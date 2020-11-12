Reindeer traffic jam; Children at almost 400 schools now protected by 'School Streets' with 70 more soon to be added; European Track Championships highlights as Great Britain win two medals + more on the live blog

Bloody reindeer in the road, not using the deer lane...Of all the reasons to get held up on the road this is a new one. Becca Rankie was cycling near Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands when she came across this herd of reindeer in the road.

She told the Daily record: "I felt like Christmas had come early. "My morning ride up to Cairngorm was interrupted by a reindeer jam!"

"It was a nice break from the climb on my bike-the hill is pretty steep."