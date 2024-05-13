“I was just glad to get through that stage”: Geraint Thomas slams “unsafe” Giro d’Italia descent with potholes at Naples; Shocking crash as distracted team car driver talking to cyclist hits another rider; Novak’s bike helmet djoke + more on the live blog

Bizarre scenes at under-19 women’s road race at the French national cycling championships in Altkirch, Alsace took place yesterday, as a team director busy talking to his own rider lost focus of the road and ended up touching the wheel of another cyclist in the front, bringing both of them down.
Amandine Muller from Grand-Est and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes’ Célia Gery were in the lead of the race, with the rest of the peloton over three minutes behind. Footage shared by France 3 Alsace shows that with just 31 kilometres to go, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes’ DS Julien Guiborel, who was talking to Gery, didn’t see Muller move slightly to the right and made contact with her rear wheel.
What followed looked like a nasty crash, as Gery, following closely behind Muller, also came down. Fortunately, both the riders came out alright in the crash, with Gery taking the win and Muller finishing second, three minutes and forty-two seconds behind.
“It was more of a scare than harm, and we were able to continue racing quickly,” Gery said after the race. “I wasn’t thinking much as I crossed the line… It’s unfortunate that this happened between us.”
Guiborel, who was a pro cyclist between 2000 and 2005 himself, said: “Personally, it takes away from the joy of the victory. I would have felt even worse if Amandine hadn’t finished second. I can’t apologise enough to both of them.”
> Julian Alaphilippe taken down by crash involving his own team car
Pro Cycling UK reports that Muller, visibly emotional after the race, said: “I tried to keep up at the end of the last lap, but it was quite complicated.”
The incident has drawn scathing criticism and outrage at the driving standards of the team cars seen in many cycling races, with people commenting “that man should never drive a car again”, and that the “team needs to be suspended”.
One person wrote on Twitter: “why does this s*** keep happening. These guys are DRIVING a car - focus on the road and especially on the riders god damn,” while another said: “They let anyone drive in these races, why isn't there a proficiency test!?”
Meanwhile, another person criticised Gery’s actions, saying: “How the hell can she get back on her bike and not check on the other rider.”
As bizarre as this incident seems to me, this is surely not the first time we’re seeing the impact of a car driver’s actions in a cycling race. Perhaps the most famous one is back from the 2011 Tour de France, when a French TV car veered into the path of Team Sky rider Juan Antonio Flecha and knocked him off his bike, while Vaconsleil-DCM rider Johnny Hoogerland was catapulted into a barbed fence.
> ASO throw car that hit Team Sky's Flecha out of Tour de France
Perhaps more recently, the sports director of Team BikeExchange car rear-ended cyclist Pieter Serry on the final climb of the Giro d’Italia stage six in 2021. The crash happened as the team manager was retrieving jackets from a race commissaires’ vehicle, which had earlier been handed to them ahead of the final climb.
Thankfully, Serry was able to get back on his bike and complete the final 12 kilometres of the race, while team’s DS Gene Bates was thrown out of the Grand Tour and the manager was fined 2,000 Swiss Francs (£1,570).
Even more bizarrely, world champion Julian Alaphilippe was taken down by a crash at Brabantse Pijl in April 2022, which was caused by his own team car trying to overtake the peloton and instead colliding with a Cofidis rider.
Alaphilippe fell in the pile-up at the finish line, with one lap to go, of the Belgian one-day race as his support car tried to overtake the peloton to follow Remco Evenepoel who was part of the lead group, 45 seconds ahead.
clearly this is nonsense, a bike and a car side by side are the same width wehther the bike is on the right or left of the car. If anything, the car should be able to pass closer to the adjacent car thean to the cyclist in between the cars, for obvious safety reasons.
And of course while you don't NEED to look at the person you are talking to, the natural tendancy is to look at people you are trying to listen to, so it is not entirely unexpected that the DS becomes distracted.
How can incidents like this be stopped in the future?
disqualify the riders of the team, if the driver of the team car is doing anything race related other than simply driving the car.
It seems incredible to me that Gery and Muller are in the breakaway the DS of Gery takes them both down by hitting Muller. Gery gets up before Muller and races on careless of Muller being down. Gery takes the stage with Muller second. If a rider takes another rider down in an at fault collision in a sprint, I think they would not be allowed to claim the stage win. But OK for the DS to do it?
How can incidents like this be stopped in future?
Disable the electric motor/window winder for the drivers window with the window in the closed position.
So, we're not allowed to use a mobile whilst driving (and rightly so!) yet in cycle races the driver is allowed to use a radio, hand out bottles, shout to riders travelling along side, all whilst trying to navigate a busy road full of multiple different vulnerable people. There are racers focusing purely on their position relative to their competitors, medical motorbikes, camera motorbikes, race support motorbikes, other team cars, and countless supporters/spectators at the road side. All often at quite high speed with a great sense of urgency. The team car driver should be entirely focussed on DRIVING, and NOTHING else.
I'm surprised there is not a required standard, a test, and an authorisation for driving around a professional cycle race.
Does Health & Safety Law and a "safe systems" approach (the British term for "passive" or "sustainable" safety, I think) apply?
Is it different by country?
The start point should be the driver drives, nothing else.
The DS can DS from the passenger seat and do that job better if they are not also driving.
I've been saying this for years; a dedicated driver and nothing else. The DS/manager sits in the passenger seat.......
It's a terrible look for the sport when the DS is driving, talking into the radio, handing out bottles/food, etc - and watching the race on a large screen.
They often do now, and they must have a UCI license to drive in the convoy.
But the complication is the general road rule is the cars take the right hand side, of the road, because thats where theyd normally be drivimg on European roads, and it's safer for them to be there.
This always forces the rider towards the left side of the car which is where the driver sits, so that's where the DS sits and 99% of the time it works fine.
The guy in this clip wasn't paying enough attention, he will be fined for it, and likely banned from driving in the next race or stage because of it.
If they really can't cope with switching to the other side of a closed road then the obvious way around that is to say that the DS has to sit behind the driver in the rear seat and they can hand out the advice and bidons from there. You say "the guy in this clip wasn't paying enough attention", I would argue that no DS who is handing out food and drink or chatting with a rider alongside whilst at the same time driving is paying enough attention, if you did that on a public road you would quite rightly lay yourself open to charges of driving without due care and attention. A driver in as fraught and frenetic a scenario as a mass start cycle race should be concentrating 100% on safe driving without any distractions.
As a sidenote, in the days when mechanics would lean out of the car to adjust brakes, cleats, headsets et cetera on the move (I think that's been banned now?) as I recall it was nearly always with the cyclist riding along to the right of the car, so they found it perfectly possible then.
They do when they race in the UK, because the general rule in the UK says the cars in the race convoy must all be on the left side of the road.
So you always get the passenger side dealing with the riders, except when they forget or are British teams who dont race in Europe much so don't bother with lhd cars.
I think rear seat DS's would be worse as the rider would be behind the drivers view of them and its probably part of why magic spannering like that was stopped.
The main reason, if I recall correctly, they banned mechanics working on the move was because there were a number of incidents that could have ended in tragedy where the mechanic was hanging out of the window working on the bike and the door flew open. When riders go back to the doctor's car they get treated by the doctor from the back seat behind the driver and that doesn't seem to cause any problems.
It's a fair point about driving on the right but generally the DS isn't the only person in the car. So the DS could sit in the left side rear passenger seat looking after riders while someone else drives.
It would be fine 100% of the time if the DS sat behind the driver.
The car appears to have an additional passenger seat, with a handy window,
rightjust behind the driver on the left side of the car.
I absolutely agree, there should be, but there should also be a simple basic law that the driver does nothing but drive, doesn't hand out bidons and gels, doesn't take in discarded clothing, doesn't talk to the riders either in person or on the radio...the driver should just drive and the DS should sit in the passenger seat with all rider interactions taking place on that side of the car.
I get Adam Hansen's point about where the cars position themselves on the road to allow other cars to pass, but why does the interaction have to be with someone in the front of the car, and you can also get cars with the steering wheel on the other side, both of which would remove the need for the driver to be involved, except that I suspect most DS have egos even bigger than their riders and so they HAVE to drive.