Where's Cav? No Manx Missile on SPOTY shortlist (BUT Dame Sarah Storey nominated); talkRADIO presenter Cristo Foufas continues anti-cycle lane crusade; Icyclo-cross craziness; Tree by bike; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog
It's a new week and Dan Alexander will be kicking things off with Monday's first live blog of the week...
Where's Cav? No Manx Missile at SPOTY (BUT Dame Sarah Storey nominated)
Mark Cavendish was a surprising omission from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist announced this morning. Record-breaking Paralympic cyclist Dame Sarah Storey made the cut and will be up against Tyson Fury, Raheem Sterling, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley and hot favourite Emma Raducanu for the award.
Fair enough, it's a tough gig narrowing the entire British stable of athletes down to six, and there's always going to be outrage, but no Cav has certainly got people talking...
On Twitter, Andrew Bain replied to the BBC's announcement: "Unbelievable decision not to include Mark Cavendish, the man responsible for the greatest sporting comeback of all time. Greater then Ali and Tiger combined. How can this be justified? It’s an absolute disgrace."
Another appalled fan said she wouldn't be voting for the first time in 50 years because of Cav (and Lewis Hamilton's) omission.
Brendan Gallagher said: "Where's Mark Cavendish? Biggest cycling story/achievement of the year x10 and then some, and where is Tom Daley's diving partner. He didn't win the gold medal on his own who chooses these shortlists?"
Stunned that Mark Cavendish isn't on the shortlist. Pulled off the greatest comeback since Lazarus in this year's Tour de France. A remarkable sporting story for the ages.
Ever wondered how a bike manufacturer makes carbon frames?
TIME Bicycles has released a film which reveals how its carbon bikes are made; from the initial weaving of individual carbon fibre strands into complex bi-directional ‘socks’ using its unique Braided Carbon Structures (BCS) technique as well as Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM), which is the fixing of the fibre into a light and strong frame.
"This [BCS] process allows something that is unheard of in the cycling world; continuous, unbroken fibres that run the full length of a structure," says TIME.
"Contrast this with standard prepreg layup where the edge of every carbon sheet is a potential weakness."
The video then follows the process as the dry carbon socks are pulled over re-usable wax frame moulds and then placed into TIME’s Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM) machines.
"The RTM process is the best way to minimise defects in the composite structure," TIME says. "Resin is injected under high pressure between rigid external and internal moulds, air pockets are pushed out and voids between layers are eliminated."
After the frame moulding process, the internal wax forms are melted from inside the frame and recycled. TIME says it aims to be as sustainable as possible, noting that the wax used to make a handlebar one day may be utilised again later in the week to create a frame.
The process continues as the frame and composite parts are glued together to form the overall final frame shape. To ensure a perfect finish prior painting the frames are lightly sanded, then the decals are applied and finishing touches are made.
11:46
Snowone can beat Wout van Aert in the icyclo-cross...
Normally it's the mud causing carnage, this weekend in Val di Sole for the World Cup round it was the snow. Obviously Wout van Aert did what Wout van Aert usually does — make riding a bike look very easy...
Tom Pidcock improved on last week to make the podium and afterwards said he could see cyclo-cross at the Winter Olympics..."I think [the race] works pretty well. The snow is completely different to what we’re all used to racing in. For sure it’s a good start towards trying to get cross in the Olympics.
Weekend round-up: Two teenagers jailed over Italy's stolen track bikes; Bianchi's new factory; Cyclist critically injured after "targeted" attack
Here's what you might have missed this weekend...
Bianchi has announced plans for a new 30,000 square metre factory and headquarters in the Treviglio region of Italy. The plan is for the new factory to produce 1,000 frames a day, with the hope that the £35 million project is completed by 2023.
Elsewhere in Italian cycling news, two teenagers were sentenced to 18 months in prison for their role in the theft of 22 bikes belonging to the Italian national track team at the World Championships in Roubaix.
We knew it wouldn't be too long before talkRADIO Cristo criticised cycle lanes again. This time taking a few seconds out of his Saturday evening to film a short stretch of empty lane accompanied by the claim of a private hire driver that he had not seen a cyclist for four hours.
Interestingly at the same spot four hours later Rory Meakin saw three cyclists and two e-scooter riders in four minutes...
None in four *hours*? Wow! That’s incredible. By chance I just passed the same spot and in four *minutes* I saw three cyclists and two scooterists. Perhaps it’s only used at midnight? pic.twitter.com/CHBF3KiDH1
On the same day, Cristo also went after TfL and Santander Cycles for only achieving one million monthly journeys. Anyway, the day went on and Cristo ended up asking for the Surrey Police complaints form...which was duly used by many happy road users thanking the force for their road safety lessons.
Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.