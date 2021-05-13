Support road.cc

Sports director thrown off Giro d’Italia after rear-ending rider in team car

Driver of Team BikeExchange car hit Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Pieter Serry on today’s final climb
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, May 13, 2021 21:30
Team BikeExchange sports director Gene Bates has been thrown out of the Giro d’Italia after he rear-ended Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Pieter Serry on the final climb of today’s sixth stage of the race.

Team manager Matt White was also fined 2,000 Swiss Francs (£1,570) as a result of the incident, which happened as he retrieved jackets from a race commissaires’ vehicle, that had earlier been handed to them ahead of the final climb.

Following the incident, staff from the Team BikeExchange car rushed to help Serry, who was able to remount his bike and complete the remaining 12 kilometres of the stage to Ascoli Piceno, won by Bahrain Victorious rider Gino Mader.

Groupama-FDJ’s Attila Valter took over the race leader’s maglia rosa – the first Hungarian to wear it, a year after the 2020 edition had been scheduled to start in Budapest before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

