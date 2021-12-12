Cyclist critically injured after “targeted” attack in Greater Manchester

Greater​ Manchester Police have said that a cyclist left critically injured by a hit and run driver was the victim of what they believe was a “targeted” attack.

Detectives in Rochdale say that the rider also had facial injuries “consistent with being attacked with a weapon,” although it is unclear for now when he sustained them.

Police were alerted to the incident on Bowness Road in the Middleton area of Rochdale shortly before 0650 hours in Friday 10 December.

They are now seeking the driver of a blue Toyota Yaris with the registration GK52 EZT who fled the scene leaving the victim – who remains in hospital – seriously injured.

Detective Inspector Nicola Hopkinson, from GMP Rochdale's CID, said: "A young man is currently fighting for his life in hospital after – what we believe to be – a targeted attack earlier this morning.

"It is unknown at this time what the motive for this attack was – and we are working to establish this – nor whether the victim was attacked before or after this collision but what we do know is that the driver of a blue Toyota Yaris in the area failed to remain at the scene and we are keen to know who they are.

"We don’t believe there is a wider threat to the public; however, if you were driving in Middleton, the M60 or the M6 southbound this morning, or live in the area, then please check dash cam and doorbell footage and contact police with any information as soon as possible."

As yet police have not clarified whether the victim was known to the suspect, nor whether he was targeted specifically because he was riding a bike, or for some other reason.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Rochdale CID on 0161 856 8719 quoting incident 455 of 10/12/2021, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.