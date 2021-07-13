Cyclist caught out in flash flooding takes the plunge; Max Walscheid wins Tour de France wheelie contest with 174m record; MAAP opens store in Harrods; Lachlan Morton reaches Paris; Stage 16; The Bike Club expands membership + more on the live blog

The Slovakian Olympic committee has broken the news that Peter Sagan will not be taking part in the Olympics after undergoing surgery on his knee injury that forced him to abandon the Tour de France before stage 12. Aussie Jack Haig is also out after doctors suggested his collarbone fracture will take longer to heal than first thought.

Haig abandoned on stage three but had hoped he could recover in time for the mountainous road race route in Tokyo, which takes in 4,800m+ of climbing. Remco Evenepoel is one rider who will be on the start line in Japan...the Belgian has been out in Italy training specifically for the race by replicating the big climb with ascents of the infamous Mortirolo...

In a quick bit of any other Olympic business...Vincenzo Nibali did not start today's Tour stage. There's no need to worry though, the Shark of Messina was always planning to leave the race on the second rest day to fine tune his form ahead of the Games.