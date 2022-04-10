"I feel so bad for him!": Amstel Gold Race photo finish drama AGAIN as Benoît Cosnefroy celebrates...only to be told result on live TV

What is it about Amstel Gold Race? 12 months ago Tom Pidcock was left heartbroken by a photo finish decision, still contested by some, which saw Wout van Aert awarded the race. This year, Benoît Cosnefroy thought he won the race, celebrated wildly, only to be told Michał Kwiatkowski had actually beaten him in the sprint...
Messages of anguish, pity, sympathy and consolation for the AG2R Citroën puncheur filled social media after the heartbreaking moment of ecstacy into defeat was captured perfectly by the finish line cameras.
Cosnefroy celebrated jubilantly, punching the air, and was congratulated by teammates and soigneurs, only for the victory to be ripped from him as news came through of the photo finish, prompting a reverse reaction from race winner Kwiatkowski and Ineos Grenadiers teammates Tom Pidcock and Dylan van Baarle.
Eurosport commentator Adam Blythe called the moment on the live broadcast, saying: "That's awful. No. Heartbreak within a minute." While co-commentator Carlton Kirby added: "Don't cut the cake".
Thomas De Gendt was another enthralled onlooker who took to Twitter with a little tip for future: "Suggestion. Wait to declare a winner after confirmation of the photofinish. Imagine what Cosnefroy is feeling now. From heaven to hell in one minute."
Cosnefroy took the decision magnanimously, even seeing the funny side, sharing a video of his half pint-downing race on the podium with the caption "And this one won?"
It was one of those days over in the Netherlands. Marta Cavalli earned the biggest win of her career in the women's race.
In the absence of covid-positive team leader Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, the Italian attacked in the final two kilometres to hold off the lead group, winning ahead of Demi Vollering and Liane Lippert.
Perhaps a sign of the surreal antics to come in the men's race was this race-invading spectator, possibly fuelled by some of race sponsor Amstel's finest, testing the limits of his lightweight machine...
Next stop... Paris-Roubaix.
