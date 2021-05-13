Sports director thrown off Giro d’Italia after rear-ending rider in team car

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
The same thought did occur to me as I watched a drug dealer in a car with deliberately obscured plates, parked fully on the pavement, serve his...
You are too polite
Those yellow, reflective taped bollards failed to make themselves visible. https://goo.gl/maps/Mk9GuhYCxvSerfVv9
What I really want to know with these is, is it going to work after a year or two stuffed in my spare tube bag on the chest strap....
It doesn't matter whether the cyclists felt fear. The test is whether a bystander of 'reasonable firmness' (lol!) would feel threatened - obvs....
Of the 3 patents seen today, you only comment on the button battery? ...
Because US law enables police officers to use a force greater than the suspect, as necessary, to overcome them when they are resisting arrest. A...
Couldn't agree more.
99% of the danger comes from drivers, but they are concentrating on the cyclists, and extending the length of time the cars are allowed to go...
Congrats on making up hardknott pass Bob! I must say I'm not scared of not making it up there, but of falling backwards, so I've never dared!