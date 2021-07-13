Cyclist caught out in flash flooding takes the plunge; Max Walscheid wins Tour de France wheelie contest with 174m record; MAAP opens store in Harrods; Lachlan Morton reaches Paris; Stage 16; The Bike Club expands membership + more on the live blog

The Bike Club, the UK's first monthly kids bike subscription service, has today announced it is launching a similar service for adult hybrid and road bikes. Members to the service can order bikes, have them delivered to their homes, with prices from £15 per month. Initially, the available models are the Forme Winster 1, Winster 2 and Forme Longcliffe road bike, but the Bike Club says it hopes to expand to more models in the future.
As part of the service, bikes are delivered just needing pedals attached before being ready to ride. In 2020, 15,000 new members signed up to the Bike Club, which was founded in 2016 by wife and husband team Alexandra Rico-Lloyd and James Symes, who believed in an alternative to bike ownership.
"This is an exciting step for everyone at the Bike Club, we’re thrilled to be the first in the UK to offer multi-discipline adult bikes on subscription," Alexandra Rico-Lloyd said.
‘’Based on the extraordinary growth we’ve seen over the past few years, expanding our offer to include adult bikes is a natural step. It’s clear that increasing numbers of people are looking for an alternative to the traditional model of bike ownership, and are looking for subscription services which are more sustainable, flexible, and affordable.
‘’This is an incredible time for cycling, and we can’t wait to see new members of the Bike Club out on their bikes in the weeks and months ahead.’’