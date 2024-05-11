Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 906: Walkers Crisps van driver makes close pass on cyclist

Greater Manchester Police issue warning letter following incident near Wigan last month
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, May 11, 2024 16:27
5

A cyclist who caught on camera a very close pass from the driver of a Walkers Crisps van has been told by police that the driver was issued with a warning letter.

Barry, the road.cc reader who was on the receiving end of the close pass, told us that it happened shortly before noon on 23 April.

“I was cycling along Bickershaw Lane in Bickershaw near Wigan when a large Walkers Crisps van passed extremely close to me,” he said.

“I have had other close passes whilst out cycling but this was a bit to close for comfort it really startled me.

“I felt this was a case of inconsiderate and irresponsible driving and had to be reported to the police,” continued Barry, who reported it via Greater Manchester Police’s Operation Snap Portal.

He has subsequently been told that the footage was reviewed by a Roads Policing Officer, and that “a Letter Of Warning was sent to the Driver/Keeper of the vehicle.”

In its email, the force added: “Your help in taking the time to make us aware of this matter is greatly appreciated and will improve the safety on the roads of Greater Manchester.”

Barry said that he had also emailed Walkers Crisps “and provided them with the video footage but they have not got back to me yet.”

We have also contacted the company and will update this article with their response should we receive one.

Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

ktache | 3 hours ago
1 like

Ironic four foot retro reflective SLOW in the road too...

Avatar
anagallis_arvensis | 5 hours ago
1 like

Good job it's not Thames Valley police as it's not a close pass according to them if you can't see the bike in the video

Avatar
eburtthebike | 6 hours ago
1 like

Just the most visible manifestation of motornomativity.  Drivers have been told for so long that the roads are theirs that they believe it, and anyone else has no right to be there.  Currently being promoted by your friendly local tory party.

Avatar
Hirsute | 7 hours ago
3 likes

Points or a course minimum. The driver is paid to be doing this job.

Gary Bloody Lineker !

Avatar
lukei1 | 7 hours ago
3 likes

Laughable that that is only a warning letter, they should only be for ambiguous cases or driving where there is not a specific law broken

Issuing a warning letter here is just a sign of laziness by the Police surely

