Where's Cav? No Manx Missile on SPOTY shortlist (BUT Dame Sarah Storey nominated); talkRADIO presenter Cristo Foufas continues anti-cycle lane crusade; Icyclo-cross craziness; Tree by bike; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Mark Cavendish was a surprising omission from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist announced this morning. Record-breaking Paralympic cyclist Dame Sarah Storey made the cut and will be up against Tyson Fury, Raheem Sterling, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley and hot favourite Emma Raducanu for the award.

> Mark Cavendish “violently attacked” in armed robbery at his Essex home

Fair enough, it's a tough gig narrowing the entire British stable of athletes down to six, and there's always going to be outrage, but no Cav has certainly got people talking...

On Twitter, Andrew Bain replied to the BBC's announcement: "Unbelievable decision not to include Mark Cavendish, the man responsible for the greatest sporting comeback of all time. Greater then Ali and Tiger combined. How can this be justified? It’s an absolute disgrace."

Another appalled fan said she wouldn't be voting for the first time in 50 years because of Cav (and Lewis Hamilton's) omission.

Brendan Gallagher said: "Where's Mark Cavendish? Biggest cycling story/achievement of the year x10 and then some, and where is Tom Daley's diving partner. He didn't win the gold medal on his own who chooses these shortlists?"

Stunned that Mark Cavendish isn't on the shortlist. Pulled off the greatest comeback since Lazarus in this year's Tour de France. A remarkable sporting story for the ages. — Tim McKenna (@TimMcKenna5) December 13, 2021

So, Mark Cavendish fights back from illness to win again on the greatest stage and yet doesn't make the list 🙈 — Simon Plackett (@longtallsally19) December 13, 2021

Oh well, at least now you don't have to choose between Cav and Dame Sarah Storey...