Reilly Cycleworks adds Classified's new Powershift system as a shift option

Britain’s Reilly Cycleworks is the latest bike brand to announce that it’s working with Classified Cycling to offer Powershift shifting as an alternative to using a front derailleur.

Classified Powershift is a clever and interesting system that has gained ever more traction in the market over the past few months. If you want all the details, check out Liam’s article.

In short, Powershift is a wireless two-speed rear hub that does away with the need for a front derailleur. Under development for the past seven years, Belgian start-up Classified finally launched the ground-breaking piece of kit to market in 2021 with the backing of former world champion Tom Boonen.

“Powershift has the simplicity of a 1x drivechain with all the benefits of a 2x system, but what really marks it out is the superfast, wireless shifting which enables the rider to change gear instantly, even under full load,” says Classified.

“The Powershift also offers a marginal weight saving with the loss of the front derailleur and inner chainring, aero gains which will appeal to time trialists and a more precise and efficient chainline."

Classified says that its system is faster than a front derailleur – shifting between two gears within 150 milliseconds – and maintenance-free, while providing the gear ratios you’d find on a normal double chainring setup.

Like I said, go and read Liam’s article and all will come clear.

Find out all about the Classified Powershift system here

We were impressed when we first saw the Classified system but wondered whether it would ever catch on. Being technically adept is one thing, getting a foothold in a market that’s dominated by the likes of Shimano and SRAM is another, especially if you’re an entirely new brand.

However, many bike brands are now working with Classified, including the likes of Ridley, Rose, Storck, and a few other big names that we’re not allowed to tell you about yet. Now Reilly is offering Powershift as an upgrade on its titanium adventure and road bikes.

If you don’t know much about Reilly Cycleworks, titanium is the backbone of the business although steel options are available too.

We’ve reviewed a few Reilly bikes on road.cc over the years and they’ve always done well. We called the Reilly Gradient a “fun and capable adventure road bike with great looks to match the great ride”, while the Reilly T640 us a “stiff and efficient titanium road bike that demonstrates carbon fibre isn't the only option for those in pursuit of speed”.

Reilly has a strong working relationship with Sussex-based wheel brand Strada so the Classified Powershift system has been built into their handbuilt wheels. The Strada All Season wheelset range is 100% hand laced and tensioned in Arundel.

The Powershift x Strada All Season wheelset is available immediately as an upgrade on Reilly’s Gradient, Gradient T47 and Spectre for £1,199, or as a standalone wheelset for £1,599.

The Powershift is also available for the Reilly T325D or T640D in a Strada Carbon Ultra Plus road wheelset for £2,599.

Get more info at www.reillycycleworks.com and https://classified-cycling.cc/