike | 3 hours ago
6 likes

OnYerBike wrote:

I.e. we want people to come and spend time in the town centre, but as long as they don't spend too much time there. (And also nicely highlights my previous point - it's now criminal to simply spend time in a public place).

No loitering, unless you're doing your duty.

Avatar
stonojnr replied to andystow | 2 hours ago
3 likes

And we're all out of bubblegum

Avatar
Steve K | 6 hours ago
11 likes

For me - and nothing to do with cycling - the most depressing transport thing is to increase the bus fare cap at the same time as freezing fuel duty, not even reversing the emergency 5p cut.  That cut was brought in because of rising petrol prices; it's currently about 30p less per litre than it was at that point.  There is no justification for prioritising keeping that now unneeded cut over bus journeys.

Avatar
Benthic replied to Steve K | 5 hours ago
2 likes

Politicians don't tend to last long if they're completely technocratic.

Avatar
Carior | 7 hours ago
5 likes

I share a number of the frustrations about the budget.

As an EV driver I got a very unwelcome letter on Wednesday telling me in effect that the government doesn't make enough in VED from taxing petrol and diesel vehicles so I would now have to pay VED at the current normal tier (i.e. £190 per year). Meanwhile, people who bought dirty diesels through the 00s and early 10s under the "old" VED system will be paying a fraction of that (it was £20 on my 2010 A-class).  So whilst it is necessary to levy VED on my vehicle which doesn't emit anything in order to raise funds, we aren't willing to tax the people that actually do the f-ing emmissions.  Its very frustrating.

More interestingly, until you realise how little it is, was the extra money for road maintenance - however £500m vs the c. £16bn to fix all the pothole is again a drop in the ocean.  But its alright, we can continue to fund motorists to the tune of £5bn plus per year.  

Just imagine what we could do with £5bn - one obvious example is that that's the roads across the country being meaningfully less shit within 3 years - with knock on benefits to people property not getting trashed by poor quality infrastructre. And then at least when the motorists yell about paying for the roads they might have a bit more of a leg to stand on!

Avatar
Andrewbanshee replied to Carior | 6 hours ago
2 likes

EV's are heavier, create more particulates and road damage. Not excusing the ridiculous budget of course.

Avatar
Steve K replied to Andrewbanshee | 6 hours ago
1 like

Andrewbanshee wrote:

EV's are heavier, create more particulates and road damage. Not excusing the ridiculous budget of course.

I don't think the particulate bit is true. Regenerative breaking means there are not creating brake dust.

Avatar
wtjs replied to Steve K | 5 hours ago
3 likes

I don't think the particulate bit is true

It might be- they're all really heavy on big, fat, noisy tyres pushing out tyre dust. Diesels ought to be the greater menace, depending on how effective DPFs are

Avatar
Steve K replied to wtjs | 2 hours ago
0 likes

wtjs wrote:

I don't think the particulate bit is true

It might be- they're all really heavy on big, fat, noisy tyres pushing out tyre dust. Diesels ought to be the greater menace, depending on how effective DPFs are

Yeah, more tyre particulates, fewer from brakes.  Overall, less pollution. 

Avatar
mark1a replied to Steve K | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Some opinions on this here:

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/feb/26/electric-cars-air-pollu...

Avatar
levestane replied to Carior | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Life cycle assessment of electric vehicles.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969721079493

The only serious way to address overshoot of multiple planetary boundaries is to reduce global resource use to about 30% of current. At this point the term 'sustainability' is more than marketing wash.

Avatar
brooksby replied to levestane | 3 hours ago
0 likes

levestane wrote:

The only serious way to address overshoot of multiple planetary boundaries is to reduce global resource use to about 30% of current. At this point the term 'sustainability' is more than marketing wash.

Really?  Well, we're f-ed as a civilisation then, aren't we?  Maybe the species will survive, but we won't have the shiny stuff any more.

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 7 hours ago
12 likes

I'm with Carlton on the budget - such a tiny amount of money to allocate to the most effective investment we have. I was hoping that Labour might be forward-looking, but they're just looking backwards at the impossible personal motor car dream that the manufacturers spent a lot of time and money advertising.

Avatar
Mr Hoopdriver replied to hawkinspeter | 7 hours ago
7 likes

It's symptomatic of the system we have that we 'laud' breadcrumbs.

I was expecting fuel duty to be raised, it's an ideal time, world oil prices are low, pump prices are low too so banging up duty would've been lower impact than it was last year when petrol and diesel were over £1.50/l.

As a whole, the budget was 'more of the same' with no account taken of the elephant on a skateboard thundering towards us in the form of climate change and environmental breakdown.

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to hawkinspeter | 5 hours ago
2 likes

There is no point being forward looking if you lose the next election and based on the astonishing amount of anti-Labour media since day one and the fact most Tory voters probably wouldn't have any issue blaming Brexit and the last 14 years of shit leadership on Labour somehow, you can't just go in all guns blazing. 

Its nice to think that a radical and massively unpopular policy would win the hearts and minds of people by the time the next election comes around but it won't. People are squeezed financially at the moment so upping fuel duty would be deeply unpopular. 

Labour can either try and move towards a better country whilst toeing the line on unpopular policies and hopefully get a decade or more to do things or they can go down in a blaze of glory, have most of their changes undone and the country in another mess in 10 years which they have to start again on. 

We tend to be very idealistic on here when perhaps a slice of realism is necessary. Doesn't matter if people are the dregs of society or have completely the wrong views on everything. Their vote is as good as yours and Labour wouldn't even be this position if our voting system was proportional representation. 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to mctrials23 | 5 hours ago
1 like

mctrials23 wrote:

There is no point being forward looking if you lose the next election and based on the astonishing amount of anti-Labour media since day one and the fact most Tory voters probably wouldn't have any issue blaming Brexit and the last 14 years of shit leadership on Labour somehow, you can't just go in all guns blazing. 

Its nice to think that a radical and massively unpopular policy would win the hearts and minds of people by the time the next election comes around but it won't. People are squeezed financially at the moment so upping fuel duty would be deeply unpopular. 

Labour can either try and move towards a better country whilst toeing the line on unpopular policies and hopefully get a decade or more to do things or they can go down in a blaze of glory, have most of their changes undone and the country in another mess in 10 years which they have to start again on. 

We tend to be very idealistic on here when perhaps a slice of realism is necessary. Doesn't matter if people are the dregs of society or have completely the wrong views on everything. Their vote is as good as yours and Labour wouldn't even be this position if our voting system was proportional representation. 

I get your point, but investing in active travel infrastructure can be easily justified by many studies on return on investment. I suppose I'm looking for a rational, analytical style of governing rather than the knee-jerk follow the newspapers populism style.

Avatar
alexuk replied to hawkinspeter | 4 hours ago
0 likes

In 2016, the Conservative Government invested 316m I think? Now your beloved Labour throws you a 100m pitance. The delusion so many of you have, is that you think Labour are any different. Political parties are nothing but crime syndicates, only looking after themselves. Conservative, Labour, LibDem; they don't care about you, they really dont, yet they sucker you in to vote for them and have you trash other parties all day long. Public opinion needs to change, to affect more support for cycling infra investment, but that wont happen while hate-filled one-sided NPC mob sites, such as this one, propogate conflict. Honestly, this site has fast become a mirror of the Telegraph, for the hate and niave one-sided view on everything. You should merge into one site, you all deserve each other, you really do. Now cue my buddy Rendal, to respond with more hate, name calling and prove the point again, as he always does - thanks buddy! laugh

Avatar
SimoninSpalding replied to alexuk | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Hi Alex, thanks for popping in!

I have found the link that you were missing for your reference to £316 million.

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/cycle-funding-and-bike-lanes-is-the...

I note that whilst a figure of £316 million is mentioned, it appears to be for the period of 2016-2021. So my rudimentary maths has that coming out at £63.2m per year. Obviously the money spent by this government will not go as far due to the catastrophic inflation we have suffered under the previous administration.

Avatar
Bungle_52 replied to mctrials23 | 4 hours ago
2 likes

They've got 5 years. If they can encourage people out of cars and on to bikes then those people will experience the freedom of cycling along with the improvements in physical and mental health that go with it. That in turn will reduce demand for NHS and social services. If that doesn't convince enough people to reelect tham then we may as well give up.

Pages

Latest Comments

 