Cyclist, 14, killed in A595 collision

Officers are investigating a fatal road traffic incident after a 14-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision with a car being driven on the A595 in Cumbria.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Friday 8 April, at Prospect Hill, Waberthwaite, and involved a silver Kia Sorento.

Cumbria Police received a report of the collision at 8.06pm and confirmed the rider of the mountain bike, a 14-year-old boy from the local area, died at the scene.

The road was closed for an extended period of time and officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said:

Anyone with information can report it on Cumbria Police's website, quoting incident number 172 of 8 April 2022, or by phoning 101 or emailing the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via SCIU [at] cumbria.police.uk.