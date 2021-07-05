Bradley Wiggins urges Ineos to let Geraint Thomas hunt stages; Ben O'Connor wins Strava with epic Tour de France breakaway; Lachlan Morton reaches Ventoux; Sign silliness; If you liked it then you shoulda put a 52t chainring on it + more on the live blog

Felt good to be back in the mix with the boys today 💪 What else is there to do but grit your teeth and get on with it. Ready for the rest day though 🤣 #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/RPQsfJnWxF — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 4, 2021

In the latest episode of his podcast on Eurosport, Sir Bradley Wiggins says he believes the Tour de France is far from over for Geraint Thomas and that a stage win should be his priority in the second and third weeks of the race. "I don’t remember a Tour like it for a long time," Wiggo said. "It’s been brutal. To think it’s only one week we’ve done. We’ve got two weeks left of the race and the field is decimated. It’s absolutely decimated.

"I don’t think this race is over for G yet. It is for GC definitely, it would be nice to see Ineos spread their numbers a bit and let G go up the road. He is capable of doing something like Ben O’Connor did and that is something you’re not used to seeing from a Team Sky or Ineos point of view. It would be lovely to see that."

Despite losing big time on GC, Thomas was back at the head of the peloton yesterday helping his teammate Richard Carapaz who sits in fifth place, five minutes behind Tadej Pogačar. At the back of the race, Mark Cavendish made the time cut, something his former teammate and track partner was delighted to see.

"I saw him getting dropped on the first climb, and he had three or four team-mates around him," Wiggins continued. "It shows the difference that a team makes to you, committed to a cause and committed to Mark as well and it shows he was lacking on the team front a couple of years ago, and he's back in his rightful place."

Cav may be eyeing a third stage win of the race on the lumpy run to Valence tomorrow on stage 10.