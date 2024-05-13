“I was just glad to get through that stage”: Geraint Thomas slams “unsafe” Giro d’Italia descent with potholes at Naples; Shocking crash as distracted team car driver talking to cyclist hits another rider; Novak’s bike helmet djoke + more on the live blog

Bizarre scenes at under-19 women’s road race at the French national cycling championships in Altkirch, Alsace took place yesterday, as a team director busy talking to his own rider lost focus of the road and ended up touching the wheel of another cyclist in the front, bringing both of them down.

Amandine Muller from Grand-Est and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes’ Célia Gery were in the lead of the race, with the rest of the peloton over three minutes behind. Footage shared by France 3 Alsace shows that with just 31 kilometres to go, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes’ DS Julien Guiborel, who was talking to Gery, didn’t see Muller move slightly to the right and made contact with her rear wheel.

What followed looked like a nasty crash, as Gery, following closely behind Muller, also came down. Fortunately, both the riders came out alright in the crash, with Gery taking the win and Muller finishing second, three minutes and forty-two seconds behind.

Amandine Muller (Grand Est) et Célia Gery (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) ont été accidentellement heurtées par le véhicule de l'équipe Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, au 31ᵉ kilomètre de la course féminine U19 des championnats de cyclisme de l'avenir 2024https://t.co/tQH29yyWZk pic.twitter.com/7LHxwEACmO — France 3 Alsace (@F3Alsace) May 12, 2024

“It was more of a scare than harm, and we were able to continue racing quickly,” Gery said after the race. “I wasn’t thinking much as I crossed the line… It’s unfortunate that this happened between us.”

Guiborel, who was a pro cyclist between 2000 and 2005 himself, said: “Personally, it takes away from the joy of the victory. I would have felt even worse if Amandine hadn’t finished second. I can’t apologise enough to both of them.”

> Julian Alaphilippe taken down by crash involving his own team car

Pro Cycling UK reports that Muller, visibly emotional after the race, said: “I tried to keep up at the end of the last lap, but it was quite complicated.”

The incident has drawn scathing criticism and outrage at the driving standards of the team cars seen in many cycling races, with people commenting “that man should never drive a car again”, and that the “team needs to be suspended”.

One person wrote on Twitter: “why does this s*** keep happening. These guys are DRIVING a car - focus on the road and especially on the riders god damn,” while another said: “They let anyone drive in these races, why isn't there a proficiency test!?”

Meanwhile, another person criticised Gery’s actions, saying: “How the hell can she get back on her bike and not check on the other rider.”

That one day where there are no cars parked on the route, no curves in the last km, nobody signing their opi and omi, no horses running loose...this guy turns up. — Arjan (@Ajmetcijfertjes) May 12, 2024

As bizarre as this incident seems to me, this is surely not the first time we’re seeing the impact of a car driver’s actions in a cycling race. Perhaps the most famous one is back from the 2011 Tour de France, when a French TV car veered into the path of Team Sky rider Juan Antonio Flecha and knocked him off his bike, while Vaconsleil-DCM rider Johnny Hoogerland was catapulted into a barbed fence.

> ASO throw car that hit Team Sky's Flecha out of Tour de France

Perhaps more recently, the sports director of Team BikeExchange car rear-ended cyclist Pieter Serry on the final climb of the Giro d’Italia stage six in 2021. The crash happened as the team manager was retrieving jackets from a race commissaires’ vehicle, which had earlier been handed to them ahead of the final climb.

Les images surréalistes de la chute de Pieter Serry, fauché en pleine montée par la voiture de la Bike Exchange. #Giro pic.twitter.com/2B8Ff6IQfI — Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) May 13, 2021

Thankfully, Serry was able to get back on his bike and complete the final 12 kilometres of the race, while team’s DS Gene Bates was thrown out of the Grand Tour and the manager was fined 2,000 Swiss Francs (£1,570).

Even more bizarrely, world champion Julian Alaphilippe was taken down by a crash at Brabantse Pijl in April 2022, which was caused by his own team car trying to overtake the peloton and instead colliding with a Cofidis rider.

Alaphilippe fell in the pile-up at the finish line, with one lap to go, of the Belgian one-day race as his support car tried to overtake the peloton to follow Remco Evenepoel who was part of the lead group, 45 seconds ahead.