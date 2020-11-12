Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Reindeer traffic jam; Children at almost 400 schools now protected by 'School Streets' with 70 more soon to be added; European Track Championships highlights as Great Britain win two medals + more on the live blog

Thursday's live blog with Dan Alexander...
Thu, Nov 12, 2020 09:14
5
Reindeer
10:53
Bag yourself a bargain

It's not often you can buy a nine-time Paralympic gold medallist's bike...The Storey household is having a clear-out and have put some kit up for sale. The £750 asking price is an absolute bargain for this Boardman frame with Ultegra and Dura Ace components. Or if it's wheels you need they're selling a pair of Zipp 303 tubulars for £300...

10:38
10:09
Reindeer traffic jam

Bloody reindeer in the road, not using the deer lane...Of all the reasons to get held up on the road this is a new one. Becca Rankie was cycling near Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands when she came across this herd of reindeer in the road. 

She told the Daily record:  "I felt like Christmas had come early. "My morning ride up to Cairngorm was interrupted by a reindeer jam!"

"It was a nice break from the climb on my bike-the hill is pretty steep."

09:45
Jumbo-Visma release three-part documentary of Primoz Roglic's Vuelta win
Jumbo-Visma documentary screenshot

If you're suffering from Vuelta blues then Team Jumbo-Visma have got you covered. With no more road racing to watch until 2021 this three-part behind the scenes documentary following Primoz Roglic's second Grand Tour win is the best we've got at the moment. Follow the team at the Vuelta from hotel to finish line and just about everything in between as Roglic wins four stages and the race overall.

09:24
European Track Championships highlights

Great Britain won two medals on the opening day of the European Track Championships in Bulgaria. Matt Walls won gold in the elimination race before the three-woman team of Milly Tanner, Lusia Steele and Blaine Ridge-Davis took silver in the three-woman sprint. Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Laura Kenny qualified fastest in the women's team pursuit and will compete for gold later today.

09:04
Children at almost 400 schools benefit from 'School Streets'
tfl child and parent cycling to school - via tfl

The Times report that children at almost 400 schools in London are now benefiting from the 'School Streets' initiative which protects children from air pollution by implementing temporary traffic bans at drop-off and pick-up times. The number of School Streets has increased from 81 in April to 383 in October and there are firm plans for a further 68. This will extend the scheme to 15% of all schools in London.

Merton, Islington and Hackney have the highest proportion of schools benefiting from School Streets with 35-40% of schools in these boroughs involved in the scheme. Barnet, Bexley and the City of London are the only parts of the capital yet to introduce any School Streets.

On Tuesday we reported that children cycling to school in areas with School Streets had increased by 51%.

Dan Alexander

Dan enjoys cycling a surprising amount considering he ended up in hospital the first time he rode a road bike. Undeterred by this minor blip he has enjoyed the open road ever since and can be found in the Surrey Hills at the weekend pretending to be Mathieu Van Der Poel (minus the white shorts and at far less impressive speeds). Without the talent to be a pro he decided a career in sports journalism was the next best thing and has written mainly about cycling and football for various publications. When not riding a bike, Dan spends most of his time scouring Google maps for new climbs or suffering his other painful hobby - supporting Fulham FC.   

Latest Comments