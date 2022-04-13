Does University Parks cycling ban matter? Oxford cyclists say it’s a non-issue

An Oxford cyclist has claimed that those criticising a ban on cycling through the city’s University Parks as “petty and discriminatory” are simply “making mountains out of molehills”.

Yesterday we reported that Oxford University Parks’ no cycling policy was condemned by active travel proponents as “ridiculous and disgusting” after a photograph of a sign banning cycles, “whether ridden or not”, was shared on Twitter.

The cyclist who posted the photo, which was taken at the access from Parks Road/Northam Gardens, described the no-bikes policy as “petty, discriminatory and inaccessible”, and said that it is a “ridiculous restriction in a so-called cycling city”.

Ben told road.cc: “It’s been there a little while; I first noticed it and tweeted about it back in April 2020. I don’t live in the city but visit family.”

This has annoyed me before and it annoys me now. How petty, discriminatory and inaccessible is @OxUniParks @UniofOxford that they don't even allow cycles to be pushed through Oxford University Parks? Ridiculous restriction in the so-called Cycling City. pic.twitter.com/EEUxPgwbrY — BicycleBenUK 🚲🚶‍♂️🛴🇪🇺 (@BicycleBenUK) April 11, 2022

> No cycles whether ridden or not: "Ridiculous and petty" sign banning bikes in Oxford University Parks slammed

The ban, which is believed to have been in place for at least 15 years, prompted a backlash on social media from cyclists, who described the policy as “bizarre” and “out of touch”, while vocal cycling advocate and radio and TV presenter Jeremy Vine called the signs “disgusting”.

The University Parks, commonly known simply as The Parks, is a 70-acre site in the heart of Oxford, overseen by a superintendent and maintained by a team of gardeners who also work on 200 other green spaces across the city.

As per The Parks’ rules, enforced by University of Oxford security services, no cycling or cycles are allowed, but Oxford University Security Officers and University Parks staff “have the authority to cycle through University Parks to enable them to carry out their duties.”

> "One month, two dead cyclists": Oxford's cycling city sign defaced after second death

While the no-bikes policy was lambasted online, an Oxford cyclist got in touch with road.cc to argue that the ban has little affect on the bike-riding habits of locals and that those criticising the ‘no cycles’ signs were “making mountains out of molehills”.

“I’m an Oxford cyclist and no one I’ve ever spoken to has complained about the cycle ban,” said Ben Gordon.

Gordon pointed out that “there is a cycle path on the north, west and south sides of the park. The cycle path on the south and west side is fully separated from the road, although it joins the carriageway around the junction of Parks Road and South Park for a short section (which is necessary but also is the most dangerous spot).

“The north side is a cycle route along a minor residential street that really doesn’t need separation from the carriageway.

“Following the recommended cycle route around the edge of the park adds about two or three minutes to a north-south journey,” he concluded.

Our own Simon MacMichael also lived in Oxford for several years, and shares his thoughts here: