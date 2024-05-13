James May (CC BY-SA 2.0 licence by Airwolfhound:Flickr)
James May rubbishes "nonsense" ideas to regulate cyclists in response to fatal collision
Former Top Gear presenter said regulation was "completely against the spirit" of riding a bike and "trying to cure the world's problems by adding more admin is pointless and expensive and makes life miserable"...
James May has spoken out against some of the measures to more strictly regulate cyclists that have been touted across print and broadcast media debates in the week since it was reported that a coroner's inquest had been told that no charges would be brought against a cyclist riding laps of London's Regent's Park when he crashed into a pensioner, causing her fatal injuries.
Last week, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said tougher laws for dangerous cyclists are "under review" and will be considered "with an open mind", the comments coming after Conservative Party colleague Sir Iain Duncan Smith tabled a series of amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill that would see cyclists subject to stricter laws if they ride dangerously and kill or injure.
However, much of the discussion in the press has also centred around other forms of regulation for cyclists — talk of number plates, mandatory insurance and other measures re-emerging despite the government's repeated insistence that it has no plans to introduce such requirements.
The frenzied coverage across many of the national newspapers, talk radio shows and television coverage followed the news first reported over the last bank holiday weekend that Brian Fitzgerald, a cyclist riding laps of Regent's Park at a speed of between 25 and 29mph when involved in a collision which saw a pensioner die two months later from her injuries, would not face charges.
Addressing the case, and the subsequent debates, former Top Gear presenter May told Times Radio: "I don't think people should try to achieve personal bests through places like London. And I don't think people should race around the park. I think that is disrespectful and irresponsible and can lead to accidents.
"The vast majority of people can't achieve even 20 miles an hour on a bicycle. I ride a lot in London, and I'm not particularly fit and I'm getting quite old. But even so, my average speed is usually ten to 12 miles an hour and I'm putting my back into it.
"Trying to cure the world's problems by adding more admin is pointless and expensive and makes life miserable. I've been listening to various debates, including one yesterday on another radio station. There were some terrible things being said on that about regulating bicycles, and bicycles were being blamed for drivers speeding and people were saying insurance would make bicycles safer and all sorts of things that were, to my mind, nonsense."
The comments come as it has this morning been reported that the Royal Parks, the charity which manages eight royal parks in London, has written to Strava asking for the Regent's Park Outer Circle segment to be removed.
"We were extremely sorry to hear of the incident which resulted in the death of Hilda Griffiths. We will continue to work with local stakeholders, including cycling groups, to inform our approach. We have made contact and will follow up with cycling apps such as Strava to request removal of the Outer Circle in the Regent's Park as a segment on the app," a spokesperson said.
The attention of the Telegraph and Daily Mail has been captured by the story, the former reporting this weekend that a dog walker had been injured in another collision involving a cyclist in the park. Paolo Dos Santos suffered facial injuries and was knocked unconscious, reportedly when she was hit by a cyclist overtaking a driver "said to be observing the 20mph speed limit".
Meanwhile, the Mail sent a reporter with a speed gun to the park, publishing a story headlined: "The speed limit in Regent's Park is 20. Cars obey it. But we clocked cyclists at 32 — and after an elderly woman died having been hit by a speeding bike, it's just more proof it's one rule for lycra louts"
Hilda Griffiths, aged 81, died two months after a collision which happened shortly after 7am on a Saturday morning in June 2022, the pensioner suffering injuries including broken bones and bleeding on the brain. Mr Fitzgerald told the inquest that he had "zero reaction time" to avoid Ms Griffiths, who had been walking her dog and was crossing the road to a pedestrian island, when she stepped out in front of the group of cyclists riding laps of the park.
While the speed limit in the park is 20mph, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that it does not apply to people riding bicycles, and that the case was closed because there was "insufficient evidence for a real prospect of conviction".
Ms Griffiths' son, Gerald, has appeared on TV in the past week urging for the law to be reformed.
"With 35 or more cycling clubs with hundreds of members in the park, it was only a matter of time before tragic outcomes occurred," he said. "The laws are inadequate and need to change. If any other type of vehicles were travelling over the speed limit in that same formation – essentially tailgating – they would be committing an offence."
A conclusion of "accidental cycling collision death" was recorded by the assistant coroner. Cyclists can face charges for being involved in a collision in which a pedestrian is killed, Charlie Alliston in 2017 sentenced to 18 months in a youth offenders facility after being convicted by a jury at the Old Bailey of "causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving" in connection with the death of Kim Briggs, a woman he struck as she crossed London's Old Street.
Alliston was riding a fixed-wheel bicycle that had no front brake and was cleared of a separate charge of manslaughter.
Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.
It would be interesting to know how much income each of these 'news' sites make from Oil and Motor Industry sponsorship. I expect the amount of anti cycling bullshit they spout has a direct correlation. We all know that the suggested legislation and controls for cyclists has nothing to do with making the roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists and motorists are never at threat of injury or death from pedestrians or cyclists (unless I catch up with one of the bastards after a close pass)
With Paolo Dos Santos I think the bad bit was that the cyclist was overtaking the car by going the wrong side of the pedestrian island. So anyone crossing may not consider looking the way the cyclist was approaching from. I would call that high risk cycling when there is someone on the refuge or crossing the road not to mention disobeying the pass this side arrow. .
I think the bad bit was that the cyclist was overtaking the car by going the wrong side of the pedestrian island
I hadn't picked this up- if true, it changes things entirely.
If true I would agree. I would actually want a dangerous cycling charge, though if we were going for car-law parity would probably only be careless.
If you go for car law and punishment parity you could ride along with bodecia style wheel swords cutting the legs out from under pedestrians deliberately and get asked (firmly) to please try harder next time to not do that if at all possible please.
I was curious if the DM had any evidence for this assertion - after all, they had just sent a reporter with a speed gun to the park. So I took one for the team and looked up the story.
Funnily enough, the story provides zero information about the speeds cars were recorded travelling at.
Maybe the DM would like to station a reporter in the village I live in and see how many drivers break the 30 mph speed limit !
My village has had a 20 mph speed limit for nearly two years.
The parish council put a sign up on the village information board, reporting the results of their having one of those smily face speed detectors up at various points around the village for a couple of months last summer.
The overall average speed was 23 mph. For every 250 vehicles, 222 were travelling under 30mph, 27 were travelling at 30-40 mph and 1 was travelling over 40mph.
I recently put this up (mostly as a wind up tbf). You'll be shocked and stunned (not!) at how many excused a 25 mph overtake in a 20 mph.
https://twitter.com/secret_squidgle/status/1785965196076265815?t=4N9mCgX...
I've got a lot of time for Mr May (always been confused as to why such a seemingly decent chap can bear to work with someone like Clarkson) but that statement is a bit silly. Firstly, as has been widely noted, training in a pace line is not racing, if people were racing on any public road without suitable permissions and safeguards that should of course be condemned and they should be sanctioned for any incidents they cause, but the cyclist in the case in question was not racing. Secondly, the fact of the road being in a park makes it no different to any other London road, it's a standard road with wide pavements either side and there's no more reason a cyclist shouldn't ride on it at a decent pace, as long as they are careful, than any other road. Some of the coverage in certain "newspapers" has stressed the "in a park" aspect of the incident as if the cyclist was ploughing straight through the middle of innocent dog walkers and picnickers, which anyone who has ridden round the Outer Circle, or even just looked at the pictures on Streetview, knows is very far from the case.
I think that you are somewhat splitting hairs with the wording that Mr May was using. Although Mr Fitzgerald was not in a race, according to what was reported to the coroner they were travelling at up to 29 mph in aerodynamic “pace line” formation. The dictionary definition of "racing" includes "moving swiftly" which I think is a fair description of what was going on.
I agree with May that there are appropriate public places where you can do this and not-so appropriate places. Regent's Park would not be one of the places where I would be riding “pace line” formation. There are too many people, dogs etc (stuff that you are not in control of) for it to be safe.
When you are no. 2 or more in the line, your forward visibility and ability to react is greatly reduced. Whether you are driving or riding a bike, you need to be able to react and stop if necessary. It doesn't sound like what they were doing was particularly smart or careful, even if it was strictly speaking legal.
You're completely ignoring the point I made about the fact that just because it encircles the park the Outer Circle is no different to any other road in London, it's actually generally sparsely populated with people because people simply cross it to go to the green parts of the park, nobody really walks around it. Where would you say would be an appropriate public place and what would make it more appropriate than the Outer Circle?
The outer circle does not entirely encircle the park, about 1/4 is within the park boundaries (park on both sides) and the other 3/4 has the park on 1 side and mostly residential on the other. Pedestrians have to cross the outer circle to get into the inner section of the park. This is why I don’t think that pacing is a smart move and you cannot be “careful” while you are in a pace line at up 29mph.
More suitable locations are out of town B roads, especially those out in the countryside where there aren't any pavements and therefore no unexpected pedestrians crossing the road. Most of my riding is done in the Surrey Hills, Hampshire and West Sussex. There are loads of roads that are perfect for riding at any speed.
When I ride back into town where there is more traffic and people, I moderate my speed and keep my distance/head on a swivel ready for anyone who isn't paying attention. Unfortunately most people are tuned for cars and don't have an awareness for cycles.
Edit: Also don't forget all the parked cars on both sides of the road for a lot of the circle that really affect your visibility
So we now have to rely on a TV presenter to speak sense and our politicians to spout rubbish? It should be the other way round.
"Trying to cure the world's problems"...
..that is if any of the people advocating all this nonsense were actually trying to solve any problems...
That's untrue. They're trying to solve the problems of being noticed in politics - which in the modern world means "controversial" (it always did but we've information overload now). Plus appealing to those with power - in their party, or in general. Maybe even appeal to a few voters!
Voters are a detail of making your way in politics. At some point yes, you need to win votes but merely getting to that point requires making the right connections with those with power, influence and money. There are things such as "safe (insert party here) seats". Plus elections only happen every five years!
I doubt that's what May meant... but then your comment might be tongue in cheek.
Have you read that book, "How Westminster Works... And Why It Doesn't" by Ian Dunt? https://www.weidenfeldandnicolson.co.uk/titles/ian-dunt/how-westminster-... Explains these very points.
Thanks! At risk of confirming what I already thought I will add it to the list. No doubt there will be much which proves my prejudices "not even wrong". I hope...