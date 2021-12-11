Zoe Backstedt joins – and beats – the elite at Essen cyclo-cross

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
Apologies, I haven't read the 114 comments. The overtake is dangerous because the driver cannot see far enough up the road to make a safe overtake,...
Is that because your mother has decided you've had enough screen time today?
Apologies - I'd missed that. I think this is the first one of his series featuring somewhere I've lived (albeit only for one year, more than 20...
Oh so thats what the veiled comment was about the Peloton bike you made at me yesterday was about....
It's the components supply that is causing issues with complete bike availability, so this won't help in that regard. Unless Campagnolo can...
Pretty sure she rides for Tormans-Acrog not Vondelmolen-De Ceuster as suggested in the article....Guess that's what happens when you just trust...
No, you are thinking of the transition period, Brexit happened in January 2020, nearly two years ago.
Should have stayed at a Premier Inn - if they have them, in France - bikes in room, job done
A few years ago a cyclist was killed by a left-turning HGV driver at Elephant & Castle, coming from the Walworth Road. The next day I happened...
It's running pretty well in Arizona and trials underway in San Francisco....