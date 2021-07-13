Tour de France Stage 16: Patrick Konrad attacks from break to win in Saint-Gaudens

Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe, second to Trek-Segafredo’s Bauke Mollema in Quillan on Saturday, has won today’s Stage 16 of the Tour de France in Saint-Gaudens after launching a long-range attack from the break and riding solo to victory. With no major attacks from the overall contenders' group, Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates maintains a commanding advantage ahead of successive summit finishes in the next two stages.

On a rainy day in the Pyrenees as the race headed back into France following yesterday’s rest day in Andorra, the Austrian national champion, who was also second in a stage of the Giro d’Italia last year, was alone at the front of the race coming off the top of the day’s last major climb, the Col de Portet d’Aspet.

His closest pursuers, David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ and the Italian National champion, Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious, seemed to have the 29 year old in their sights on that ascent.

But on a very technical descent on wet roads – and passing the site where Olympic road champion Fabio Casartelli lost his life after crashing during the 1995 Tour de France – the pair eased off on their chase.

Konrad had an advantage of more than a minute as he headed up the day’s short, final categorised climb, around 800 metres long and crested with just under 7km to go, as he rode to the biggest win of his career - and his first outside the Austrian national championships, where he has twice won the road race.

Colbrelli finished second on the 169km stage from Pas de la Casa, with Team BikeExchange’s Michael Matthews third, both closing the gap on points classification leader Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-Quick Step, who came home in the gruppetto well inside the time limit.

Cavendish has 279 points, with Matthews now 37 points behind him in the race for the green jersey. Colbrelli leapfrogs Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix back into third place, but lies 47 points behind Matthews.

The yellow jersey group containing all the riders in the top ten of the general classification this morning crossed the line nearly 14 minutes down on the stage winner, defending champion Pogacar retaining his overall lead of 5 minutes 18 seconds over EF Education-Nippo’s Rigoberto Uran.

