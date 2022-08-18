"I get irrationally angry about cyclists": Jeremy Kyle and GB News' primetime anti-cycling bingo ranting; "Not sure if we were cycling or swimming": Riding in the rain; Quintana denies using tramadol, pulls out of Vuelta + more on the live blog

Admits he’s irrational — Roly West (@rolywest) August 18, 2022

BalladOfStruth is moving "on Sunday to somewhere were I'll be working fully remotely. I'm feeling very happy that I won’t be on the bike in commuter traffic for a while — the bile being spewed out in the media at the moment is genuinely really scary when you know that a non-trivial amount of drivers are using it to justify actually going out and punishing cyclists."

Cycloid added: "Hatred begets hatred — the volume has just been turned up again."

IanMK noticed something very interesting in Kyle's rant..."'How do you get to use the highways with no licence, no insurance, and without paying any tax, and with absolutely no speed limit? The answer is, of course, as easy as riding a bike...'

"Hold on a minute... Because I ride a bike I don't have to pay tax? I must be owed '000s. Just off to hand my notice in. When I return can somebody tell me where I claim my rebate?" Worth looking into...

PRSboy added: "Wait 'til folk find out about all the EV drivers, including those in £120k Porsche Taycans, who pay no 'road tax'. Not only that, but there are an increasing amount of EV-only parking spaces.

"The irony of the quoted statement is that anyone can ride a bike and enjoy the benefits! It's not like some special club. It is the most accessible and equitable form of transport there is.

"I really struggle to understand the vitriol being directed at cyclists in the media. I don't mind a bit of ribbing but this is getting ridiculous and is downright harassment, abetted by the Government.

"Look at the great young lad who cycled to Paris in memory of his daddy. Does Kyle honestly feel angry about him?"

Take a dip into the comments for ChrisB200SX's alternative debate with Kyle. Somehow I'm not sure Talk TV would want that broadcast...

And lastly...